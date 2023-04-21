Rain & cooler temperatures return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coming off the warmest day of the year Thursday, scattered showers move in followed by a sharp cool down for the weekend.

Friday:

Moisture will slowly fill in across the state through the morning hours. Most will deal with light showers, but a few downpours will be possible for through morning hours. First band of rain moves out around lunch time. A few spotty showers will be possible for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Friday night:

Another wave moving in provides rain chances late night into the overnight hours. Like the morning, a few downpours will be possible. Rain should move out no later than daybreak, Saturday.

Lows dip down to the middle 40s.

Saturday:

Clouds early as system mixes out. A few spotty showers will develop for the afternoon hours. Temperatures run much cooler, with highs only hitting the mid 50s.

Sunday:

Some areas of frost will be possible for the morning hours. The rest of the day is mainly cloudy and chilly, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

8 day forecast:

Another round of frost possible for Monday morning. High temperatures will slowly warm through the week, getting close to seasonal norms by the middle/end of the week. Some rain chances for mid-week, but mainly for the southern portions of the state.