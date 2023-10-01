Best Money Psychics 2023: Find Clarity on Your Financial Future

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

In today’s economy, it’s completely understandable to find yourself grappling with the complexities of managing your finances.

The ever-shifting financial landscape can leave even the savviest of us uncertain about our next monetary move.

Sometimes, the answers to your most pressing money questions lie within yourself, and the best money psychics might be able to help.

Purple Garden has some of the best money psychics online, but there are other incredible psychic platforms worth considering.

Where To Get the Best Money Psychics Online

First Look

Ready to connect with the best money psychics online? Who knows what answers they can give that can help you navigate your financial future?

When it comes to accurate financial guidance, our top picks won’t disappoint.

Purple Garden leads the pack with the industry’s most accurate online money psychics.

1. Purple Garden – Best Money Psychics Online Overall

Pros

5-star-rated money psychics

Regular promotions

English and Spanish readings

$10 free credit

2% cash back on purchases

Cons

Email readings delivered up to 24 hours

No refunds

Site Overview

Purple Garden is a well-established and reputable platform for those seeking insightful psychic readings from the best psychics online.

With a user-friendly site and mobile app, it offers convenient access to a diverse range of psychic specialties, including the best money psychics, for as low as $0.99/min.

Features

At Purple Garden, you can connect with the best money psychics through live chat, phone, video, and email. The website will show you which psychics are available so you can get a reading right away.

The cheapest option is email reading, but responses may take up to 24 hours to be delivered.

If you’re a new customer, you’ll get a $10 free credit on your purchase, and if you purchase at least $40, you’ll get an additional $4 bonus. Buying at least $100 worth of credits will give you an extra $15 bonus.

You’ll also get 2% cashback on every purchase.

Gifted Psychics

Sometimes, money readings may not be enough. If you aim to get a combination of psychic reading sessions that still focus on money matters, Psychic Logan might be able to help.

Beth is a natural-born psychic with over 25 years of experience. She’s an expert in love, marriage, money, and career. She can give you money readings with tarot cards.

Final Verdict

Purple Garden is a reputable and accessible platform for those interested in money psychic readings. Its diverse roster of psychics and flexible contact options make it a compelling choice for those new to and experienced in getting psychic readings online.

2. Kasamba – Best Money Psychics for Career Forecasts

Pros

3 free minutes

50% OFF on first session

20+ years of industry experience

Pay with credit cards and PayPal

Satisfaction Guarantee

Wide variety of money readings

Cons

Outdated website design

No video call reading

Site Overview

Kasamba is a renowned and long-standing platform with over 20 years in the industry. You can easily find the best money psychic readers for career forecasts here.

So, if you’re thinking about making a career change or are simply unhappy with your current career, you might find a psychic on this site that could further enlighten you on the monetary implications.

Features

To find the best money psychics on Kasamba, you can choose the category Career Forecasts to see their selection of over 82 career and money experts.

If you’re new to the site, you’ll get 3 minutes free with 3 different psychics. You can use these to get a feel of what an advisor is like before you proceed with a paid session.

On top of that, Kasamba will also give you 50% off your first paid session.

Gifted Psychics

If you’re on a budget, Golden Eye can help since she only charges $3.99/min. She’s done over 30,000 readings using tarot cards and numerology.

Even if Psychic Reader and Healer Andy isn’t the cheapest option out there, many of his clients are happy that he was able to help them figure out what career suits them best.

Final Verdict

We wish Kasamba would update its web design, but other than that, it’s a platform where you can find top-rated money psychics online for your career.

Many of the best money psychics here are also well-versed in tarot, numerology, and astrology tools.

3. Keen – Best Money Psychics With Affordable Rates

Pros

10 minutes for $1.99 for new customers

Opportunity to earn Keen Rewards

Great articles on spirituality

100% satisfaction guarantee

20+ years in the industry

Cons

No full refunds

Limited support hours

Site Overview

Keen is a great place to start if you’re hesitant about spending a lot of money right away on a reading. Here, you can find the best money psychics that charge below $3/min and great introductory offers to help you save a lot.

Features

New customers at Keen only have to spend $1.99 for 10 minutes for their first reading with the best money psychics on the platform. If you need more time with your advisor, Keen offers Seamless Pay.

This feature lets you continue your session uninterrupted, even with zero credits. Keen will automatically deduct any pending payments after your session.

Aside from that, Keen also lets you earn points in different ways, including connecting with a new advisor. Earning points unlocks exclusive rewards and grants you access to giveaways.

