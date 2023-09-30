DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Psychic readings have come a long way since the days when true believers ventured to the outskirts of town to visit the local witch.

Now, psychic websites are all over the internet, and you can get readings in the comfort of your home via online chat, phone, and even video.

If you’re curious to experience a reading for yourself, we have a list of some top psychic websites you might want to explore.

Purple Garden tops our list. Find out why and discover more reliable options.

Most Reliable Psychic Websites

First Look

With so many psychic websites, it’s easy to get confused about where to go for the type of reading you want.

That’s why we’ve compiled this review of the best psychic websites and the different things they specialize in.

If you have questions on love, career, or anything else, we’ll point you toward the top psychic websites like Purple Garden for whatever may be on your mind.

1. Purple Garden – Best Psychic Website Overall

Pros

1,000+ advisors

The most accurate readings

$10 matching credit

Bilingual English/Spanish

Phone, video, and chat readings

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

Purple Garden is one of the go-to sites for the best psychic readings, with 1000+ readers ready to provide expert advice and guidance on most topics.

Plus, with competitive prices and new customer deals, Purple Garden is a place where wisdom grows in abundance.

Features

Purple Garden makes connecting with a top psychic easy.

When you arrive on the homepage, there’s a short list of that day’s featured psychics, from trending and most accurate to the psychic pick of the day.

Once you select an advisor, you’ll be eligible for a $10 matching credit with your first reading.

And, unlike other sites, Purple Garden has no second reading blues. That’s because they offer ongoing promo codes on sites like Offers.com that you can use for future sessions.

Gifted Psychics

Luna Fortuna is a cartomancy expert specializing in love questions and oracle guidance. She has done over 3,900 readings with more than 1,100 positive reviews.

Starr is an intuitive tarot psychic specializing in specific questions and detailed readings. She has done over 5,100 readings with over 2,000 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Among psychic websites, Purple Garden is known not only for its accurate psychics but also for offering a wide variety of readings and subjects they can furnish guidance on.

Plus, when your reading is over, the Purple Garden blog is filled with everything psychic and spiritual to help you grow beyond what you learned in your reading.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

2. Kasamba – Best Psychic Reading Website for Relationship Questions

Pros

3 free minutes plus 50% off

Over 20 years online

Best Match Guarantee

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

The best readings for relationships

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Site Overview

We all dream of a serious love relationship, but sometimes, it’s difficult to find or deal with when you have it.

When it comes to relationship advice, Kasamba is acknowledged as one of the best psychic websites for bringing and keeping couples together.

Features

Besides their romantic expertise, Kasamba is one of the best psychic websites for reading variety. Besides classics like astrology and tarot, they also offer exotic fare like Kabbalah and picture readings.

New customer deals include a Best Match Guarantee that awards you 3 free minutes with the first 3 psychics you try and another 3 free minutes plus 50% off your first reading.

When your session is over, Kasamba’s extensive and informative articles section offers pieces on a wealth of psychic and spiritual topics, including free daily, weekly, and love horoscopes.

Gifted Psychics

PAT Angels Messenger is an empath with a unique feel for relationship advice. She has more than 7,300 reviews and is available via chat or phone.

Empyreal Myra is a clairvoyant and tarot expert specializing in marriage and relationships. She has over 1,000 reviews and is available for online chat.

Final Verdict

From readings to your psychic education, Kasamba is one of the best psychic websites for helping you grow your spirituality.

The discounts are pretty good too.

>>Get 50% OFF on Kasamba

3. Keen – Largest Network of Online Psychics

Pros

3 minutes free

Over 1,700 online psychics

“Readings 101” feature

10 minutes for $1.99

Accurate spiritual readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

With over 1,700 psychics situated all over the world, the sun never sets on a Keen psychic reading.

So, if you have a problem keeping you up at night, head over to Keen. They’ll have the light on for you.

Features

With so many psychics, it makes sense that Keen would also offer more readings than other psychic websites.

They have everything from angel readings to tarot, plus four different kinds of astrology readings (Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan).

Once you’ve selected a reader, you’ll get the first 3 minutes of your reading free and another 10 minutes for $1.99.

If you’re still curious after your session, enjoy the free AI tarot reading offered in the articles section. You’ll be surprised how accurate it is.

Gifted Psychics

Eye of Pheobe is a clairvoyant offering guidance to all those with questions. She has done over 52,000 readings with an overall average review of 4.8/5.

Faith Newall is an angel reader specializing in questions on career and work. She has done over 15,000 readings with a 4.9/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

No matter where you are or when you need a reading, Keen is one of the top psychic websites because they will always have someone there for you.

