Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Federal Reserve will meet Tuesday

The Federal Reserve will begin its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday.

The Fed is expected to announce a smaller interest rate hike on Tuesday as inflation cools.

Paramount+ adding showtime content

Paramount Global is integrating Showtime programming into its Paramount+ service, creating a single product for the company’s original shows and movies.

Showtime content will be available to customers at Paramount+’s premium subscription level, which costs $9.99 a month, later this year.

Super Bowl ticket prices on track to break records

Super Bowl LVII is shaping up to be one of the most expensive Super Bowls on record on the secondary ticket resale market, according to the online marketplace TickPick.

The majority of the initial ticket-purchasing activity is coming from Philadelphia Eagles fans.

TickPick’s leaders say demand from Kansas City Chiefs fans is lower because they’re more “acclimated” to the event. The Chiefs have appeared in three of the last four Super Bowls.

Report: Alcohol prices up, chicken wing prices down

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl Party, you’ll likely pay less this year for several big-ticket game-time items — with one important exception.

Beer prices this year have jumped 11% from a year earlier, while wine and spirits are up 4% and 2%, according to the Wells Fargo Super Bowl Food Report.

Wells Fargo says the price of chicken wings is down from 2022.

Survey: Earning less than $30K is a dating dealbreaker

A new survey by Western & Southern Financial Group shows that earning less than $30,000 a year is a dealbreaker for many on the dating scene. Other no-gos included personal loans, credit card debt, and a lack of investments.

The survey also found that couples wish they had talked about finances earlier in a relationship.