$975 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

(CNN) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $975 million after there was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s drawing, when the winning amount stood at $935 million.

A jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing can choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $471.7 million.

While the jackpot wasn’t won in the drawing on Saturday, four tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. Those tickets were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball’s grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 38 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest US lottery prize – ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets, 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.