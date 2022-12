News

Seventh annual SuperChris Toy Drive is happening now

Chris Sanders is one of Santa’s biggest helpers and he joined us today to discuss the SuperChris Toy Drive, which has given away nearly eleven thousand toys to local kids.

Here is where you can donate toys:

–The Grubhouse at 1953 North College is accepting donations until 5pm tomorrow.

–People going to the IUPUI game get a free ticket with a toy donation.

And the giveaway for anyone in need is this Sunday from 12-3 at Kipp Legacy High School.