Monroe County advances plan for 70 homes, 32 of them for Habitat for Humanity

Members of the Cincinnati Habitat Student Chapter work on a Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County home on Dec. 14, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County via Facebook)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Seventy new homes, with 32 of them designed for Habitat for Humanity applicants, have been approved for a plat south of Bloomington.

Smith Design Group designed the project for the site in the 4800 block of South Old State Road 37, located south of West Gordon Pike in an area with houses and apartments. The 70 homes would be duplexes and multiunit homes, according to the design.

The Monroe County commissioners signed off on the project last week. Democrat Commissioner Julie Thomas said in a news release that the next step will be to put a planned unit development request before the Monroe County Plan Commission, and to address sewer services.

The release from Commissioners’ Administrator Angela Purdie says the commissioners, Habitat for Humanity and the property owner will work together to convert an existing house on the site into a child care facility that could accommodate up to 32 children. Also, two storage units on the site could continue to be used for storage, although those plans have not yet been set.

The release does not say how much the project could cost, but notes that funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was used to enhance the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, will support the project.

Statements

“We have been hearing from many sources about the need for additional housing in our community, especially affordable housing, which is why we are in favor of using ARPA funds for this project.” Penny Githens, a Democrat who is vice president of the Monroe County commissioners