Gifted Psychics

If you think dowsing could be a great way to answer your financial questions, AJ The Dowser can help. He has five-star ratings and has done over 500 readings on Keen.

One of the best money psychics on Keen with affordable rates is ShaniaAnise. You can get a money reading from her for as low as $2.68/minute (regular price).

Final Verdict

Keen is an excellent choice for people seeking readings from the best money psychics on a budget. If you’re unhappy with your psychic reading, Keen can also credit you up to $25 back, which you can use on your next session with the best money psychics.

4. AskNow – Best Money Psychics for Phone Readings

Pros

5 free minutes

As low as $1/min intro package

18 years in the industry

Has Spanish options

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

No video call option

No full refunds

Site Overview

AskNow has been around since 2005, and if you prefer getting psychic readings over the phone, this is the best platform for you.

The best money psychics on AskNow undergo rigorous screening and vetting processes to verify their qualifications and abilities.

Features

AskNow has fantastic introductory offers, allowing you to have a reading with the best money psychics on the site for as low as $1/min. You can choose between a 30-minute package or a 40-minute package.

Additionally, you’ll receive 5 free minutes with the best money psychics on the site who hold Elite and Master titles.

Aside from these great deals, AskNow provides resources to help you prepare for psychic readings. There’s also a Video section where you can find tips on how to have a great psychic reading or understand why you might need one.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Callie has over 35 years of experience in psychic readings. She’s a numerologist, an intuitive psychic, and can also do readings in Spanish.

Healer Ricky can help you open the door to meaningful life changes, especially regarding your career. She uses spiritual guides and tarot cards during readings.

Final Verdict

Phone readings can be an intimate experience where you can freely express your money troubles, and AskNow is an excellent platform for that.

You can call 1-866-427-5669 to join and get matched with the best money psychics. You can also go online to sign up, read their profiles, and get their extension numbers.

5. California Psychics – Most Rigorously Screened Psychics

Pros

As low as $1/min intro offer

25 years in the industry

24/7 customer support

You can earn loyalty points for rewards

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

No video call readings

Site Overview

All psychics on California Psychics, including the best money psychics, undergo a rigorous phone interview and are tested by professional psychic evaluators. They also constantly evaluate their best money psychics for accuracy and quality.

Features

You can connect with the best money psychics on the site via phone, live chat, or messaging. The best option is live chat since you can see who’s online when you log in to the website.

As an introductory offer, you can choose any of the following 20-minute packages:

$1/min: Access to 350+ psychics, 3-5 years of experience, rated 3.6 stars and above

$2/min: 70+ psychics, 5-15 years of experience, rated 4.2 stars+

$4/min: 70+ psychics, 10+ years of experience, 4.6-star rating

This platform also has a Karma Rewards program that lets you earn points from every purchase, a $20 credit after signing up, and a free detailed birth chart.

Gifted Psychics

Barbie is a clairvoyant and clairsentient. She can help analyze your dreams related to your career and work questions.

If you’re looking for an Empath, Brandon is one of the top-rated career and work psychics on the site. He can use tarot cards, astrology, and numerology during readings.

Final Verdict

While other platforms offer exceptional services, California Psychics’ commitment to maintaining only the most gifted psychics ensures quality service that’s second to none.

If you’re unhappy with your reading, the site can refund up to 15 minutes to your account.

6. Purple Ocean – Best Money Psychics for Prerecorded Video Readings

Pros

Flat rates

You can request a rush reading

Quick sign-up process

Up to 14% off

Intuitive mobile app

Cons

Some psychics don’t have a video call option

Site Overview

A live psychic reading can be a bit overwhelming for some. If you can relate, Purple Ocean is one of the best money psychic apps you can download.

Instead of chatting or doing a video call with a psychic, the site will send you a prerecorded video reading.

Features

Requesting a video reading on this app is easy. You just need to open the psychic profile you’re interested in and choose between a regular video reading or a rush video reading.

A regular video reading only costs $10 and should be delivered within 24 hours. Rush video readings cost $15 each and will be delivered in an hour.

You can purchase credits for as low as $5. If you buy the maximum amount, which is $70 worth of credits, you’ll get 14% off.

Gifted Psychics

Jessica Dunagan has done over 15,765 readings on the platform since joining in 2014. She can do money readings with tarot cards.

