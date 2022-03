News

Ouch! Asian needle ant brings its sting to Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University insect expert says an invasive ant species has been found in the state for the first time.

The asian needle ant can deliver a painful sting.

Purdue entomologist Timothy Gibb says, for most people, the sting will not be harmful, just painful.

He adds people who are hyperallergic to stings bees or wasps should be careful and be prepared with treatments EpiPens and other allergy medications.