Sponsored

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites – Top Online Bitcoin Sportsbooks for BTC Betting in 2022

Some say that crypto betting is the future, but the reality is crypto has already invaded our lives and has become a common payment option at numerous online sports betting sites.

However, finding the best crypto sports betting sites is not that easy considering the virtually endless choice you have. To that end, we’ve decided to do some research of our own and help fellow sports bettors find a legit Bitcoin sportsbook with competitive odds and fair bonuses.

Our top pick is BetOnline because of its $1,000 first-time crypto bonus and its huge range of sports betting markets paired with many tools that’ll make your betting experience better.

To find out more about our top pick and other great crypto gambling sites, we’ve put together the perfect guide for you. Let’s dive in.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline – Best crypto sports betting site overall

FortuneJack – Best for free bets

Bovada – Best for sports betting bonuses

Cloudbet – Best for beginners

MyBookie – Great coverage of American Sports

Sportsbetting.ag – Accepts many cryptocurrencies

BetUS – Top crypto welcome bonus

BUSR – Great horse racing markets

XBet – Best for odds boosts

Everygame (formerly Intertops) – Most-established online betting site

1. BetOnline — Best Bitcoin Sportsbook Overall

Pros:

100% first-time crypto bonus up to $1,000

Over 20 sports betting markets

User-friendly live betting interface

Swift payouts (1-48-hours)

Accredited by TST

Cons:

Crypto bonus has a 14x rollover

BetOnline ranks as our top pick and is the ultimate all-around crypto sportsbook.

If you love to dig for promos and take advantage of every possible offer, BetOnline is a sportsbook you must consider. There are tons of constant offers — both crypto bonuses and regular promos — that you can use to boost your bankroll.

Esports bettors also have plenty of alternatives to choose from, thanks to the sportsbook’s premium esports coverage.

Betting Markets – 4.9/5

This crypto sports betting site features over 20 betting markets to choose from. Fans of popular sports such as basketball, football, and soccer, will be pleased by the range of bets they can place on such sports.

Aside from these popular options, you can also place wagers on a couple of niche sports. If you’re looking for an intriguing sport to bet on, you can try placing a snooker or Aussie Rules wager.

Though we’re pleased that the online sportsbook has a great variety of niche sports, bettors can only place surface-level bets in most of these sports. So don’t expect wagers like player props in most of these options — they’re reserved for the heavy-hitters like the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.

Finally, most of the go-to esports games are covered, giving bettors the option of backing their favorite pro gamers in games like FIFA, League of Legends, and Call of Duty.

On another note, BetOnline is also one of the best online casinos, with an amazing selection of slots and live dealers.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Like most online crypto betting sites, BetOnline has various crypto bonuses as well as other regular promos.

For crypto bettors, this sportsbook offers up to a $1,000 cryptocurrency bonus that you can get on your first deposit; any amount you lay down will be matched by 100% up to $1,000.

It’s a fantastic promotion, but the 14x wagering requirement is a tad higher compared to other Bitcoin sportsbooks. However, most sites offer a 50% match, so BetOnline’s higher rollover only comes naturally.

BetOnline’s regular welcome bonus for new sports bettors is a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. Though the promo has a lower percentage match when compared to the crypto bonus, it has a more favorable 10x wagering requirement (now you get the point).

These aren’t the only promos available on BetOnline; you can look forward to tons of sports-specific promos on the major sports, a $350 crypto reload bonus, and regular crypto deposit boosts.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.7/5

There are 20+ available payment methods at BetOnline, which is a great range when compared to the site’s key competitors. The available banking methods are also perfectly diverse, giving bettors the option of choosing between a fiat currency deposit method or their favorite cryptocurrency.

Being a Bitcoin betting site, BetOnline prioritizes and promotes Bitcoin over other coins, but you still have the option of using popular alternatives like Doge, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

If crypto isn’t your thing, there are still other common payment methods that you can use for deposits and withdrawals. These include credit and debit cards, wire transfers, and MoneyGram.

