Finkam wins GOP bid for Carmel mayor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel politicians are calling the win by Sue Finkam an upset.

Finkam, receiving 4,595 votes and 36% of the vote, defeated two other challengers in the GOP mayoral primary: Kevin Woody Rider, 4,092, 32%, and Fred Glynn, 4,048, 32%. River was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Jim Brainard, who isn’t seeking an eighth term.

Finkham, a three-term member of the Carmel City Council, says she received most of her donations from people rather than businesses.

“I think this victory means that they like the plan that I have put together to unite Carmel and take us to a new level. I think they like my business experience and the fact I wasn’t too extreme either way. I wasn’t stopping everything, but at the same time, I wasn’t going to be peddled down and keep everything the same,” Finkam said.

With this win, Finkam will likely face Democrat candidate Miles Nelson in November. Nelson was alone on the Democratic ticket.

In addition to Carmel, here are the results for the Republican race for Westfield mayor: Scott Willis, 3,506 votes, 45%; Jake Gilbert, 3,265, 42%; and Kristen Burkman, 992, 13%. Westfield Mayor Andy Cook isn’t seeking reelection.