Plus, with their great intro deals, you can afford it.

>>Get 10 minutes for $1.99

4. AskNow – The #1 Psychic Reading Website for Career

Pros

Over 17 years online

The best $1 per minute deals

5 free master minutes

1 free email question with a live psychic

The best career readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes.

Site Overview

If you have a job but prefer a career, let AskNow’s career psychics show you to the top of the heap.

For over 17 years, they’ve been using everything from astrology to tarot to help people invest in themselves. Maybe it’s your turn?

Features

If it’s your first reading, don’t worry; AskNow is one of the most customer-friendly psychic websites.

If you’re uncomfortable browsing for psychics, the intuitive search filter will help you set exactly what you want. If you’re in a rush, the Psychic Spotlight feature fast-forwards you to the top readers.

The new customer deals are also sweet, with 30 and 40-minute $1 per minute deals, 5 free minutes, and 1 free email question with a live psychic.

Plus, if you need advice on the go, a reliable mobile app is available for download on iOS or Android.

Gifted Psychics

Medium Sandra Lee is a clairvoyant medium who shares the wisdom of the angels. She has done over 26,000 readings with a master rating.

Miss Kim is a clairvoyant who works with tools to help people find balance in their lives. She has done over 14,000 readings with an overall master rating.

Final Verdict

One of the best psychic websites around, AskNow is known for great career readings and all the discounted time they give you with their psychics.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes on AskNow

5. California Psychics – Best Phone Psychic Reading Website

Pros

Highly tested psychics

$1 per minute deals

The most extensive menu of readings

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

The best phone readings

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

If you have a phone and a question that’s haunting you, California Psychics has a stable of top psychics and a mobile app you can trust.

Add to that an extensive menu of readings and new customer discounts, and perhaps you should be heading west to California Psychics.

Features

California Psychics is one of the best psychic websites for variety.

From their large selection of reading topics, psychic abilities, and psychic tools to their free horoscopes and blog containing everything psychic and spiritual, there’s much to discover.

If you’re a new customer, there’s a thorough search filter to find psychics, plus great intro deals with 20-minute packages at $1, $2, and $4 per minute.

For repeat customers, the Karma Rewards program gives discounts based on the number of readings you’ve had. Plus, you get a $20 credit and a free detailed astrological birth chart just for signing up.

Gifted Psychics

Muze is a tarot reader specializing in love and relationships. She has done over 22,000 readings with a 4.7/5 overall rating.

Reia is a multi-generational clairvoyant who gives hope and understanding to her clients. She has done over 6,900 readings with a 4.7/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

Since 1995, California Psychics has established itself as one of the best psychic websites.

Add to that new customer deals and Karmic rewards for everyone else, and this is a site that keeps paying it forward.

>>Get $1/minute readings on California Psychics

6. Purple Ocean – Best Video Psychic Reading Website

Pros

Free mobile app

Customized video readings

1-hour delivery service

Readings via phone or tablet

Live video sessions

Cons

Readings only through your phone

Site Overview

A sister site to Purple Garden, Purple Ocean offers video psychic readings via a mobile app on your phone or tablet screen.

Features

It all begins when you download the Purple Ocean app for free from either the Apple Store or Google Play.

After you register, purchase credits, and browse their list of psychics, the next step is to compose a written question and send it to the reader of your choice via a link on their profile.

For only $10, they’ll return a 3-minute pre-recorded video response within 24 hours. If you’re in a rush, there is also a 1-hour service available for $15.

On the other hand, if a live video reading is more your thing, each Psychic on Purple Ocean will negotiate a price with you starting as low as $0.99 per minute.

Gifted Psychics

OceanEnlightened is a psychic tarot reader who wants to partner with you for your joy and happiness. She has over 940 positive reviews and a 99.3 on-time delivery rate.

Oh Life Tarot is a psychic expert here for your insight and guidance. She has over 7,400 positive reviews with a 100% on-time delivery rate.

Final Verdict

With 3-minute video responses to your written question, Purple Ocean is one of the most unusual psychic websites.

Its gives you access to cheap psychics online and has high ratings, but if pre-recorded is not your thing, they also have live video readings starting at $0.99 per minute.

>>Get readings for $0.99/min on Purple Ocean

7. Psychic Source – Oldest Psychic Reading Website

Pros

30 years online

$1 per minute deals

“Find a Psychic” search filter

Huge articles section

3 minutes free

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

Like Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings, Psychic Source is the old sage among the top psychic websites.

Features

Selecting your advisor on Psychic Source only requires engaging with a few multiple-choice questions via the Find a Psychic filter.