Christina M is a popular psychic who’s appeared on TLC. She’s also the author of the book Change Your Food, Change Your Life. She’s been doing intuitive reading for over 20 years.

Final Verdict

Purple Ocean is a standout choice if you prefer not to get a live reading. The app also has some of the best money psychics with positive reviews. Therefore, you know you’re getting your money’s worth on this app, even if you’re paying a fixed rate.

7. Psychic Source – Best Satisfaction Guarantee

Pros

As low as $1 per minute

30 years in the industry

Refunds up to 20 minutes

Has video call readings

Spanish readings available

Cons

Some psychics only do chat readings

Site Overview

With over 30 years of experience, you can be sure Psychic Source has honed its reputation as a trusted and reliable platform for psychic readings, including financial insights.

This extensive industry track record proves that it can deliver accurate and real psychics.

Features

The Psychic Source website is easy to navigate with its extensive filter options. You can find the best money psychics on the site by clicking Subject & Expertise, then Career & Finance.

You’ll even find even more specific topics after that, including career changes, co-worker disputes, and work-life balance.

New customers at Psychic Source can get a psychic reading for as low as $1/minute. The site also has a great rewards program that gives you a 3% bonus on every purchase up to $50/month.

Not to mention, new customers get 3 free minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Amora can give readings without tools, but she’s also an expert in Reiki. You might enjoy a session with her if you prefer compassionate readings.

One of the best money psychics on this site is Celeste. She’s a clairvoyant who can read with tools like tarot cards, astrology, and angel cards.

Final Verdict

While we liked how extensive the search tool is on Psychic Source, we found it impressive that they can credit up to 20 minutes back to your account if you’re unhappy with your reading.

8. Oranum – Best Money Psychics for Live Streamed Sessions

Pros

Free 9.99 credits

Live stream reading sessions

Free public live readings

Readings as low as 0.98 credits

5 languages available

Cons

Confusing coins-based payment system

Site Overview

Oranum is an innovative psychic reading platform where you can find the best money psychics doing live streams. Yes, this is much like watching people do streams on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Features

Even if the best money psychics on this site are doing live streams, you can still have private sessions with them.

Once you visit a stream, you can start a private chat session. Only then will the platform start charging you credits.

You can get 9.99 free credits when you add your credit card to your Oranum account. Some of the best money psychics on the site charge as low as 0.98 credits, so that 9.99 can go a long way.

Gifted Psychics

ZoeeSunshine is an intuitive tarot card reader and a mental health advisor. She can help you in every aspect of your life, but she does a lot of career and money readings.

Need guidance on becoming the best version of yourself to achieve your financial goals? MagicFairytale can help with her expertise in tarot and energy readings.

Final Verdict

Oranum stands out primarily due to its unique live-streaming feature. They have an innovative approach to delivering accurate and insightful psychic readings online.

9. Psychic Oz – Best Introductory Offers

Pros

First 3 minutes free

Up to $30 discount

Great filter options

No prepayment required

Free 1 minute on every reading

Cons

The website could use an update

Site Overview

Psychic Oz is a platform with a diverse range of psychic readers. The best part is that this website provides easy access to customer favorites and staff picks, making it easy to identify the best money psychics on the platform.

Features

New clients at Psychic Oz can choose to get any of these intro packages:

15 Minutes: $14.99 (save $30)

$14.99 (save $30) 10 Minutes: $9.99 (save $20)

$9.99 (save $20) Email Reading: $4.99 (save $5)

You’ll also get 3 minutes for free with your first purchase.

What about regular clients? You’ll still get 1 minute free on every reading, which is a good enough time to assess if you should continue the session before getting charged.

Gifted Psychics

Alex is one of the staff picks for money readings. He’s an intuitive coach with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

If you prefer a customer favorite, Samara is an excellent choice. She’s a clairvoyant and a medium who can also help analyze your dreams.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz is one of the best platforms for money psychics and is ideal for those looking for a great introductory package. Moreover, regular rates are as low as $2.99 per minute.

10. Mysticsense – Most Detailed Psychic Profiles

Pros

5 minutes free

Regular rates as low as $2/min

It has video call option

Up to 10 minutes refund

Weekly articles on spirituality

Cons

Up to five time-back requests only

Site Overview

We know how important it is to get to know a psychic before you connect with them, and they start charging you per minute. This is where Mysticsense excels.

Features

Mysticsense introduces its best money psychics with detailed profiles and video introductions.

Their profiles show their main specialties, tools, and reading styles. You can also check their schedule to know when to have a session with them.

