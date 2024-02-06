April’s total eclipse will reveal a multitude of planets and stars in the sky

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We all know not to stare directly at the sun when a solar eclipse is partial. As central Indiana approaches totality on April 8, the onset of darkness will be very quick.

The eye won’t pick up on any changes in illumination until the sun is eclipsed by more than 90 percent. With one minute until the total eclipse, our sun will be 10 thousand times brighter than what it will be at totality.

(Provided Photo/Holcomb Observatory at Butler University)

This onset in darkness during totality will allow you to see spectacular things in our sky besides the actual eclipse if the skies are clear. Be sure to look for planets and stars in the short minutes you have in totality.

Planets to look for during totality

“It will be just like twilight during totality. You’ll see the brighter stars, and the planets Jupiter and Venus in particular…will be very prominent. So those will be the two things people will definitely see,” said Brian Murphy, a professor of physics and astronomy at Butler University.

Saturn and Mars will also be visible just off to the south and east of the eclipse. However, these planets will be much harder to pick out than Jupiter and Venus.

Planets to look for in Indianapolis (totality begins 3:06 p.m., April 8, 2024).

(Provided Photo/Holcomb Observatory at Butler University)

Stars to look for during totality

Murphy added, “As you get towards the horizon, though, you won’t be able to see stars. The reason is because that path of totality is, roughly speaking, 100 miles wide. And as you get down near the horizon, you are looking off into a portion of the atmosphere where the sun is still shining.”

Capella would be a brighter star that would be easier to see with it directly overhead. Most of these star clusters will not be seen as easily compared to Jupiter and Venus. Of course, clear skies would increase the chances of seeing more planets and stars.

Planets and stars to look for in Indianapolis (totality begins 3:06 p.m., April 8, 2024).

(Provided Photo/Holcomb Observatory at Butler University)

Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Butler University will have total solar eclipse programming, including a full dome immersive planetarium show.

This experience will also guide you through the eclipse and what to expect locally in Indiana. Public tours can be booked for Fridays and Saturdays throughout February.

Our forecast will be critical for April 8.

You can always find that 8-day forecast by visiting our website here.