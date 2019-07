INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested on attempted murder for their involvement in a shooting on the city’s west side.

It happened May 4 on Port Slyvia Drive where officials said 21-year-old Michael Townsend and 21-year-old Antonio Mathis were present during the shooting of a 24-year-old man.

Townsend and Mathis both face preliminary charges of attempted murder..

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.