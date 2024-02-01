Indiana’s top court orders release of Rokita disciplinary agreement

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of the disciplinary agreement with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The state’s top court reprimanded Rokita in 2023 for statements he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year old girl from Ohio.

The agreements in these cases are oftentimes kept confidential.

But, Rokita wrote to the court saying he does not object to its public release.

Rokita currently faces a second disciplinary complaint for comments he made about the reprimand.