>> Claim BetOnline’s $1,000 first-time crypto bonus via this link

2. Fortune Jack — Best Free Bet Bonus of all Crypto Betting Sites

Pros:

Bet 5 mBTC get 10 mBTC in return

Accepts many cryptocurrencies

Provably fair gambling

Virtual sports available

25+ betting markets

Cons:

Casino-centric site

Next up, we have Fortune Jack, one of the most crypto-centric sites on this list. This sportsbook was founded in 2014 and was one of the pioneers of the crypto sports betting industry.

Though it initially only accepted cryptocurrencies, bettors can now deposit and withdraw using common fiat currencies such as the US dollar. Ironically enough, US players can only deposit via crypto.

Betting Markets – 4.6/5

Like most major sportsbooks, FortuneJack’s primary focus is on go-to sports like basketball, football, and soccer. Fortunately, the site does a great job covering these sports, so you can expect a healthy range of props and other wagers in such popular alternatives.

There’s an intriguing “Matchmaker” feature — something that isn’t available in a lot of online sportsbooks. Basically, bettors can use this feature to create custom matchups by placing several real-life teams against each other.

There’s also a virtual sports betting section, which is a great alternative to placing bets on real-life sports. There are four virtual sports you can bet on — soccer, baseball, tennis, and basketball.

Fictional names of teams and players are used to avoid referencing actual franchises, which may make it feel less realistic for bettors. Plus, the sluggish gameplay and antique video-game-like visuals also don’t boost the realism factor.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.7/5

Ever heard about a double welcome freebet? Neither have we — not until we found Fortune Jack, at least.

It goes like this – You place your first wager of at least 1 mBTC on any game you prefer with minimum odds of 1.40 (-250), and Fortune Jack will double your stake up to 10 mBTC. Bet 5 mBTC for the first time; get 10 mBTC in return — pretty slick, right?

However, we need to address the absence of a classic match bonus which might be a downside for some sports bettors.

Other than that, you can get up to 6 BTC for the online casino section at Fortune Jack. Wagering requirements are 30x for this offer, though, so you’ll have to spend quite the time spinning the reels until you meet them.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.5/5

Being one of the pioneers of crypto gambling, FortuneJack was initially a pure cryptocurrency betting site. Nowadays, to try and accommodate more players, bettors can deposit and withdraw using a fiat currency. The accepted currencies are the dollar, the pound, the euro, and the Russian ruble.

Regarding crypto, Fortune Jack accepts seven cryptocurrencies, including popular alternatives like Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Of course, like most crypto and Bitcoin betting sites, Bitcoin is the preferred coin, which is evidenced by the site’s regular BTC promos and constant references to the coin. Once again, US players are limited to crypto payments only.

>> Use this link to claim Fortune Jack’s exclusive double freebet up to 10 mBTC

3. Bovada — Best Bonuses of all Bitcoin Betting Sites

Pros:

$750 BTC sports welcome bonus

30+ sports betting markets

Tons of crypto bonuses

Handy prop builder tool

Favorable wagering requirements

Cons:

Occasional late lines

Dual lines

Fewer crypto payment methods

Our third pick is Bovada, one of the most popular crypto betting sites. This online sportsbook was founded in 2011, lending the site more than a decade’s worth of experience in the gambling industry.

During that time, Bovada has evolved into a globally established brand and has become one of the go-to Bitcoin betting sites for many crypto bettors.

Betting Markets – 4.6/5

One of Bovada’s greatest strengths is the number of sports betting markets. Bettors can place wagers in 29 different sports, which is even a better tally than BetOnline, our top crypto gambling site.

As you can expect, all the traditional American sports are included, while the niche alternatives on the site include sports such as futsal, winter sports, and wrestling.

Bovada also has a spectacular range of betting options, especially in the major sports, guaranteeing bettors a great variety of pre-game and live wagers. If you’re into props, you can use the site’s unique prop builder to design custom prop bets.

Esports bettors can also place wagers on many popular games, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Counter-Strike.

