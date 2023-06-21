Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada: 20+ Top-Rated Canadian Online Sportsbooks & Apps

Canadians have always been huge on sports betting – and the result is nothing less than hundreds of online sportsbooks to choose from.

So how do you find the best sports betting sites in Canada offering the best odds and bonuses from so many options on hand?

To help you achieve that, we’ve tested dozens of bookmakers and boiled it down to the ones offering the most competitive odds, in-depth market coverage, and user-friendly interface.

Bodog was the best all-around online sports betting site, but we have over 20 options just as good that you should look at. Let’s get started with our in-depth reviews.

Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada

1. Bodog — Best Sports Betting Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

30+ betting categories, live betting & tons of props

$400 welcome bonus

Dedicated racetrack section with Virtual Racing

In business for almost 3 decades

Dedicated forum

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Dated design

Bodog is the highest-quality Canadian sports betting site, offering over 30 sports to bet on with tons of props to choose from, as well as an advanced live betting interface with all the bells and whistles you need to place some bets.

Betting Market Variety – 5/5

The number of markets on Bodog is the highest you can get. You can wager on just short of three dozen markets on this site, ranking it among the best online sportsbooks in terms of variety.

We love the dedicated racetrack section with Virtual Betting options, and the niche market possibilities are through the roof. You can bet on beach volleyball, badminton, virtual sports, winter sports, and a whole lot more.

Back to horse racing — Bodog covers over 20 racetracks, including Harrahs Philadelphia, Northfield Park, and more. Also, the prop builder is super intuitive, and you’ll get used to it in no time.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Bodog grants you a 100% match deposit bonus whether you opt for sports betting, poker, or casino games.

For sports bettors, you can claim a $400 welcome bonus with low wagering requirements of just 5x. The promo even includes 50 free spins if you want to check out Bodog’s casino games.

If you have friends looking to start betting, you can score up to $100 for each referral buddy as long as they are Canadian and use Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, or Bitcoin SV.

Speaking of Bitcoin, don’t miss the promo codes BOSBITCOIN100 and BOSBITCOIN150. The former grants you a 100% match deposit bonus up to $300, while the latter secures a 150% match up to $900, as long as you use BTC, of course.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.8/5

Canadian bettors can choose from nine payment options at Bogod – Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, Interac, and bank wire transfer.

If you seek swift payouts and zero transaction fees, use crypto.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 4.6/5

Bodog requires no dedicated software or app to operate on mobile devices, and you will have no trouble accessing any section or finding your favourite market to place sports bets online. Loading times are fast, and the user interface is intuitive; however, the design looks a little bit dated and is definitely overdue for an update.

Customer Support – 4.9/5

Customer support at Bodog revolves around a cleverly-organized FAQ filled with answers to many questions you might have when getting started.

Now, if the FAQ doesn’t help, there is a question saying, “Did you find what you were looking for?” at the bottom of the FAQ. If you click “No,” you are directed to email, live chat, and on-site forum communication.

>> $400 welcome bonus at Bodog

2. Sports Interaction — Most Extensive Sports Betting Markets in Canada

Pros:

25+ betting markets with incredible depth

$500 welcome bonus

Exceptional help page and support team

Horse racetracks and eSports available

Newbie-friendly design

Over a dozen payment options

Cons:

Canadian bettors only

Sports Interaction is a pillar in the Canadian sports betting market — and it’s our top pick when it comes to the sheer variety of markets you can explore. Everything about this platform is top-level, from professional design to bonuses and high market variety.

Betting Market Variety – 4.8/5

You can bet on about two dozen markets at this betting site. Options include everything Canadian sports bettors could wish for and then some.

You can bet on hockey, basketball, and baseball, but also horse racing, eSports, table tennis, and even virtual sports.

If you decide to join the platform, don’t miss the specials and possibly the best odds boost on the Canadian market.

But what makes this Canadian sportsbook stand out above the rest is how deep the betting options go. If you enjoy basketball, they don’t just host NBA basketball betting; you can also bet on the Israeli league, for example.

The betting options are virtually limitless here, and the live betting system was some of the most user-friendly we’ve ever used.

Note that this platform is exclusively a Canadian sportsbook, so if you’re on the road outside the country, you’ll have to join another bookmaker to place bets.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

When you join Sports Interaction as a new player, you are greeted with a generous 100% match welcome bonus of up to $500.

