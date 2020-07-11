Councilor wants Marion County health officials to rethink reopening of schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A City-County Council member is calling on health officials to rethink the reopening plans of Marion County schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Boots said in a Facebook post that his four children are out of college, but “I can’t imagine what families with K-12 kids are going thru now.”

The Democrat serves District 3, which includes north and northeast areas around The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Castleton Square Mall, along Binford Boulevard and Allisonville Road. It would include the Washington Township and Lawrence Township school districts.

Boots, who is a lawyer, noted health officials have lacked answers to many questions about COVID-19. He called it an “unprecedented situation.”

His post said, “We must ignore the senseless rhetoric and leadership vacuum coming out of Washington on this topic, and do what we all believe is best based on the medical evidence present in our own community. We live here – and such decisions that could have a critical impact on our children must be made locally.”

His words came on the same day Indianapolis Public Schools and many other districts in Marion County and Indiana announced their reopening plans.

People responding Friday night to his Facebook post were overwhelmingly in support of his words.

