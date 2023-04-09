Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WISH) — Golfing legend and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods announced Sunday morning his withdrawal from the Masters competition.

The announcement came via Twitter, Woods saying previous injuries and his aggravated plantar fasciitis caused his withdrawal.

Woods previously said that he was unsure if this year’s Masters would be his last or not, as a serious car crash in 2021 left his leg severely injured.

Despite his injury, Woods made a comeback in the 2022 Masters, though he placed 47th on the leaderboard.

In his tweet, Woods also expressed his love and respect for those who have offered him the same treatment during the competition this year and in the years before.

Woods is regarded by many to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, holding numerous records and winning several titles in his 27-year career. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.