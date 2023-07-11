Best Boxing Betting Sites 2023: Top Big Fight Sportsbooks with the Best Odds

Whether you are a fan of live betting, want generous bonuses, or prefer placing prop bets, the best boxing betting sites are there for you. But how exactly do you find them? It’s not as easy as it might sound! But with our help, everything’s much easier.

We’ve already done extensive research for you, and after taking a look at dozens of well-known boxing websites, we are finally ready to share our results with you. Our number one pick is Bovada, but there are many others that we’d like to share with you today!

Ready? Let’s begin!

Best Boxing Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Top pick for prop bets

BetOnline: #1 site for live betting

BUSR: $1,500 welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: Variety of cryptos supported

BetAnySports: Best for beginners

EveryGame: Amazing user interface

BetUS: Excellent reputation

Lucky99: 24/7 customer support

xBet: Top pick for betting contests

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Bovada – Best Boxing Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent boxing odds

$750 welcome bonus for crypto users

Custom props available

Excellent reputation

Cons:

Sometimes posts late lines

Looking for the best overall sports betting site for boxing? Then make sure to take a look at Bovada. With a $750 crypto welcome bonus, a variety of boxing events to bet on, and an easy-to-use user interface, Bovada’s got it all covered.

Boxing Odds and Betting Markets: 4.95/5

Bovada offers a remarkable variety of boxing events; you can really find it all here!

They cover major professional fights, pay-per-view matches like Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank, as well as Olympic boxing events. From time to time, they also provide coverage of amateur championships, celebrity, and exhibition matches, which may feature YouTubers or retired professional athletes.

Bovada also features a variety of UFC and MMA betting options. Additionally, you can ask for personalized prop bets by using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager on their official Twitter account.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5

For new users of Bovada, a 75% bonus match up to $750 is available when selecting cryptocurrency as the payment method. And that’s just the beginning of the excitement here! If you refer a friend to the website, you can receive a bonus of up to $275 per referral – $200 for each user and an additional $75 if they opt for crypto payments.

In addition to these offers, bettors occasionally have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events and competitions. Alternatively, users who prefer conventional payment options such as credit/debit cards or other fiat options are eligible for a 50% bonus match of up to $250.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Making deposits at Bovada is as easy as it gets. With a range of choices that include credit/debit cards, bank and wire transfers, as well as widely-used digital currencies, you can find it all here. What sets Bovada apart from other online betting sites is its support for various cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and more.

The processing time for withdrawals ranges from 2 to 7 business days, depending on the selected method.

User Experience: 4.95/5

Our Bovada review shows that this sportsbook delivers a top-notch mobile experience, allowing users to effortlessly explore all sports markets on any device.

In case of inquiries regarding gameplay or account specifics, Bovada provides 24/7 customer support via live chat, guaranteeing assistance is always available.

>> $750 welcome bonus [Bovada]

2. MyBookie – Best Boxing Betting Site for Prop Bets

Pros:

Top-tier bet builder

Plenty of prop bets

$1,000 welcome offer

250+ casino games on the side

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

In case prop wagers are your thing, MyBookie is one of the best boxing betting sites you can join. This gambling site was launched in 2013, and apart from boxing betting, it also boasts a full-on casino with over 250 games.

Boxing Odds and Betting Markets: 4.9/5

MyBookie stands out with its exceptional variety of prop bets, offering a variety of choices for each event.

We suggest checking out the MyBookie prop bet builder. Users can also take advantage of some of the most competitive odds found online while wagering on a range of boxing events.

For MMA fans everywhere, MyBookie presents an excellent opportunity to bet on numerous forthcoming fights and even a selection of possible UFC future contests, providing an array of options to choose from.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5

When you set up a MyBookie account, you’ll receive a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 and a complimentary $10 casino token.

Additionally, fans of horse betting can enjoy an 8% rebate on their horse bets and explore a wide range of other frequent bonuses featured on the promotions page.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

We advise using cryptocurrency for faster banking at MyBookie – they also come with lower fees than fiat options.