The primary reason Bovada fell short of BetOnline here is because they mainly cater to recreational bettors. If you’re a sharp bettor, you’ll most likely find the dual lines and occasional late odds a real headache.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.8/5

There are two Bitcoin betting bonuses for new bettors. For sports bettors, there’s a 75% Bitcoin deposit match bonus up to $750. This bonus has a superb 5x wagering requirement, making it easily cashable.

For casino players, there’s a 125% Bitcoin deposit match bonus up to $1,250, but this bonus has a 25x wagering requirement attached to it.

If you prefer fiat currency over crypto, you can claim Bovada’s standard sports welcome bonus – a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $250. Just like most of the site’s sports bonuses, there’s a standard 5x wagering requirement that bettors will need to meet.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4/5

One of the drawbacks of this online sportsbook is the number of available payment methods. There are just nine payment methods that you can use, while competitors such as BetOnline have up to 19 available banking methods.

Bitcoin is the default cryptocurrency, and most of the crypto bonuses deal with Bitcoin, but crypto bettors can also use Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash.

For traditional payment methods, bettors have to choose between either MatchPay, Voucher, MasterCard, Visa, or AMEX, and these available methods are quite limiting to a lot of bettors.

>> Claim up to $750 on your first deposit at Bovada

4. Cloudbet — Best Cryptocurrency Sportsbook for New Bitcoin Bettors

Pros:

Impeccable user-interface

Top software providers

Up to 5 BTC bonus

Provably fair games

Accepts many cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Very few weekly promos

Tricky bonus terms

Next up is Cloudbet, one of the best Bitcoin betting sites around. The site has been around since 2013 and has gained a massive following in the crypto gambling world, thanks to the fact that it’s a pure crypto gambling site.

To help both new and seasoned punters, the site has a blog that focuses on the ins and outs of crypto betting. This feature goes a long way to help newcomers learn the ropes of Bitcoin betting.

Betting Markets – 4.6/5

There are over 20 sports to bet on, and this includes very niche options like chess, darts, and even Kabaddi. The odds are almost always higher than average (crypto sites have their perks), so you’d be getting more value regardless of what you bet on.

Virtual sports are also included, but bettors can only bet on basketball and soccer. Also, the graphics of these virtual sports aren’t exactly eye-catching, not to mention that loading issues are occasionally common in this section.

Aside from sports betting, players looking for one of the best Bitcoin casinos with provably fair games will be pleased by the site’s selection. There are around 8 such casino games, and all of them boast a high RTP of 97% and above.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4/5

To help you make a splash in the crypto gambling world, Cloudbet offers new bettors a 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC — or an equivalent amount if you’re using another cryptocurrency.

Just sign up, deposit using your preferred coin, and begin playing your favorite casino games or jump straight to the sports betting section. However, we must note that instead of getting the bonus funds right away, you will have to unlock them in increments by earning loyalty points.

Luckily, the bonus will not expire for an entire year, so you have plenty of time to earn it back.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.2/5

Cloudbet purely deals with crypto — some may take this as positive while others may fault the site for this.

For now, all of the transactions, even wagers, are crypto-based. To be more specific, the site mainly revolves around Bitcoin, as it aims to be a major Bitcoin betting site.

On the flip side, many other cryptocurrencies are accepted. Examples of these include Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether.

However, the primary reason Coudbet is not in the top 3 is that US players must use VPN to access it. We recommend Nord VPN if you don’t already have one.

>> Claim up to 5 BTC at Cloudbet and enjoy some of the most competitive odds in the sports industry

5. MyBookie — Best American Sports Odds of all Crypto Sportsbooks

Pros:

Above-average odds for American sports

A prop builder tool

Great coverage of parlays and “if” bets

Tons of bonuses and promos

Cons:

Limited banking methods

High wagering requirements on some bonuses

Last but not least, we have MyBookie — an online crypto betting site that was founded in 2014.

This sportsbook is arguably one of the best crypto gambling sites for American sports. Baseball, hockey, basketball, and American football all receive premium coverage, and this allows bettors to place a wide range of sports bets on such options.

