Woman shot at apartments on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Saturday night at an apartment complex on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:40 p.m. to the 10200 block of John Jay Drive at Amber Woods Apartments. It’s southeast of 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police on the scene said the woman is in her early 20s. By 11:15 p.m., she was in surgery at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital after her ambulance was taken there by police escort.

Detectives on scene Saturday night were trying to talk to witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.