All the best money psychics on this site undergo a thorough screening process to verify their abilities and passion for giving meaningful readings.

If you’re new to Mysticsense, you’ll get 5 free minutes on your first reading.

Gifted Psychics

Euridice’s primary specialty is career and money. She also uses tools like tarot cards to give compassionate money readings.

If you’re seeking the help of a clairvoyant, Spiritual Magus Tenerife is one of the best money psychics on the site. He can also use tools like crystals to give direct-style readings.

Final Verdict

We genuinely love how organized and detailed the psychic profiles are on Mysticsense. It’s also great that they can credit up to 10 minutes back to your account if you’re unsatisfied with your session.

11. Purple Tides – Best Multiple Responses From the Best Money Psychics

Pros

Pay a flat rate

Ask 1 question, get multiple responses

Option to get readings from your favorites

As low as $5/reading on multiple requests

Rush video reading option

Cons

No website version

Site Overview

If you’re looking for another option similar to Purple Ocean, Purple Tides is a great app to download. You can request video readings from specific psychics on the site or post a question and select how many responses you’d like to receive.

Features

Regular video readings on the app cost $10, and rush video readings cost $15. Pricing is different if you prefer getting multiple video readings based on one question about finances.

Here are the rates for video readings based on the number of psychics you’d like to respond:

2 psychics: $10

3 psychics: $15

5 psychics: $25

10 psychics: $45

Purple Tides guarantees that you’ll receive all readings within 24 hours. If not, you’ll get your money back.

Gifted Psychics

Boswell can help you with career patterns. So, if your money issues are related to your career path, he’s the psychic to contact.

If astrology is the type of reading you most resonate with, SpiritStar is a certified Astrologer by the Nightlight Astrology School. She’s been doing readings since 2010.

Final Verdict

Getting multiple readings from a single question can help you determine which advice is worth keeping. Purple Tides simply make this process convenient.

What Is a Money Psychic Reading?

A money psychic reading is when a psychic uses their intuitive abilities to provide insights and guidance on financial matters.

This type of psychic reading can include predictions about finances, money management advice, and identifying financial challenges.

Benefits of Online Money Psychic Readings

Online money psychic readings offer several key advantages. First, they provide convenience, allowing you to connect with a money psychic from the comfort of your home, no matter where you are.

This accessibility also means a broader selection of psychic professionals, increasing the chances of finding someone you can connect with.

Lastly, online money psychic readings often come with flexible scheduling options to make a session easier to fit into your busy life.

How To Choose the Best Money Psychics

Choosing the right money psychic is a crucial decision that can significantly impact the quality of guidance you receive. Here are some of the critical factors to consider when looking for the best money psychics:

Experience

When selecting the best money psychics, their experience is paramount.

Look for professionals with a proven track record of providing accurate financial insights. Experienced psychics are often better equipped to understand complex financial situations.

Reputation

Investigate the psychic’s reputation by reading reviews and testimonials from previous clients. A positive reputation is a strong indicator of their ability to deliver reliable and helpful money readings.

Specialties

Money psychics often have specific areas of expertise, such as investment advice, debt management, or career financial planning. Choose a psychic whose specialties align with your financial concerns for relevant insights.

Pricing

Always consider your budget when selecting a money psychic. While finding a psychic within your financial means is essential, remember that higher pricing may reflect the psychic’s experience and accuracy.

What To Expect From a Money Psychic Reading

Are you curious about what awaits you in a session with the best money psychics? Let’s explore what you should expect before getting insights from them:

Questions & Topics

A money psychic reading can cover a wide range of topics. They could be about exploring your financial aspirations, investment strategies, and career prospects.

Here are some excellent questions you can ask:

What are the fundamental financial goals I should prioritize for long-term success?

Are there promising investment opportunities I should be aware of?

Can you provide insights into my career path and potential financial growth?

How can I improve my debt management strategy to achieve financial stability?

These questions can serve as a starting point for a productive and enlightening money psychic reading. It’s best to keep your questions general to allow the psychic’s intuition to flow freely.

Preparation and Follow-Up

Before a session with the best money psychics, make sure you have a clear question in mind. You should also try to find a quiet place to focus on the readings you’ll receive.

Be open-minded and be ready to receive insights that might challenge your expectations and beliefs about your financial path. During the session, take notes so you can review them later.

Feel free to contact them again if you need to clarify a few things. If you’re unhappy, check if the site can give you a refund or credit that you can use on other best money psychics.