You can use a variety of digital coins here, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, among others. If you prefer using fiat options, MyBookie supports Visa, MasterCard, bank transfers, and other options.

User Experience: 4.8/5

While the website might seem slightly dated, it functions well and caters to the needs of most bettors.

The MyBookie mobile website offers seamless performance and an intuitive interface for betting, ensuring a smooth experience on the go. Should you need assistance, their dedicated customer support team is available through live chat or email 24/7.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus [MyBookie]

3. BetOnline – Best Boxing Betting Site for Live Bets

Pros:

Premium-level in-play betting interface

$1,000 sign-up offer

Enhanced odds

Risk-free bets and reload boosts

Launched in 2004

Cons:

Credit card fees apply

If this was a list of the best boxing betting sites for live wagers, BetOnline would be the best option. Active since 2004, this site has plenty to offer for boxing fans – let’s see what makes it our #1 pick for today.

Boxing Odds and Betting Markets: 4.8/5

The highlight of BetOnline is its exceptional live betting section for boxing bettors, with many events even accompanied by live streaming features. Covering everything from current UFC matches to upcoming futures bets, BetOnline has it all under control.

At the time of writing, events such as UFC on ABC, MMA Martial Arts Tournament, UFC Fight Pass Invitational, UFC Singapore, and several others were ready for bettors at BetOnline.

The inclusion of a specialized section for same-event accumulator bets adds a distinctive element and enhanced odds are available across different markets.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5

BetOnline provides both novice and experienced members with a range of attractive incentives and specials.

By using the promo code BOL1000, newcomers can score a 50% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Moreover, the sign-up bundle includes a $25 risk-free live betting wager and an additional $50 risk-free bet specifically for mobile users.

On the other hand, current users can benefit from an ongoing 25% reload bonus by applying the code LIFEBONUS.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

BetOnline distinguishes itself from many other online sportsbooks with its impressive variety of supported altcoins, making it a significant option worth considering.

The platform offers numerous ways to manage your funds, such as direct bank transfers, debit and credit cards, Bitcoin, and a wide array of cryptocurrencies – including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and others.

User Experience: 4.85/5

You can effortlessly bet on sports with BetOnline on your mobile device, allowing you to place bets at your convenience without requiring additional downloads. You can simply open the website from your mobile browser, and you are good to go.

In case you need assistance with questions or concerns, customer support is available 24/7 through live chat, as well as email and phone contact options.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus [BetOnline]

4. BUSR – Best Bonuses of All Online Boxing Betting Sites

Pros:

$1,500 sign-up offer

Boxing specials are available

One of the best online betting sites for horse races

Crypto boost

Cons:

$100 minimum deposit for the welcome boost

With a $1,500 welcome bonus up for grabs, BUSR is one of the best boxing betting sites with exciting bonuses.

Boxing Odds and Betting Markets: 4.75/5

At BUSR, a wide selection of boxing specials can be found, along with extensive coverage for significant bouts. Live betting opportunities are available for fans of in-play wagering, as well as the inclusion of international fights.

In addition to moneyline bets for all matches, there’s a dedicated prop bet builder at your disposal. Although not related to boxing betting, it’s worth noting that BUSR is one of the best horse racing betting sites right now.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5

First-time users at BUSR can enjoy a generous welcome package that goes up to $1,500!

Also, BUSR presents a Crypto Rewards program that awards $100 per deposit (with a 1x rollover condition) and an unlimited $250 referral bonus for each successful referral.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

With significantly lower fees than traditional methods, users can deposit funds using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin, as well as credit or debit cards. Typically, crypto withdrawals are processed within a matter of hours. It really is one of the best gambling sites online!

User Experience: 4.75/5

Designed for seamless performance on both desktop and mobile devices, this site guarantees a smooth mobile betting experience.

The website offers easy access to live chat, email, and a dedicated phone number for any issues you might face. Customer service is available 24/7.

>> $1,500 welcome bonus [BUSR]

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Boxing Sportsbook for Crypto Users

Pros:

20 years in the industry

Variety of cryptos supported

$1,000 sign-up offer

Dedicated crypto promos

Cons:

Could use a better design

Looking for the best boxing betting site for crypto users? Then make sure to check out what SportsBetting.ag has to offer.

Boxing Odds and Betting Markets: 4.65/5

At SportsBetting.ag, bettors have access to competitive odds on a variety of fights, from international championships to local titles and preliminary matches. Although the selection may not rival Bovada’s, it still holds its own.

For bettors who enjoy more unique wagers, SportsBetting.ag features prop bets such as the method of victory, round bets, and group round bets.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses: 4.7/5

A variety of enticing promotions and bonuses are available at SportsBetting.ag for users to enjoy.

An exclusive cryptocurrency bonus, known as the Bitcoin boost, is offered to the users of this betting site, along with a 25% bonus on eligible deposits and numerous promotions for both sports bettors and casino players.

When getting started, new users are welcomed with a 50% bonus valued at up to $1,000 at SportsBetting.ag.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

At SportsBetting.ag, users have access to a solid variety of payment methods. Some of these options even allow for withdrawals to be processed in less than 48 hours, with nearly 20 different methods available.

Cryptocurrency users can use a variety of options, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin.

You can also use traditional banking methods, like credit/debit cards, bank transfers, etc. Overall, if you are after the best crypto sports betting sites, we believe SportsBetting.ag should be one of your first considerations.

User Experience: 4.65/5

SportsBetting.ag offers great customer support via live chat, email, and telephone. It also features a mobile-friendly website, which you can use on all devices.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus [SportsBetting.ag]

How We Ranked the Best Boxing Betting Sites

Boxing Betting Odds and Boxing Markets:

We evaluated the competitiveness of the odds offered by each site, as well as the variety of betting markets available. This ensures that bettors have access to the best possible odds and a wide range of options to choose from when placing their wagers.

Boxing Promotions and Bonuses:

Promotions and bonuses can significantly enhance your betting experience and provide extra value. But the size of the bonus was not the only thing we considered; we also took a look at the terms and conditions of the bonuses and only picked the fairest offers.

Banking Options:

An essential factor in any sports betting site is the availability of convenient and secure banking options. We assessed each site’s ease of use, transaction speed, and the variety of payment methods available.

User Experience:

We examined the overall user experience on each sportsbook. This includes factors such as navigation, design, customer support, and mobile compatibility. A top boxing betting site should provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for users of all devices.

Why Is Bovada the Best Boxing Betting Site?

If you want to bet on boxing fights online, Bovada is the obvious choice. Here’s a brief summary of why it’s our number one pick today.

Wide Range of Boxing Betting Options: Bovada offers an extensive selection of boxing betting options, including major professional fights and pay-per-view events from prominent organizations like Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, and even Olympic boxing.

Custom Props: Bovada allows you to request a custom prop boxing bet via Twitter by using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This feature provides a unique and personalized betting experience, allowing you to create bets tailored to your specific predictions and insights.

$750 Welcome Bonus: Bovada rewards new users who choose to use cryptocurrency with a generous welcome bonus. By making your first deposit using crypto, you can receive a 75% match deposit bonus of up to $750, and there are many other Bovada bonus codes available for sports bettors.

Why Should I Use Online Boxing Betting Sites?

From better odds and stronger bonuses, online sportsbooks offer more variety to their users. Here are all the reasons why so many people prefer using online boxing betting websites:

Customized Betting Strategies: Online sportsbooks often provide tools and features that enable you to create and implement personalized betting strategies. These can include customizable bet slips like the ones available at Bovada, advanced filtering options, and the ability to track your bets’ performance over time.

Access to Global Betting Markets: Online sportsbooks allow you to bet on boxing events worldwide, giving you access to a diverse range of markets and odds. This enables you to identify value bets across different regions and capitalize on discrepancies in local bookmakers’ odds.

Better Privacy: Many of the best online boxing sportsbooks support a variety of digital coins for crypto gambling, which ensures faster banking and a higher level of privacy, which might be harder to find at traditional betting venues.

Guide to Boxing Betting Sites Online: FAQ

Can You Bet on Boxing Online?

Yes, you can bet on boxing online. In fact, there are a variety of online sportsbooks that offer competitive boxing betting odds.

What Are the Best Boxing Betting Sites?

The best boxing betting sites available now are Bovada, MyBookie, BetOnline, BUSR, and SportsBetting.ag.

All of them offer users generous bonuses, excellent betting odds, easy-to-use betting websites, and much more.

Are Boxing Betting Sites Safe to Use?

Yes, all the boxing betting sites on this list are safe and secure to use, with a proven history of providing secure services.

The leading betting platforms like Bovada and BetOnline utilize advanced security measures, such as SSL encryption, to protect your personal and financial information from unauthorized access.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Boxing Betting Sites

Bovada: This is the best boxing betting app overall, offering some of the best odds and plenty of markets. All new bettors receive up to a $750 welcome bonus if they use crypto to make the first deposit.

MyBookie: The No. 1 sports betting platform when it comes to prop betting. You can craft a custom boxing bet, and all new users are eligible to claim up to a $1,000 sign-up bonus.

BetOnline: Want the best boxing betting site for live betting? Check out BetOnline and score a $1,000 welcome bonus to place your live bets.

BUSR: The best sign-up bonus of all the boxing betting websites out there. We are looking at a 100% match first deposit bonus worth up to $1,500.

SportsBetting.ag: If you want to bet on boxing with cryptocurrency, visit SportsBetting.ag. The platform is also known for its smooth live betting interface and a $1,000 sign-up promotion.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Boxing Betting Sites

To register a betting account at any of the best boxing betting sites on this list, just follow the simple rundown below. We are using Bovada as an example, but you can apply the guide to most wagering platforms in the boxing world.

Step One: Register Your Sports Betting Account

Follow this link to visit Bovada’s website and start the registration process.

Provide the info required in the registration form.

Agree to the T&Cs.

Step Two: Verification of Your Account

The online sports betting platform will send you a verification code.

Enter the code when prompted and log in to your account.

Step Three: Claim the Welcome Bonus and Bet on Boxing

Enter the cashier and set your preference.

Deposit $20 or more to claim the welcome bonus.

Check the upcoming fights, craft your betting slip, and bet on boxing.

Are you in Canada? Check out these articles:

Our Tips for Betting on Boxing Matches Online

After locating the best boxing betting sites, you need to dive into how boxing betting works and apply the best strategy available. Below are some of our tips you can use.

Understand the Punch Statistics and Metrics: Dive deep into each fighter’s CompuBox or similar punch statistics to analyze their offensive and defensive efficiency. Metrics like punch output, accuracy, and defensive success rate can provide valuable insights into their skill levels and how they might fare against a specific opponent.

Assess Opponent Adaptability: Analyze each fighter’s ability to adapt to different opponents and fighting styles. A fighter who can maintain their composure and make mid-fight adjustments is more likely to overcome adversity in the ring.

Register at Several Boxing Betting Sites: Signing up for multiple sportsbooks provides the opportunity to claim various welcome bonuses and a better understanding of which sites are better to use.

Ready to Start Placing Your Boxing Bets Online?

We hope this guide was helpful and that you have found the best boxing betting sites for you. Whether you’re into round betting or moneyline bets, we recommend checking out Bovada, as it is our overall top pick.

Other excellent options when it comes to betting on boxing include BUSR, which has the biggest welcome bonus, and BetOnline, the best option for in-play betting.

Whichever sports betting site you join, wager responsibly, have fun, and enjoy the bouts!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying “the house always wins” isn’t just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 21 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: