USA Gymnastics CEO resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The CEO of Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics is out after less than a year on the job.

According to USA Gymnastics, Kerry Perry has resigned.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement:

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry last evening informed the Board of Directors that she will resign effectively immediately. The board has immediately begun to identify an interim CEO and is in the process of establishing a search committee to find a permanent replacement.



“On behalf of the Board of USA Gymnastics, I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances,” said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board.



“In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilizing itself and setting a new path to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remains at the heart of our mission,” said Golz.



“Over the past nine months, USA Gymnastics has been in the midst of a major transition as it implements recommendations made by Deborah Daniels in her report, following her independent review of the organization’s safe sport policies and procedures, as well as directives of the USOC,” continued Golz. “These changes have included amending the organization’s by-laws and the appointment of an entirely new board of directors, made up of eight independent members and seven from within the gymnastics community. Most importantly, USA Gymnastics has been focused on athlete safety and well-being and ensuring that programs and protocols are in place to prevent all forms of abuse and to encourage athletes to speak up. This process has been challenging, and painful, but is a necessary step in moving the community forward.”



The Board of Directors also established a management committee to provide organizational oversight to maintain continuity in the day-to-day operations until an interim CEO is named. The management committee members include Karen Golz, chair; David Rudd, vice chair and secretary, and board member, Kathryn Carson.



The board is in the process of forming a search committee of board members, as well as athletes and others from the gymnastics and NGB community to search for a permanent president and CEO. Board member and Olympian Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera, will chair the committee. The committee has been charged with finding a leader who can help the organization build on the progress to date and achieve the fundamental cultural changes necessary to move the sport forward.

Her nine month reign as CEO has been heavily criticized for the handling of the aftermath of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse.

The head of the US Olympic Committee publicly called for leadership changes at USA Gymnastics on Friday.

Two other major gymnastics organizations had taken “no confidence” votes on Perry.