Types of Money Psychic Readings

Money psychic readings come in various forms, and some of the best money psychics sometimes use tools to better tap into energies to give you accurate readings and advice. Here are the types of money psychic readings you can get:

Astrology

Astrological money readings analyze the positions and movements of celestial bodies to provide insights into your financial destiny.

Astrologers usually use your birth chart to reveal your vital financial strengths, challenges, and opportunities.

Aura Reading

Aura readings focus on the energy field surrounding an individual. A money psychic can assess your aura’s colors, patterns, and fluctuations to offer guidance on financial health and potential obstacles.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams can contain hidden messages about your financial situation and mindset. The best money psychics skilled in dream interpretation can uncover these insights to help you navigate your financial journey.

Fortune Telling

Fortune-telling methods like palmistry, numerology, or crystal ball gazing can provide glimpses into your financial future. These techniques often involve the interpretation of symbols and patterns.

Medium Reading

Mediums connect with the spirit world to receive messages that may include financial guidance from deceased loved ones or spirit guides.

These insights can offer valuable perspectives on money matters that you can truly resonate with because they often come from someone significant.

Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card readings use a deck of cards with symbolic images to uncover insights into various aspects of life, including finances.

How We Ranked the Best Money Psychics

Ranking the best money psychics is no easy feat, and no, we didn’t need to seek out other psychics’ help to determine which sites should be part of our list.

We had to go through what these platforms have to offer and look into the following factors:

Psychic Screening Process

We checked how each platform with the best money psychics allows someone to be part of their roster. Do they have a rigorous screening procedure? Do they examine their qualifications, experience, and the authenticity of their psychic abilities? These are the questions that guided us.

Accessibility is vital, so we consider sites that offer a variety of contact methods. We prioritized platforms that accommodate your preferred mode of communication, whether live chat, email, video call, or phone psychic readings.

Available Psychic Specialties

People often have diverse financial concerns, from investments to debt management. We prioritize platforms with a wide array of psychic specialties so you can connect with an expert who aligns with your financial needs.

Promotions and Discounts

We understand the importance of affordability. Therefore, we considered platforms that provide cheap psychics, promotions, discounts, or at least introductory offers so you can get the most out of your budget. Quality readings from the best money psychics don’t always have to be pricey.

User Reviews

Real user feedback is invaluable. Consequently, we also looked into user reviews and testimonials. These helped us assess how trustworthy the platform and the best money psychics are.

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychic Readings

Navigating the world of money and finances can often be a challenging and perplexing journey. Here are some answers to the questions you might have about the best money psychics:

How Accurate Are Money Psychics?

Money psychics vary in accuracy, but many provide valuable insights. Accuracy often depends on the psychic’s skill and your openness to their guidance.

How Much Do Money Psychic Reading Cost?

Psychic reading costs vary, ranging from $1 to $15 per minute. Typically, the higher the price, the more experienced the psychic reader is.

How Can I Improve My Financial Situation With a Money Psychic?

A money psychic can help improve your financial situation in different ways. They could provide valuable insights on how to proceed with a financial decision.

They could also help you understand your strengths and weaknesses regarding money matters.

Do Any Money Psychics Offer Free Readings?

Some money psychics may offer free psychic readings or promotions, but most experienced psychics typically charge for their services. While getting a free reading is nice, be cautious because they may not always be as thorough or detailed as paid sessions.

How Can I Verify the Authenticity and Credibility of Money Psychics?

To verify the authenticity and credibility of money psychics, read user reviews and testimonials. Platforms like Purple Garden have a rigorous screening process for their psychics to ensure authentic readings.

How Often Should I Get a Money Psychic Reading?

The frequency of money psychic readings depends on your needs and financial circumstances. Some opt for monthly sessions, while others seek guidance on an as-needed basis.

Summary of the Best Money Psychics

In the often unpredictable realm of finances, there are moments when we yearn for insight and clarity. During these times, turning to the expertise of the best money psychics online can be a truly enriching and transformative experience.

Purple Garden is our #1 choice and where you can find the best money psychics online. Additionally, you can get up to a $15 bonus on your credit purchase and earn 2% cashback each time.

Nonetheless, whichever platform you choose, you can rest assured that they offer reliable psychic reading services.

But remember to approach psychic readings with the best money psychics with an open mind. They can only serve as a guide; at the end of the day, your financial path relies on your choices and decisions.