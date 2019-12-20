Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Red Line riders asked how to bring art, IndyGo buses together

Top Video

Red Line riders asked how to bring art, IndyGo buses together

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is participating in an national fellowship.

It’s geared toward merging art with public transportation.

In the next few months, a team of people are talking to riders on the Red Line transit buses of IndyGo.

The team will compile the riders’ stories and experiences and then transform that data into art that could eventually be installed along the Red Lne or in an exhibit.

The goal is to highlight the variety of communities the Red Line serves.

“To see what is it they care about. How do you see yourself being expressed what cultural elements are important to you?” said Danicia Malone with the Purdue University Black Cultural Center.

Malone is part of the team talking to IndyGo riders.

“It crosses through so many different communities. So many different neighborhoods. In by doing that it impacts different people in different backgrounds, different realities,” said Brittanie Redd, principal planner for land-use strategy for Indianapolis government.

Reed is also part of the team talking to bus riders.

Signs about the effort and surveys are to be posted at Red Line stops. Riders also are asked to share their experiences on social media by using #MyRideIndy.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

News /

WGU initiative aims to boost job prospects

News /

Man found guilty in August 2018 murder

News /

Mastercard unveils its first-ever music single

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.