VIDEO: Satellite expected to fall to Earth tonight, NASA not saying where

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASA says a satellite is expected to fall into Earth’s atmosphere tonight.

The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.

The agency says the risk to human life is low, but the point of entry is in question.

More info in video.