CDC study: Actual number of COVID-19 cases in US is far greater than thought

Vehicles line up at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

(CNN) — The number of people who have had COVID-19 is much greater than the official case count, according to data and a new analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Depending on the region, the number of people infected was sometimes 6 to 24 times the number of reported cases, the CDC team said.

“For most sites, it is likely that greater than 10 times more … infections occurred than the number of reported COVID-19 cases,” the team concluded.

In New York, the CDC estimates suggest that 642,000 people were infected by April 1 but at that point only 53,803 cases were officially reported. That means the number of infections could be at least 12 times higher than what was reported, the CDC said.

The CDC says the number of cases in South Florida, Connecticut and Minnesota was 6 to 11 times higher than the official count, the CDC said.

These numbers are likely conservative, according to the study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The data used in the analysis was published on the CDC website.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said earlier this month that testing had likely missed 90% or so of cases.

The country remains far from a level that would give the population herd immunity.

Testing overwhelms labs

The high number of people testing positive for coronavirus across the US is slowing the time it takes to get test results even as labs work to scale up their capacity.

Labs across the country are now facing what seems like an almost “infinite” demand, one expert says.

“We really do need to improve our turnaround times, primarily in areas and counties of outbreaks,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, a White House coronavirus task force member.

Diagnostic labs are feeling the effects of the spike in cases, with a leading commercial lab saying test results can now take up to two weeks for some patients.

Jennifer Rakeman, assistant commissioner and laboratory director for the New York City Public Health Laboratory, said Tuesday the lack of a national testing strategy is contributing to the delay.

“We need a national testing strategy, so that the limited testing resources we have can be used effectively, so that testing turnaround times can be decreased, so that contact tracing can happen in real time, and so that COVID-19 patients and their contacts can isolate and transmission of the virus can be stopped,” she said during an Alliance for Health Policy Summit.

A total of 28,676 cases of COVID-19 and 520 virus-related deaths have been reported in the US on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 3.8 million coronavirus cases have been identified and more than 141,000 people have died in the US.

Nearly 40 states now have some type of mask requirement in place as communities battle the spread of the virus. Masks, experts say, are one of the most powerful tools to prevent spread.

But keeping people apart is just as important, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“It’s all about distancing. And that’s what actually drove down the numbers last spring,” he said. “We really did create a lot of distancing and until we do that, we’re going to have an impossible time driving this virus down to a level which then we can test and trace on a routine basis like other countries and open up our economy again safely.”

Tightening measures

In Texas, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issued a shelter-at-home order following a sharp uptick in cases. The order, which includes a curfew, travel limitations and facial covering requirements, comes as the county’s hospitals have hit capacity, Cortez said.

“To care for the patients that are already with the virus, we need more personnel … meaning doctors, nurses, technicians, respiratory technicians,” the judge told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of medicine, suggested some of the reasons why southern states such as Texas and Florida are seeing increased deaths. “We had 34 deaths in the last 24 hours in not a very large county, so South Texas is just getting hit incredibly hard,” Hotez said. “The hospitals are overwhelmed.”

He said many of the Hidalgo County victims are poor, Hispanic, working in jobs deemed essential and that they have to be at work to support their families. “There are many stories across Texas and across the southern United States among Hispanic and Latinx communities just getting hammered, and we’re not really getting a full accounting of this,” Hotez said.

The US Navy said in a statement Friday it was deploying some 70 medical personnel to support civilian hospitals in Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who previously pushed for one of the most aggressive reopenings, has more recently emphasized the importance of masks. He issued a mandate on face coverings earlier this month but has said there will not be another lockdown.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday taking the right precautions could be nearly as powerful as another lockdown.

At least 27 states have now halted or rolled back reopening measures in response to soaring cases.

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 134 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, state data show. The highest number of deaths in a day was reported Saturday with 147.

The state, which has been experiencing a surge in cases, improved many of its metrics over the last week. Hospitalizations, ventilator use, and emergency room visits from those with the disease have all decreased from last week’s record levels, the data show.

In Phoenix early Tuesday, people waited in long lines in their cars for tests.

In California, health officials reported more than 9,000 new cases on Tuesday after the governor shut down indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, wineries and closed down bars last week. Thirty counties on the state’s watch list were required to close indoor operations for fitness centers, salons and places of worship.

Meanwhile, the number of daily hospitalizations in Los Angeles County hit a new high for the fourth time in a week on Monday, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

California is expected to top New York in a few days as the state with the most cases, according to numbers reported by Johns Hopkins.

In Florida, the availability of intensive care unit beds statewide is 15.98%, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration. On Monday, it was 18.1%.

There are 54 hospitals in 27 counties that have no ICU beds left.

Governor says children are ‘going to get over it’

In the city of Miami, summer camps will close this week after at least three children contracted COVID-19, Mayor Francis Suarez announced during a news conference Tuesday. The closure will be effective this week.

States are now deciding what will happen next month, when students are slated to return to class. Many districts throughout the country have already announced they are beginning the year with online instruction.

President Donald Trump has said he’s pressuring governors to reopen classrooms.

But on Tuesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the country needs to lower the transmission rate to reopen schools.

Speaking on “CBS This Morning,” Adams said, “The biggest determinant of whether or not we can go back to school actually has little to nothing to do with the actual schools — it’s your background transmission rate.”

Adams said lowering the transmission rate will also help teachers — and adults living with school-age children — stay safe.

“We know the risk is low to the actual students. But we know they can transmit to others. … We need to take measures to make sure we protect those who are vulnerable either because they are older or they have chronic medical conditions.”

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state has to move forward with sending children back, saying the students are the “least likely to have a problem” if they contract the coronavirus.

“And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it,” he said on a radio interview.

But new research from South Korea reveals older children — between the ages of 10 and 19 — can transmit the virus just as much as adults can.

While the CDC is still studying the role children play in transmission, the agency recommends children socially distance at 6 feet apart from people they don’t live with and anyone 2 years and older wear masks in public when socially distancing is difficult.

COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by end of the year, official says

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca could be available “any time from September onward” if all goes well in clinical trials, Mene Pangalos, an executive vice president at AstraZeneca, told the House Oversight subcommittee on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working to develop COVID-19 vaccines spoke about their researchers’ progress in Congress. Many said they are still on track to have a possible vaccine by the end of the year.

“We would hope in the fall or towards the end of the year we’d have data to submit to the FDA for them to make a determination on whether to approve,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said during Tuesday’s hearing.

The companies Johnson & Johnson and Merck appeared to have longer timelines. Representatives for those companies said in the hearing that their goals remain to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine next year if all goes well in trials.

Correction: This story has been updated to give the most recent record for daily deaths reported in Arizona.

