Kentucky closes K-12 schools, will not allow eating, drinking at restaurants, bars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WISH ) — In the latest restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that all K-12 schools will cease instruction, and people cannot eat or drink in restaurants and bars beginning Friday.

Kentucky reported a record high 33 deaths on Tuesday. Officials said in a news release that the new restrictions will “help stop the rampant spread of COVID-19 and save Kentuckians’ lives while keeping the economy open.”

Here are highlights of the new restrictions:

Schools – Middle and high schools will remain in remote or virtual instruction until at least Jan. 4. Elementary schools may reopen for in-person instruction Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all Healthy at School guidance.

Middle and high schools will remain in remote or virtual instruction until at least Jan. 4. Elementary schools may reopen for in-person instruction Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all Healthy at School guidance. Restaurants, Bars – No indoor food or beverage consumption; carryout and delivery encouraged; socially distance outdoor seating.

– No indoor food or beverage consumption; carryout and delivery encouraged; socially distance outdoor seating. Private social gatherings – Up to eight people from a maximum of two households.

– Up to eight people from a maximum of two households. Gyms, fitness centers, pools, other indoor recreation facilities – 33% capacity limit; group classes, team practices and competitions prohibited; masks must be worn while exercising.

– 33% capacity limit; group classes, team practices and competitions prohibited; masks must be worn while exercising. Venues, event spaces and theaters – Each room will be limited to 25 people. This applies to indoor weddings and funerals, but excludes in-person worship services, for which the Governor will provide recommendations Thursday.

The governor said requirements for restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; and professional services are effective at 5 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13.

