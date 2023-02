UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Tackling foodborne illness at Super Bowl parties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re just days away from Super Bowl Sunday, and that means watch parties with plenty of food plus risks for bacteria buildup.

In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Mitzi Baum, chief executive officer of the Chicago-based nonprofit Stop Foodborne Illness.

She explains how people can protect themselves while celebrating the big game.