You will need to select the bonus before depositing and then place wagers on odds higher than 1.50. Once your qualifying bets are settled, you’ll get bet credits up to a maximum of $500 that you can later use to bet for free.

The winnings from free bet tickets are paid out in cash (no rollover requirements), but the bet credits go back to Sports Interaction. Granted, this is one of the best offers you can ever get.

To elevate your sports betting experience even more, the website also offers a referral program, as well as a handful of casino bonuses if you get tired of placing bets and want to play online casino games instead.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.8/5

In the banking department, Sports Interaction checks all the key boxes. You can use traditional fiat options like Visa and MasterCard, in addition to NeoSurf, PaySafeCard, or EcoPayz.

Most deposit options are also available as payout methods and carry small fees. EcoPayz users are charged 3% per payout, while wire transfers incur a $7 fee. Payout times are solid and usually take a few days.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 5/5

This betting platform sports a dark blue vibe with orange details, and the interface is kept clean and free of clutter, which is fantastic for newer Canadian sports bettors.

The website utilizes the latest SSL encryption for maximum safety; load times are above average, and every section of the site is easy to reach in no more than a few clicks.

Customer Support – 4.9/5

Before you reach out to a support member, you can check out Sports Interaction’s extensive FAQ section that has answers to most questions you may have.

Besides the FAQ, you can contact the support team 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone. All the necessary support options are at your disposal, so if you ever get stuck, you’re only one message or call away from solving your issue.

>> Up to $500 in bet credits at Sports Interaction

3. Rabona – Best Bonuses of all Canadian Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

100% welcome deposit bonus

10 dedicated promos for sports bettors

35 sports to bet on

Boosted odds on selected events

Great for mobile betting

Excellent variety of horse races covered

Cons:

Design could be better

When the 3rd pick has competitive odds on over 35 sports, a dedicated selection for horse racing betting, and some of the most generous bonuses for Canadian sports bettors.

Betting Market Variety – 5/5

Among the 35 sports betting categories, Rabona has everything from squash and snooker to soccer and ice hockey. All of these sports combined produce a grand total of over 5,000 daily betting markets, including plenty of player and game props to choose from.

The live betting section is also comprehensive, offering markets for nearly every sport Rabona covers pre-match. There’s also a handy “Streaming” button that you can toggle and only explore the markets with a dedicated live stream. For all the others, there’s a simulated match preview.

Over in the horse racing section, you’ll find three separate tabs for horses, harness, and greyhounds. Each one is filled with races taking place in the USA, the UK, South Africa, Australia, and France – and you can select from multiple betting options.

Placing bets is as easy as it gets since all you have to do is click on the odds you like, and the selection will automatically be added to your bet slip, from where you can either place an acca bet, remove a selection, or separate all your picks into singles. It also known as one of the best online casinos in Canada out there.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5

Rabona is a Canadian sports betting site that does many things right, but what makes it stand out from the competitors the most are the excellent bonuses and promotions it has to offer.

First, you can start your journey here with a 100% bonus of up to C$150 on your first deposit and use the bonus funds to bet on either singles with 2.0 odds or accumulators with 1.5 odds per selection until you meet the 6x wagering requirements and cash out your bonus winnings.

But that’s far from being it all! There are so many other promos available for existing users. We counted 10 dedicated sports betting promos – what more could we ask for?

Some of the other bonuses include the NHL Early Payout 3-Goals Ahead, Acca Boost up to 100%, and boosted odds for enhanced winnings.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.5/5

Rabona accepts a variety of payment methods like MasterCard, Interac, Neosurf, ecoPayz, MiFinity, MuchBetter, eVoucher, Flexepin, eZeeWallet, Bitcoin, and a few other cryptocurrencies.

The lowest minimum deposit is $10 for Interac, with $20 for most other payment methods. The minimum withdrawal is the same, and you can use the same options minus Neosurf, Flexepin, and cards for withdrawals.

All payouts are processed in 1 to 3 days.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 5/5

Rabona is a modern Canadian online sportsbook – and the developers have put in a lot of effort to make it look fabulous and work great across all devices.

The website is available in instant-play, but you can also download a dedicated app for Windows, Android, and Apple. They really went all out with user experience and mobile optimization.

Customer Support – 4.6/5

If you even have any questions or come across an issue, you can contact Rabona’s support team 24/7 via email and live chat. You can also choose between English and French support, as well as many other languages.

However, we suggest you first explore the FAQ section, which covers most topics you might have questions about. If you can’t find an answer, only then reach out to customer support.

>> 100% welcome bonus at Rabona

4. 888 Sport — Best Boxing Odds of all Online Sports Betting Sites in CA

Pros:

$250 deposit bonus

Excellent boxing odds

Many game and player props

Plenty of sports markets to choose from

Handy bet builder tool

Cons:

Limited support channels

Limited payout options

In terms of reputation, longevity, and odds — 888 Sport beats most Canadian betting sites. The platform also stands out with fantastic bonuses, excellent market variety, and a handy bet builder.

Betting Market Variety – 4.9/5

One of the key factors in ranking 888Sport among the best betting sites in Canada is the presence of over three dozen betting markets.

The catalogue also includes eSports and horseracing; in fact, 888Sports offers the best odds for racetrack bettors. But what we loved the most here were the competitive boxing odds available.

We love the small touches like the pre-chosen parlay that frequently features a solid betting odds boost. If you’re a rookie and not sure what to bet on, you can start by betting it small on 888Sport’s picks to learn the ropes.

The betting odds are pretty good all across the board, and there’s a live cashout feature with reduced odds that you can take advantage of if you ever feel like your last pick is going to slip.

Bonuses and Promotions – 5/5

On your first deposit at 888Sport, you are entitled to a 100% up to $250 sports betting bonus. The minimum deposit required to claim the bet credits is $10, and you also score a $10 casino bonus on the side. The bet credits will arrive in your account once you’ve fully wagered the deposit you made.

There’s also the Perfect 10 promo for Canadians willing to take bigger risks. If you include 6 or more winning picks in your parlay, you will get a solid cash reward. The top prize is $10,000.

Regarding free bets, placing bet builder or parlay wagers can reel in $5 daily to your account. There are also boosted parlays, boosted betting odds daily, and enhanced win-casts — 888Sports has it all to become your next go-to Canadian bookmaker.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.5/5

The banking department at 888Sport is slightly limited for Canadian players. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Interac e-transfer, and Paysafecard.

From the listed methods, only Visa cards and Interac are eligible for payouts. You can also use wire transfer.

In terms of payout times, Interac is the fastest option and only takes 2-4 days. Visa requires up to 6 days, while wire transfers are the slowest, taking up to 8 days.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 5/5

888Sport features a highly recognizable website design; the black-and-orange layout is not only unique but highly optimized for mobile users.

Once you log in, you will immediately notice the BetBuilder tool on the right side, which also shows what other punters bet on. Granted, this tool will make your time spent on the platform much more effective.

Customer Support – 4/5

There’s only one channel available to get in touch if you ever get stuck, and that’s via 888Sport’s contact form. You will receive a prompt reply (we did), but it’s much better if they include live chat in the future.

The FAQ section covers pretty much everything you need to know, and we feel positive that you won’t have any issues betting here since the platform is very intuitive.

Claim up to $250 in free bets at 888Sport

5. BetOnline — Best Canadian Sportsbook for eSports Betting

Pros:

15+ eSports betting options

Quality betting odds boost

17 crypto banking methods

Live betting with live stream

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Credit card transaction fees

Steep rollover requirements on welcome bonus

BetOnline is a worldwide betting platform that ranks among the best Canadian sports betting sites thanks to a great eSports selection and various cryptocurrency banking options. This gambling site is also one of the best online casinos, so if you enjoy spinning the reels as much as betting on sports — you won’t go wrong here.

Betting Market Variety – 4.8/5

You can bet on over 25 markets on BetOnline. The list includes sporting events and other betting options like entertainment and politics.

One of the standout features of this betting site is the eSports section. With over 15 markets, this platform is the best site to place sports bets online if you’re into eSports.

We like the bet type variety on BetOnline, too; you can enjoy live betting, over a hundred specials and props on a single match, futures, and a top-quality odds boost on select time-sensitive matches.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Whether you use crypto or fiat, BetOnline treats you with up to $1,000 when you join the platform.

If you use any of the available cryptocurrencies to fund your account, you’ll get a 100% up to $1,000 sports betting bonus with 14x playthrough requirements. If you prefer traditional banking, you’ll get a 50% up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover.

