VP Pence’s chief of staff, adviser test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and senior advisor Marty Obst have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the vice president’s office announced in a statement.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley said in a statement. “Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health.”

The statement continued, “While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Earlier Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN that Obst, a senior adviser to Pence who is not a government employee, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Obst serves as Pence’s senior political adviser but is not a government employee.

Bloomberg News first reported the positive test.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Obst and Pence’s office did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

It’s not clear when Obst was last in close proximity to Pence.

The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, held a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, prompting the president to enter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. After the White House physician signed off on allowing Trump to return to his public schedule, the Trump campaign has continued to make stops across the country to campaign for reelection.

Trump’s campaign has not changed its protocol at rallies in key battleground states where little social distancing and mask wearing have been observed.

