UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: What to expect in 2023 housing market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local real estate agent Patrick Keller joins News 8’s “UnPHILtered” with what can be expected in 2023.

The real estate market is always changing.

“Over the last six months we’ve seen purchase prices of homes dropping about 1-1¼% every month and so we seeing Indianapolis about a 9% decrease and home values since June and that’s because of interest rates,” realtor for CrestPoint Real Estate, Keller said.

“If your looking to sell out of necessity you might want to start looking now, if rates don’t change and prices continue to drop 1-1¼% per-month you might want to start considering selling now. and if you don’t need to move it’s ok to hold out and see what’s happening,” Keller said.

If you are looking for help buying or selling a home visit Keller’s website here.