Both offers provide great value, especially if you’re willing to go bigger on your first deposit, but the wagering requirements are higher than our better-ranked Canadian sportsbooks.

Other notable promos include a 5% crypto boost, a $25 risk-free player prop, or a $25 live betting free play promotion.

BetOnline cements its position as an eSports market leader with a 20% eSports rebate and the Parlay Power Up promotion, adding more value to betting slips with 5+ picks.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.7/5

It’s recommended to use cryptocurrency for sports betting on BetOnline. Besides the usual Bitcoin and Ethereum, you can use 15 more altcoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Payout times are among the fastest on this list, which is no surprise considering BetOnline is one of the best Bitcoin casinos. Specifically, we’re looking at 1-48 hours of waiting time.

You can also use traditional fiat banking, but it’s not the best option because of the 7.5% fee on credit card transactions.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 4.6/5

Since the latest full-site revamp, BetOnline is 100% optimized for mobile betting and incredibly easy to use. We also like the site’s dedicated section for the latest online sports betting news.

There’s also a bet builder tool that’ll help you easily create a parlay, and the live betting section includes a live stream for select matches

Customer Support – 4.9/5

Via the “Need Help?” box on the right side of the bottom menu, you can instantly reach BetOnline’s live chat, check the FAQ, enter the Help Center, or contact the support team over email or phone.

The support agents are super responsive and address all inquiries nearly instantly through the live chat.

Score up to $1,000 on your first deposit at BetOnline

6. TonyBet — Best Mobile Sports Betting Site in Canada

Pros:

Dedicated mobile app

Stellar live betting interface

VIP program

Betting tourneys available

Cons:

No live streaming

Slightly cluttered sports betting page

If you like top-quality betting sites with dedicated mobile apps, look no further than TonyBet. The platform offers solid market variety and even a VIP program to boot.

Betting Market Variety – 4.2/5

TonyBet offers a lot of betting options, often crossing 1,000 matches to bet on at any given moment.

The number of sports included in the mix is decent but below our top-ranked Sports Interaction and 888Sport. Popular markets on the site include ice hockey, tennis, basketball, and more.

If you’re into in-play betting, you’ll be pleased to learn the platform hosts a super-intuitive live section with many handy tools that’ll make your experience better.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4/5

New players can claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $150, which is a solid offer compared to other betting sites, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Other promotions include a Sports VIP Program, allowing you to net up to $8,000 per month (if you’re a serious bettor), tourneys, and the Forecast promo, which allows you to win up to $1,500 in free bets by depositing at least $30 within 5 days.

Payment Options and Cashout Times – 4.9/5

TonyBet does a fine job covering the most important payment methods. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

While the sportsbook doesn’t delve deep into less-known banking options, it covers most of the popular methods for the three key areas — traditional banking, e-wallets, and crypto.

Fiat payouts take up to 7 business days, while crypto is much faster, as usual, taking under 24 hours in most cases. Note that the site handles all payout requests within 12 hours.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface – 4.7/5

TonyBet excels in the mobile betting department by offering a dedicated app. Only a few of the best gambling sites go that extra mile and develop apps, and TonyBet is one of them.

On the downside, the sports betting homepage is a tad cluttered and can take time to get accustomed to.

Customer Support – 4/5

TonyBet ticks most boxes betting sites should cover in terms of customer service. You can reach out via email or live chat, and the sportsbook is also present on Twitter.

Claim your $150 welcome bonus and enjoy the best mobile betting experience at TonyBet

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Betting Sites in Canada

Betting Market Variety:

The best online betting sites Canada has to offer present players with the widest variety of betting markets. Popular sports like ice hockey and NBA basketball betting are a must, but we also like to see niche markets like lacrosse or table tennis. We also compare the odds on display as that’s the most important factor.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Nothing sweetens the deal like a generous sportsbook bonus. We like welcome bonuses, but we also want the website to keep its regular users engaged with reload bonuses, time-sensitive promotions on major sporting events, and more.

Payment Options and Cashout Times:

We examined the payment options and went into detail to bring you online sportsbooks with the lowest fees and fastest payouts. We only featured Canadian sportsbooks offering a good mix of traditional and crypto payment methods.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface:

Canadian players prefer mobile betting, which is why we discarded any platform not optimized for iOS and Android devices. The top fiat and crypto sports betting sites are also easy to navigate and fully SSL encrypted for maximum security.