Once you’ve met your match, it’s off to the races with 3 minutes free and the possibility for a lot more with 10, 20, and 30-minute $ 1-per-minute packages.

After your reading, there’s more to do on Psychic Source if you want to learn about psychic and spiritual topics.

For instance, their library-like Articles section has a pair of interesting AI astrological calculators, “The Venus/Mars Compatibility Guide” and “The Celtic Zodiac Calculator.”

Of course, these are only for fun, but they are interesting.

Gifted Psychics

Denise is an intuitive angel card reader specializing in uplifting individuals from all walks of life. She. has done over 21,000 readings and is thoughtful and compassionate.

Stella is a direct and insightful tarot reader who enlightens her clients on their life journey. She has done over 73,000 readings and is known for directness and honesty.

Final Verdict

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has been a giant among the top psychic websites.

With new customer discounts, more top readers, and an Articles section like a library, they’re still setting the pace among the best psychic websites.

>>Get $1/min readings on Psychic Source

8. Oranum – Best Psychic Reading Website for Free Chat

Pros

$9.99 free credit

Free live chat room.

Free advisor materials

Informative spiritual blog

Monthly voting for psychics

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system.

Site Overview

Referring to themselves as a spiritual community rather than just a psychic site, Oranum is a collection of healers, psychics, and modern-day mystics.

Among the top psychic websites online, they’re famous for the free live chat feature and a generous $9.99 free credit to all new customers.

Features

Oranum is one of the top psychic websites when it comes to giving free psychic reading time to customers.

It starts with the free live chat room, where you can ask 1 free question of as many live psychics as you want. You can also watch them on the live video feed while they answer other questions.

It’s a great way to test psychics, and once you decide on one, you’ll get a free $9.99 credit toward your first reading.

Additional free stuff consists of videos, tutorials, horoscopes, and more on the Oranum blog and the readers’ private profiles.

Gifted Psychics

LoveDrNikki is a gifted reader and healer who is a master of various forms of divination. She is currently one of the top 5 psychics this month on Oranum.

DancingLight is a pure psychic who works with angels and spirit guides to help people find their truth. She is currently in the #2 position for Oranum’s psychic of the month.

Final Verdict

Oranum is one of the few psychic websites that put time on your side with the free live chat room and a free $9.99 credit for your first reading.

>>Get $9.99 FREE credit on Oranum

9. Psychic Oz – Best Introductory Deals

Pros

30 years online

$1 per minute packages

3 minutes free

Highly screened psychics

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Site Overview

With 30 years of experience and a strict screening process for readers, Psychic Oz is one of the top psychic websites for accurate readings.

They’re also up there when it comes to deals. For example, the first minute of every reading is always free.

Features

With chat, video, email, and phone psychic readings, Psychic Oz is perfectly equipped for your reading needs.

In addition, their comprehensive search filter lets you fine-tune how you choose your psychic to always get what you want.

Their readings include everything from pure psychics like clairvoyants and channelers to traditional psychic tools like Astrology, Tarot, and more.

Plus, once you’re ready to start, you’ll receive 3 free minutes and a pair of $1 per minute deals to keep down the cost of your first reading.

Gifted Psychics

Sena is a 5th generation psychic and tarot reader specializing in deeper life path questions. She has over 510 reviews with an overall 4.9/5 rating.

Katerena is a tarot reader and scryer specializing in helping people better understand their situations. She has over 440 reviews with an overall rating of 4.9/5.

Final Verdict

When it comes to the best psychic websites, Psychic Oz is a perennial all-star with highly-screened psychics, multiple formats, 3 minutes free, and $1 per minute discounts.

>>Get 3 FREE minutes on Psychic Oz

10. Mysticsense – Most Affordable Psychic Website

Pros

5 minutes free

Lowest everyday prices

Satisfaction Guarantee

Youngest of the top psychic websites.

Best psychic reading website for LGBTQ+

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings.

Site Overview

Mysticsense is the youngest of our top psychic websites at three years old, yet their wisdom is well beyond their years.

With over 700 psychics, the lowest everyday prices, and the #1 site for LGBTQ readings, they are definitely a psychic reading website to watch.

Features

As a newcomer among the top psychic websites, Mysticsense has much to prove, but it also offers a lot.

With thoroughly screened readers and the lowest standard prices of any of the top psychic websites, Mysticsense has firmly established itself where it counts.

They’re also not too shabby with discount deals, particularly 5 free minutes and a 10-minute satisfaction guarantee.

But where they really shine is choosing to create a special category for the psychic questions unique to LGBTQ and transgender individuals.

Plus, with an articles and media section comparable to any of the best psychic websites, they’ll also advance your spiritual knowledge.

