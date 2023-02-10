Sponsored

Best Online Sports Betting Sites Ranked By Bonuses, Betting Markets, Odds, and More

Regardless of the sport that you love to bet on, there’s no denying the importance of having a solid, reliable sportsbook.

To find the best online sports betting sites, we took up the mantle of testing hundreds of sportsbooks using a finely tuned ranking system to ensure that we bring you the best ones.

Now, the results are in, with the top of our leaderboard being the impeccable BetOnline.

But, make no mistake, this was not an easy decision. Another seven fantastic online sportsbooks came very close indeed, so make sure you check out the rest of our top picks before you pull the trigger.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Best Online Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best overall

Bovada: Best bonuses and promos

MyBookie: Best for prop bets

BC.Game: Best for crypto

SportsBetting.ag: Best betting markets

BetUS: Epic welcome bonus

Everygame: Best for soccer

XBet: Best design

1. BetOnline – Best Online Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

25% reload bonus

Fantastic live betting experience

Live streaming available on multiple sporting events

$1,000 sports betting welcome bonus

Stellar website and app

20+ sports to bet on

Cons:

Minimum $55 stake for welcome bonus

Sports betting does not get much better than this.

BetOnline’s beautiful website is packed with sports betting markets and bonuses, just the way we like it.

Sports Bonuses: 5/5

The welcome bonus at BetOnline is pretty excellent. It’s a 50% matched deposit offer up to $1000; just enter the code BOL1000 when you make your first deposit to trigger it.

You’ll need to play through it 10 times, which is an industry-standard wagering requirement. However, the minimum deposit amount is $55 — an amount that may be high for some bettors.

But, overall, this bonus is still more than worth it.

That’s not all. One of the most exciting things about BetOnline is that you can use the code “LIFEBONUS” whenever you want to get an extra 25% on every deposit you make.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

BetOnline covers all the major sports leagues in fine style and goes to town on the more niche side of sports betting. And that’s why it sets itself apart from the rest of the competition.

You won’t find many sports betting markets that you can’t get odds on at BetOnline.

It’s possible to bet on the likes of biathlon and handball, plus some financial bets, political bets, and even some novelty bets such as the outcomes of TV programs.

There aren’t quite as many obscure sports at BetOnline, but this will only affect a tiny percentage of punters.

Site and App: 4.9/5

Finding your way around the BetOnline website is a walk in the park, thanks to some sensible site map design and attractive visuals. It’s minimal, sleek, and engaging.

That can be said for both the desktop and mobile versions of the site, both of which boast great functionality.

BetOnline also offers a wide range of ways to deposit and withdraw, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin plus Discover, MoneyGram, and more. It caters to pretty much everyone in that respect.

Check out BetOnline’s latest offers and claim your $1,000 welcome bonus

2. Bovada – Best Online Sports Betting Site for Bonuses

Pros:

$750 crypto bonus

Low 5x rollover

You can bet on 30 sports

Stellar VIP program

Many niche betting markets

Prop bets well covered

Cons:

Relatively poor coverage of esports markets

What better way to get started on a journey with a new online sports betting site than with a great welcome bonus?

That’s Bovada’s thinking, at least, so they’ve pulled out all the stops with theirs.

Sports Bonuses: 5/5

All new players at Bovada can get 50% up to $250 on their first deposit at the sportsbook.

That may not seem like a huge bonus, but it gets better as the rollover here is just 5x, making it easier to withdraw your winnings than with the BetOnline bonus, for example.

If you’re looking to place your first sports betting deposit with crypto, the bonus will be boosted to 75% up to $750 with that same 5x rollover. Even more bang for your buck!

If you want to bet at Bovada online casino, there’s another impressive welcome bonus available of 100% up to $1,000, followed by 125% up to $1250 with your first crypto deposit.

So, to put it simply, there is plenty of bonus action going on here.

Betting Markets: 4.9/5

The vast, vast majority of sports leagues across the world are covered in style at Bovada.

You’ll be able to bet on amateur, semi-pro, and professional events for most sports, plus some more niche sports as well as some political and financial markets.

The only thing that lets the Bovada betting markets down a little is the lack of esports coverage.

You can bet on the big eSports quite extensively, such as League of Legends and Dota 2, but Bovada doesn’t tend to cover the likes of FIFA and Valorant.

Site and App: 4.6/5

Bovada’s mobile betting app is superb.

