Vincennes man gets federal prison for trafficking meth from California

by: Kyla Russell
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes man will spend over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine-trafficking offenses.

Christopher Wrought, 54, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana.

According to court papers, officers with the Greene County Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, and Bloomington Police Department Drug Task Force began investigating Wrought for methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in April 2021.

During their investigation, they found Wrought traveled by bus from Bloomington to Fresno, California, and shipped two packages containing controlled substances to an address in Bloomfield. After he sent those packages, he traveled by bus back to Bloomington.

While traveling by bus, Wrought was stopped by an officer in Kansas City. During the stop, officers found a total of 248 milligrams of methamphetamine, 64 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine and 2 grams of heroin.

Later in the investigation, officers found that 12 packages containing drugs had been sent from Fresno to Bloomfield.

