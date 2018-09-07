Tips lead to meth arrests by Danville police

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Danville trio with background_1536326023272.jpg.jpg

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department says that tips led to the arrests of three men on drug-related charges.

Police announced the arrests of these men:

  • 37-year-old Frank Lafferty, Danville
  • 35-year-old Clayton Massey, Danville
  • 36-year-old Brian Melton, Avon

Police say the men face four felonies and two misdemeanors in the case.

Investigators said that several tips led them to an apartment in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police found 16 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a syringe while executing a search warrant.

Melton also had warrants in Hendricks and Putnam counties, according to DMPD.

Residents can make anonymous tips at 317-745-3001.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: