Sunny Saturday, windy & colder Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slightly warmer temperatures on tap to kick off the weekend. Windy and colder conditions for Sunday.

Today:

Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures. Breezy conditions for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the middle and upper 50s.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. A few spotty showers will be possible after Midnight, too. Lows fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday:

Cold front moving through will bring morning showers to the state, followed by a sharp cool down through the day.

In addition, wind gusts could reach over 40 mph during the day.

The combination of both will make for wind chills in the lower 20s approaching sunset Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Chilly temperatures continue heading into the work week, with highs in the 40s on Monday. 50s will return by Election Day with dry weather, and 60s make a comeback starting Wednesday through next weekend!