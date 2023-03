‘UnPHILtered’: Jewish community combating hate with billboards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jewish Federation is launching a new campaign to fight back against antisemitism.

The Method? Billboards.

On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talks with Marc Swatez, CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, about why it’s crucial now more than ever to speak against hate.

Anyone interested in making donations can give online.