Gifted Psychics

Advisor Greeshu is a tarot reader specializing in honest readings without sugarcoating. She has over 820 reviews, with many being quite positive.

Spiritual Counselor D is a 5th generation psychic and counselor with over 240 reviews.

Final Verdict

It’s hard for a new site to break into the top psychic websites, but Mysticsense has made its mark.

Top readers, progressive values, free minutes, and an informative blog all show them as up-and-coming among the best psychic websites.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes on Mysticsense

11. Purple Tides – Best Psychic Reading by Multiple Psychics

Pros

Every psychic is tested

Only $5 per reading

Multiple psychic perspectives

Free app for iOS or Android

Convenient in-app guidance

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded, not live

Site Overview

Representing a first among the top psychic websites, Purple Tides offers several psychic perspectives rather than just one during your reading.

Plus, it all happens through their free app that’s available free on iOS or Android.

Features

Finding the right psychic on even the best psychic websites can be tricky, but Purple Tides sorts it out for you.

For as little as $5, they eliminate the guessing game of finding the right psychic by letting multiple psychics answer the written question you submit.

After that, you pick the best response.

This gives you a chance to get multiple perspectives immediately without wasting free minutes or money on the clock trying out several readers first.

The best part is Purple Tides delivers your answers within 24 hours or your money back.

Gifted Psychics

You won’t choose any psychics until you decide on the best response when your answers are delivered.

Final Verdict

Purple Tides is unique among the top psychic websites in that it allows multiple psychics to answer your question.

Pick the number of psychics you want to reply to you and pay accordingly (as little as $5).

>>Get answers from multiple psychics on Purple Tides

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is when you consult with someone with extrasensory or “psychic” abilities and ask them to answer questions about your life.

The top psychic websites then employ these individuals to perform these consultations online for a fee.

Should I Get a Chat, Video, or Phone Reading?

The type of reading you get should be based on how you prefer to consult with your psychic.

Many of the top psychic websites provide all 3 of these formats, while others offer only one or two.

If you like to read and type, then a chat reading should be your preference. If you like to talk and listen, then a phone reading would probably be best.

If you want to see your reader and have them see you, you would enjoy a video reading most.

Understanding The Various Types of Psychic Reading Sessions

All the top psychic websites offer a wide variety of readings to satisfy the needs of their customers.

Here are some of the most popular readings offered by the best psychic websites.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is predicting the individuals or circumstances someone will encounter.

Some popular forms of fortune telling used on the best psychic websites are crystal ball reading, reading tea leaves, tarot cards, cowrie shells, and others.

Tarot Readings

The tarot is a deck of 78 symbolic picture cards psychic readers use to answer questions about life.

Tarot readings online are perhaps the most popular type of session done by the top psychic websites.

Dream Interpretation

Offered by many of the best psychic websites, a dream interpretation is when a psychic analyzes your dreams when you are asleep.

It is believed that the images in our dreams are symbolic of our subconscious fears, hopes, and creativity. In some cases, our dreams may even be prophetic.

Love Readings

Love readings are usually the most popular subject discussed with psychics on many top psychic websites.

This type of reading usually consists of asking a psychic to look into your love life and share their impressions on improving your current romantic situation.

Mediumship

Mediums are individuals who can communicate with the spirits of the dead, as well as other types of non-physical entities.

On many of the top psychic websites, people see mediums to find out how a departed loved one is doing in the spirit world to find healing and closure after their loss

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings are when astrologers analyze the movements of the planets and relate them to what happens here on earth.

All the top psychic websites offer astrology readings. They’re usually best for determining the perfect time to perform an action, schedule an event, or buy or sell something.

Astrology readings are also suitable for determining the compatibility of different individuals in a work or romantic situation.

Numerology Readings

Numerology studies the occult relationship between numbers and letters of the alphabet concerning what will happen in a person’s life.

Many of the best psychic websites have a resident numerologist (or 2) on their platforms.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

How We Ranked the Best Psychic Websites

We considered several factors while putting together this review of psychic websites.

Here are some indispensable things we considered in determining our picks for the top psychic websites.

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

For a customer to be confident that the psychic they’re meeting with is legit, it is crucial for a psychic reading website to thoroughly screen the reader ahead of time.

This will not only inspire the customer’s trust in the reading but also enhance the status and reputation of the psychic reading website.

To be your most open and receptive during a psychic reading, you must be comfortable with the contact method being employed.

All the sites we’ve reviewed offer all or some of the following methods: chat, phone, video, or email.

Psychic Specialties Available

All the psychic websites we’ve reviewed specialize in various reading types and subject matter.

