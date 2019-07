INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tuesday is the first day of a women’s leadership conference.

It’s put on by the Integrating Women Leaders Foundation.

Madeline Di Nonno, one of the conference’s keynote speakers and the CEO of the Geena Davis Institute in Media, stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

She discussed what people can expect from the conference and about the Geena Davis Institute.

To hear more from the segment, click on the video.