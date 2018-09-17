Vote for WISH-TV in NUVO’s 2018 Best of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Now is your chance to vote for WISH-TV and your favorite News 8 personalities in NUVO’s Best of Indy 2018 awards.

Seven on-air personalities from WISH-TV received nominations, including Brooke Martin, Emily Kinzer, Nina Criscuolo, Tracy Forner, David Barras, Randy Ollis and Anthony Calhoun.

WISH-TV also received nominations for Best Local TV Station and Best Local Twitter Feed.

WISH-TV contributor Laura Steele also received a nomination.

In 2017, WISH-TV won NUVO awards for Best Station, Best Anchor, Best Weathercaster and Best Sportscaster.

You can vote once per day.