This is important because customers can be dealing with all sorts of problems in their lives, and certain types of readings handle some things better than others.

Discounts and Promotions

Because psychic websites charge for readings by the minute, many worry that reading could quickly become expensive.

To overcome this hesitancy, psychic websites usually offer discounts and promotions to new customers so they can try out a reader first under more controlled circumstances.

It is also smart for a psychic reading website to provide a sample of what their readers can do. That way, the customers will feel better about what they’re getting for their money.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Anyone can have a bad day, and psychics are no different.

That’s why all the psychic websites we reviewed offer satisfaction guarantees.

If you are dissatisfied with your reading for a legitimate reason, the psychic reading website will refund you.

Usually, these reimbursements come in the form of time with another reader.

Years of Experience

Experience is essential in any service business, but this is especially true regarding psychic websites.

The longer a site has existed, the more they’ve learned about how to provide what their customers truly want.

Most sites in our survey have been doing online psychic readings for 10 years or more. They had to be doing something right to reach that degree of longevity.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Getting Your First Psychic Reading – Buyer’s Guide

If you’ve never had a psychic reading, here are some essential things to remember when considering a psychic reading website.

How Many Years of Experience?

The more years a psychic reading website has been around, the more likely they are to know what customers are looking for and how these desires can be met for a fair price.

What Do Other Customers Say?

The most accurate way to gauge a psychic’s abilities is to hear how their previous customers felt about the reading they received.

Consequently, the best psychic websites understand that it is a good idea to include customer reviews (both good and bad) in each psychic reader’s profile to build customer confidence.

Does It Come With a Satisfaction Guarantee?

Even the best psychics have bad days, so it’s essential to ensure the customer doesn’t suffer for that by providing a satisfaction guarantee.

Are Free Minutes Available?

Free or discount minutes go a long way in helping a customer get used to the unique experience of a psychic reading. In many cases, it can even result in a newfound respect and satisfaction for the service.

How Do You Get in Touch With a Psychic?

There are four common ways to contact a psychic: chat, phone, video, and email.

Some sites provide all 4, while others offer different combinations.

What Psychic Services Do They Have?

The best psychic websites provide a wide choice of reading types and subject matter.

This is important because there are many questions that people want to know about, and certain tools and psychic abilities are better suited for some things than others.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions on Psychic Websites

Still curious about psychic websites? We’ve answered some commonly asked questions to ensure you start on the right foot.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

Some online psychics can be very accurate.

However, in many cases, their accuracy is more about astute observations, sound guidance, and helpful advice rather than miraculous predictions.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to get a reading is after you have thought about your problem for a while and concluded that you need a different perspective than the one you’re stuck in.

What Can You Learn From a Psychic Reading?

Psychic readings are excellent at providing a new perspective on your problem so you can start thinking about it differently.

Psychic readings are also good for learning new things about yourself.

Which Is Better – Psychic Chat or Phone Readings?

It depends on which method you’re more comfortable with.

Psychic chat requires typing and reading, while phone readings require talking and listening.

Can I Get a Free Reading on Psychic Websites?

Yes, most psychic websites offer new customers free or discounted minutes deals.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

There are two ways to tell if your reader is legit.

First, check if the site screened them ahead of time. The second is to read the customer reviews about that psychic’s readings.

Can You Get a Psychic Reading via Email?

Yes, but not all psychic sites offer readings via email, and the ones that do often limit you to just one question.

How Do the Best Online Psychics Read You?

The best psychics can read you by sensing your overall energy, consulting with their spirit guides or angels, or even using an oracle like the Tarot to stimulate their intuition.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

During a psychic reading, you should ask questions about things that are meaningful to you.

For instance, your relationships, family, career, and financial prosperity are all things that might benefit from some helpful psychic guidance and advice.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading can open your mind to new perspectives and previously unthought-of possibilities regarding solving your problems and improving your quality of life.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Consult the Best Psychic Websites – Wrapping Up

Online psychic readings have become quite popular.

Hopefully, this review has opened you to some of the possibilities that psychic readings offer.

Let’s quickly recap the top two psychic websites we selected.

#1 is Purple Garden.

They have over 1000 great psychics, a bilingual platform, multiple contact methods, a $10 matching credit, and customers rave about them.

The runner-up is Kasamba.

They shine in relationship issues, have a Best Match Guarantee, 3 free minutes, and 50% off your first reading.

We know it’s a tough choice, but there’s no losers here, so get to it.

But remember: psychic readings involve subjective interpretations of energy, intuition, and psychic impressions, and they cannot provide guarantees of accurate predictions, outcomes, or future events