It’s hosted through your phone’s browser instead of being downloadable, but it’s perfectly designed, even more so than the desktop site.

On a computer, Bovada looks good, but it’s not quite as sensibly laid out in certain sections.

There don’t appear to be as many sporting event live streams on this site as there are at some of the other betting sites on our list today, but that’s a minor detail.

Plus, you can still view live graphics for most events on this online sportsbook.

Get started at Bovada by claiming your $750 crypto welcome bonus

3. MyBookie – Best Online Sports Betting Site for Prop Bets

Pros:

$1,000 welcome offer

Unique prop builder tool

Plenty of lines within individual sports

Wide range of non-sports betting markets

Useful betting info

Cons:

High minimum deposit

Dated site design

Welcome bonuses are great and all, but what happens when you’ve played through them? This is where reload bonuses come in, and MyBookie has got them down.

Sports Bonuses: 5/5

If you enter the code MYB50 when you place your first deposit, you’ll earn a 50% bonus up to $1,000 at MyBookie.

That’s definitely one of the stronger bonuses we’ve seen being offered at any sports betting site, and it is well worth grabbing.

These funds will be subject to a rollover of 10x, which is about industry average. It shouldn’t be too tricky to navigate a withdrawal at this number.

But it’s the ongoing bonuses that impressed us the most. For example, the code MYB25 will get you a 25% bonus on every single qualifying deposit you make (just be aware of the 6x rollover and $100 minimum deposit).

On top of that, there’s an ongoing 6% horse rebate, a 200% referral bonus, and plenty of casino bonuses, including free spin Wednesdays and rebate Mondays. The list goes on and on!

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

We found the betting markets at MyBookie to be nearly perfect for the most part.

Not only are all the major sports covered very extensively (including college sports), but you’ll also find some interesting non-sports markets like the winner of the Mercury Prize and the next President of the United States.

If you’re a fan of prop bets, you’ll definitely enjoy the available prop builder tool at MyBookie.

In terms of esports, the coverage here is okay but could be better. There are a few games available to bet on, such as Overwatch and Rainbow 6, but it’s missing a few less popular ones.

Site and App: 4/5

One thing that lets MyBookie down a little is that the site has a somewhat dated feel. Even though it’s easy to use, it could do with a refresh to make it a bit more modern.

On the payment front, there are a reasonable number of ways to pay at MyBookie, such as Person 2 Person and some cryptocurrencies.

However, you will need to meet the minimum deposit of $45 if you want to put some cash down, which is a little high.

There is some more good news in this area. MyBookie offers extensive information about most of the sporting events you can bet on, which can help you decide on what to wager on.

Want to double your initial deposit and place unique prop bets? Click here to join MyBookie.

4. BC.Game – Best Online Sports Betting Site for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Vast range of esports and virtual sports markets

Excellent casino game selection

Plenty of cryptocurrencies to pay with

Downloadable mobile betting app

Cons:

Feels like a casino-centric site

Confusing desktop layout

BC.Game is known for being one of the best crypto casinos out there.

With a recently launched online sportsbook, it’s quickly making a name for itself as one of the finest crypto sports betting sites out there, if not the best!

Sports Bonuses: 3.9/5

One of the only bad things about BC.Game is that there is no specific welcome bonus for the sports betting section of the site yet.

Because it’s still a relatively new site, a sports betting bonus could be inbound soon.

In the meantime, you might want to check out the casino bonus instead — it’s a good one. New customers can get four matched deposit bonuses between 180% and 240%.

You’ll need to meet a much higher rollover than with any of our sports betting bonuses, but it’s tradition for casino bonuses to have higher wagering requirements.

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

For such a new betting site, we’re really impressed by the wide range of sports betting markets at BC.Game.

This sportsbook extensively covers the vast majority of sports and particularly excels in virtual sports and esports such as FIFA, Valorant, and Overwatch.

You won’t find quite as many non-sporting events as some of the competition, but that’s not a bad thing. There are plenty of real-world sports markets to bet on, college sports included.

Site and App: 4.6/5

In terms of usage, we found that the best option is to download the BC.Game betting app.

The mobile betting experience here is stunning. Not only does it look great, but it also allows for a wide range of functions, including in-play betting and even live streaming events.

If you prefer to place your bets on a computer, the desktop site isn’t bad either. It still has the same aesthetic appeal as the mobile site, although it can be a little harder to use due to a slightly confusing layout.

In terms of depositing and withdrawing, you’ve got quite a few options here.

Of course, BC.Game specializes in crypto, so there are plenty of cryptocurrency options, including many altcoins.

So if you’re looking for a bitcoin alternative, this is one of the best Ethereum gambling sites.

Crypto sports betting is the future for a lot of people and BC.Game is very much getting ahead of the curve in that respect.

It’s our favorite crypto betting site out there, and that’s saying something.

Want to bet with the best crypto site? Join BC.Game and get your BTC welcome bonus.

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Sports Variety of any Online Sports Betting Site

Pros:

25 sports to bet on

50% up to $1,000 bonus on first deposit

Plenty of deposit options

Odds on a variety of novelty markets

Cons:

Dated website

If you’re the type of bettor who likes to cover a lot of markets, look no further than SportsBetting.ag. This bookie truly has it all.

SportsBetting.ag is certainly ‘one for the heads’ with the immense choice of markets to bet on. And that’s far from the only thing we like about it.

Sports Bonuses: 4.7/5

If you don’t have a SportsBetting.ag account already, you’ll be able to get a 50% up to $1000 welcome bonus if you use the code SB1000 when you make your first deposit.

That’s a great bonus to get you started at this fantastic bookie.

The rollover for this bonus is reasonable at 10x, making this a valuable offer.

Betting Markets: 5/5

You won’t find any sports betting online site that offers more markets than SportsBetting.ag.

It covers almost every professional sport super extensively, including college sports, and goes to town in other areas such as its esports and novelty bets.

It’s possible to get odds on some of the less popular esports games like FIFA and NBA 2K.

Plus, you can bet on some fun markets, like who the murderer will be in Glass Onion: A Knive’s Out Mystery or the average price of a gallon of gas at the end of the month.

Site and App: 4/5

The main (and perhaps only) thing that lets SportsBetting.ag down is the site design.

It feels like it hasn’t had an update for 15 years. SportsBetting.ag probably looked pretty good once upon a time, but now it really feels like it could do with a refresh.

We also found that it can be a little tricky to find what you’re looking for. The whole site isn’t laid out in the most sensible fashion, so it could take some getting used to when you’re starting out.

That being said, SportsBetting.ag does somewhat redeem itself by offering a wide range of ways to pay.

You can deposit and withdraw with a huge range of e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill and many cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Avalanche and Cardano included.

Claim your $1,000 welcome offer from SportsBetting.ag and start betting on your favorite sports

Best Online Sports Betting Sites – Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Sports Bonuses

For this category, we’ve been looking at the bonus amount players can get when they sign up, plus ongoing ‘reload’ bonuses that are available to all players.

In combination with bonus value, there needs to be reasonable terms and conditions so that any winnings are easy to withdraw.

Interested in some casino bonuses instead? Here are a few helpful guides?

Betting Markets

Most top sports betting online sportsbooks cover major sports very well.

For that reason, we find that other good indicators of betting market depth are niche sports (like Gaelic football and curling) plus non-sports bets such as winners of awards, the outcomes of financial markets, or international elections.

Site and App

Good online sports betting apps and sites must look good and be easy to use, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To get top marks in this benchmark, a site also needs to offer extensive, 24/7 customer support and a wide range of ways to pay without any deposit or withdrawal fees.

In this day and age, sites also need to prioritize crypto sports betting.

Guide to the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

How Do I Find Online Sports Betting Sites With the Best Odds?

Finding strong odds is one of the best ways to improve your chances of winning a good amount of money at a retail sports betting site. The better odds, the more you can get.

To do this, you might want to consider checking out an odds comparison site.

Here, you’ll see which of the best online betting sites have valuable odds for the markets you want to bet on. These days, however, odds are pretty close across the board.

Which Sports Are Offered by Online Sports Betting Sites?

Depending on the sportsbook you join, you’ll be able to bet on various sports, ranging from football to niche options like darts.

But most of the top sports betting sites mentioned here cover the major sports pretty well.

What Is the Best Sport to Bet on at an Online Sports Betting Site?

If you’re looking for the best sport to bet on, the best advice we can give on this front is to make sure you bet on your favorite sports.

That way, you’ll have more knowledge of the bets you are placing, thus increasing your chances of winning.

Like MLB? Take a punt on the Houston Astros or the Seattle Mariners to go all the way in the World Series. NFL fan? An outside bet on the Dallas Cowboys to make the postseason could be worth a shot.

Go for your favorite sport, but always back it up with some research.

What Does ‘Live Betting’ Mean at an Online Betting Site?

Live or in-play betting simply means placing bets on events that have already started.

The best sports betting sites use very clever algorithms to constantly update their odds for us players to wager on live games, and this can help add to the excitement of the betting experience.

What Are the Different Odds Formats Used by Online Betting Sites?

You’re going to see one of three betting odds formats when you bet on sports online: decimal (European), moneyline (American), and fractional (British). These are just different presentations of the same information.

You’ll only really need to know how one or two of them work, as some betting sites allow you to change the format in the settings.

If not, you can always use an online odds converter tool instead.

Which Online Sports Betting Bonuses Are Available?

On top of the deposit bonuses we’ve discussed throughout this article, there are a couple of other sports betting bonuses to look out for.

These include odds boosts, where the bookmaker will choose random markets to boost odds on. There might also be specialty bets, where the bookie selects several markets to combine and boost the odds for.

You may also get a no deposit bonus from time to time, where you’ll get a free bet or a free bonus to play with just for signing up.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Sports Betting Sites

Now, it’s time to compare our top five sportsbooks so that you can get a better idea of which one is best for you.

BetOnline : The 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 is the perfect way to get started on what we think is the best online betting site overall. Just use the code BOL1000 when you place your qualifying deposit in order to grab it.

The 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 is the perfect way to get started on what we think is the best online betting site overall. Just use the code BOL1000 when you place your qualifying deposit in order to grab it. Bovada : The welcome bonus of 50% up to $250 or 75% up to $750 when you pay with crypto is our favorite sports betting bonus overall, mainly because the attached rollover is so low. Join the site today to claim it.

The welcome bonus of 50% up to $250 or 75% up to $750 when you pay with crypto is our favorite sports betting bonus overall, mainly because the attached rollover is so low. Join the site today to claim it. MyBookie : This betting site proves that it’s not all about the welcome bonus, as reload bonuses are a buzz, too! That being said, the welcome bonus is also a cracker. It’s 50% up to $1000 when you use the code MYB50 to get it.

This betting site proves that it’s not all about the welcome bonus, as reload bonuses are a buzz, too! That being said, the welcome bonus is also a cracker. It’s 50% up to $1000 when you use the code MYB50 to get it. BC.Game : While there’s no specific sports betting welcome bonus at our top crypto betting site, new players can enjoy a hefty package of four deposit bonuses in this casino, valued at between 180% and 240%.

While there’s no specific sports betting welcome bonus at our top crypto betting site, new players can enjoy a hefty package of four deposit bonuses in this casino, valued at between 180% and 240%. SportsBetting.ag: What better way to explore the widest range of sports betting markets than with 50% up to $1000 on your first deposit? SportsBetting.ag is where it’s at for that. Don’t forget to enter the code SB1000 when making your first deposit.

How to Sign Up at an Online Sports Betting Site

Here’s a quick look at how to get your hands on a new account and a great welcome bonus at our top pick overall, BetOnline.

1. Locate the “Join” Button

Press the green “Join” button in the top-right corner of the homepage to get started. It’ll take you to a new page with a few fields to fill out.

2. Fill Out the Form

Now, it’s time to enter those details. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth, ZIP code, and phone number, then choose a password to log in with.

3. Place Your First Deposit

After proceeding, you’ll automatically be taken to the cashier section to put down your first deposit and claim that fantastic welcome bonus.

The code, BOL1000, should be copied to your clipboard.

Next, choose your payment method and follow the on-screen instructions. Paste the bonus code when prompted, and enjoy!

So, What Is the Best Online Sports Betting Site?

Online sports betting sites do not get much better than BetOnline. This incredible online sportsbook ticks all our boxes and then some!

However, the likes of Bovada, MyBookie, BC.Game, and SportsBetting.ag all came very close.

This was not an easy decision by any means, and we’re confident that our top five picks will be fantastic places to sign up and bet with for the vast majority of punters.

Most importantly, gamble responsibly. If you ever feel like you could be developing a gambling problem, you can always cool down.

Related: Super Bowl Betting Odds & Top online casinos

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: