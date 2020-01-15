Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Jobs

Eighty-two percent of employees would quit their jobs because of no progression.

CareerAddict.com says failing to be promoted was an even bigger reason to leave a job than pay.

A lack of career advancement opportunities, followed by low pay and the absence of a salary raise were the three main contributing factors to their decision to leave.

Hemp

The Hoosier Hemp program has been submitted to the USDA.

So now the USDA will review the states guidelines for growing and selling hemp.

With the passage of the Federal 2018 Farm bill, Congress redefined that plant as legitimate agricultural commodity.

Hemp has a very low concentration of THC and is used in CBD products.

China trade

Chinese trade officials are in Washington and are scheduled to sign phase one of the trade deal Wednesday.

As part of the deal, China is expected to buy billions in farm and energy goods.

More information should come out later Wednesday.

Boeing

Boeing orders fall to a 16-year low.

The U.S. plane maker in 2019 handed over 380 aircraft, including military versions of its jetliner.

Boeing’s order count has suffered from a two-year drought from China customers, which historically has accounted for a quarter of deliveries.