Customer Support:

Finally, the top sports betting sites offer 24/7/365 customer support with a strong online presence. Live chat is a huge plus, and we also like seeing dedicated email addresses and toll-free support numbers. In terms of online presence, we prefer online bookmakers who are active on social media and engage with their users through posts and comments.

Guide to Online Sports Betting in Canada

Is Sports Betting Legal in Canada?

Yes, legal sports betting is available in Canada. Canadian provinces can individually decide whether they allow sports betting, and the options are constantly expanding.

What Is the Legal Age for Sports Betting in Canada?

You must be at least 19 to bet on sports in Canada. However, Alberta, Quebec, and Manitoba have lower age requirements and allow anyone aged 18 or more to place bets.

Can I Bet on American or International Sports at Canadian Betting Sites?

Yes, of course. The best online sportsbooks in Canada allow players to bet on all US sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, MLB, and the NHL. And the same applies to international sports.

What Are the Most Popular Sports to Bet on in Canada?

Unsurprisingly, the most popular sport to bet on in Canada is ice hockey, followed by lacrosse. Popular sports also include basketball, football, and soccer.

Which Betting Sites Can I Join in Canada?

If you are looking for a platform that is exclusive to Canadians, check out Bodog. You need to be a Canadian to join this online betting site, and the betting experience is optimized to a T for Canadian players. Other platforms you can join include 888 Sport, BetOnline, and many other Bitcoin casino sites.

Comparing the Top 6 Online Betting Sites in Canada

If you want to get down to online gambling ASAP, check out the brief summary of the 6 best sites for sports betting Canada offers.

Bodog– For the best overall sports betting experience in Canada, check out Bodog. You’ll find both international and domestic horse races, odds for over 30 sports, and the website accepts cryptocurrency and greets new bettors with a $400 welcome promotion.

Sports Interaction – This is the top sports betting site in Canada for market variety. It offers an amazing depth of betting markets across 25+ sports and makes you feel welcome right out of the gate with a $500 first-deposit bonus.

Rabona – Want some generous bonuses? Then make sure to check out Rabona – they have 10 dedicated sports betting promos! You can get started with a 100% bonus of up to $C150 on your first deposit.

888 Sport – This online sportsbook is one of the most established platforms on the list and features the best boxing odds. You can get 100% up to $250 in free bets on your first deposit once you sign up.

BetOnline – This is the best option for eSports betting fans, covering more than 15 competitive games and incredible market depth. You can claim up to a $1,000 welcome bonus, and then enjoy some eSports-focused bonuses like the 20% rebate.

TonyBet – In case you prefer dedicated mobile apps, TonyBet is your best pick. The website offers a $150 welcome bonus promotion and the best mobile sports betting experience for Canadian punters.

How to Join a Sportsbook & Start Online Betting in Canada

Joining the best Canadian sportsbooks only takes a minute of your time. Follow these three simple steps to get started — we’ll be using Bodog as an example.

Step 1 – Create a Sports Betting Account

Visit Bodog using this link and click the “Join Now” button

Enter your email, full name, date of birth, phone number, and address. Also, create a username, password, and security question

Accept the terms and click “Sign Up”

Step 2 – Verify Via Email

Head over to the email address used during the registration process

Open the welcome message from Bodog and click the verification link inside. If the message isn’t there within minutes, check the spam folder

Step 3 – Fund Your Account & Claim the Welcome Bonus

In the banking section of your betting account, select your preferred payment method and set the sum you wish to deposit

Fund your account and claim the welcome bonus

You can now place your first bet

Still Looking for the Best Canadian Online Sportsbook Betting Sites?

As avid sports bettors ourselves, we’re confident that we found the best sports betting sites in Canada offering the most competitive odds and bonuses you can benefit from right now.

Thanks to its top-notch selection of sports betting markets, attractive promos, and user-friendly interface, the best online betting site in Canada is Bodog.

If you’re still not confident enough about making an account here, check the other Canadian online sportsbooks and their categories as some of them might suit your needs better.

Thanks for reading; we sincerely hope our dive into the Canadian sports betting market gave you some valuable information. Take your pick, and remember to bet responsibly!

