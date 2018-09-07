Tips lead to meth arrests by Danville police

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department says that tips led to the arrests of three men on drug-related charges.

Police announced the arrests of these men:

37-year-old Frank Lafferty, Danville

35-year-old Clayton Massey, Danville

36-year-old Brian Melton, Avon

Police say the men face four felonies and two misdemeanors in the case.

Investigators said that several tips led them to an apartment in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police found 16 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a syringe while executing a search warrant.

Melton also had warrants in Hendricks and Putnam counties, according to DMPD.

Residents can make anonymous tips at 317-745-3001.