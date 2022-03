News

Why do I have an appendix if I don’t need it?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a small thin tube part of the digestive tract. Some of us have it, but for others it’s been surgically removed without consequence: the appendix. This organ’s function has puzzled doctors for many years. In this episode of Life.Style.Live! Health Spotlight, I discuss the role the appendix plays and why it’s possible to live without it.