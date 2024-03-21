Indiana leaders discuss vision for people with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana leaders on Tuesday had a town hall to discuss Indiana’s vision for people with disabilities.

The event was in honor of Disability Awareness Month and World Down Syndrome Day.

During the meeting, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch highlighted how companies that hire people with disabilities can help raise awareness for other businesses in need of positions.

The Republican said, “Being able to highlight those companies and have people understand that we have a a very very valuable potential piece of the workforce that could be playing a role, helping to fill the 100,000 jobs that aren’t filled her in Indiana. Being able to highlight the efforts of those companies. I hope raised awareness on other employers.”

She says Indiana strives to be a state that works for everyone.

Crouch is among GOP candidates seeking a bid on May 7 to run for governor in the November election.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.