Betting Markets – 4.4/5

While sites like Bovada and BetOnline have many more sports betting markets, MyBookie comprehensively covers the sports that are listed on the site. During major sports events like the Super Bowl, you’ll be spoiled for choice by the number of sports bets you can place.

In the major sports, you’ll have more options to bet on. For example, if you want to place a basketball wager, you won’t just be limited to NBA and NCAA games. Instead, you’ll also be able to bet on many other international basketball leagues and tournaments.

The site also excels with its range of teasers and prop bets. In fact, there’s a nifty prop builder tool that will let you craft your own unique props.

Our only gripe with the site is the number of available esports games. Only major names like League of Legends and CS:GO get odds here, leaving fans of less-popular games like Rocket League and Starcraft II without an option.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.4/5

The standard welcome promo for sports bettors at MyBookie is a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. Funds from this promo are subject to a 10x wagering requirement, and the bonus funds are issued in the form of free play.

If you’d prefer a promo with less stringent rollover requirements, there’s a 10% deposit cash bonus up to $200. Though this is a cash bonus with a superb 1x wagering requirement, you’ll end up receiving a lower bonus amount.

Ironically enough, MyBookie also features up to $100 in crypto rewards that you can claim by depositing with — wait for it — credit cards. 10% of each credit card deposit you make here will be credited to you in the form of crypto rewards that you can redeem once you make your first cryptocurrency deposit.

Banking and Payment Methods – 3.8/5

One of the biggest cons of this site is the limited number of payment options. Bettors can only deposit or withdraw using 8 payment methods.

Crypto bettors have to use either Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, or Ethereum, while non-crypto players can use MasterCard, Visa, or MoneyGram.

>> Join MyBookie and bet on a wide range of props on American sports

How We Selected the Best Crypto Betting Sites

Betting Markets:

Our primary benchmark when narrowing down a list of the top crypto betting sites was assessing the number of sports offered and their odds. Betting options were also a priority; aside from offering common wagers like moneyline bets and game totals, a good site needs to have a superb range of futures bets, props, parlays, and live wagers.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We only considered Bitcoin sportsbooks featuring realistic wagering requirements and generous promotions. If a crypto site has more than one welcome bonus, that’s a definite plus. In addition to this, a site also needs to have regular ongoing promos for registered users.

Payment Methods:

While accepting Bitcoin is great, we had to think about bettors with other cryptocurrencies in their crypto wallets. Therefore, we only considered online sports betting sites that at least accept Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash. Accepting deposits via regular payment options was also a plus.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Online Betting Sites

Is It Safe to Use a Crypto Betting Site?

It’s completely safe to use a crypto betting site, especially if you’re going for one of the sites on this list. However, always do your due diligence if you’re going to bet on sportsbooks not featured here — crypto scams are common nowadays.

Do Bitcoin Sportsbooks Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Just like traditional sportsbooks, crypto sportsbooks also reward new users with welcome bonuses. Most of these sites have regular promos, while others have crypto-specific offers and free bets.

Do Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites Only Accept Bitcoin?

It’s rare for a crypto betting site to only accept Bitcoin. Most crypto bookmakers accept other options as well, including well-known alternatives like Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Dogecoin, just to name a few.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for Me?

To end up betting at the ideal crypto betting site, you need to choose one that offers numerous betting markets and competitive odds. The live betting system and betting types are important as well, but it all boils down to the formerly-mentioned sports betting options and odds.

Comparison of the Best Crypto Betting Sites

Here’s a summary of our top crypto betting sites and the main features you can expect from them:

BetOnline – If you’re looking for the overall best sports betting experience, you should probably go with BetOnline. This bookmaker covers over 20 sports, features some of the best odds on the market, and has the most user-friendly live betting interface we’ve used. You can get started with a 100% up to $1,000 bonus by using this link.

FortuneJack – Known for being one of the sites that spearheaded the crypto gambling movement, FortuneJack is your best shot if you’re simply looking to claim free bets. You can get up to 10 mBTC free bet on your first wager, but you must use this link to get the exclusive offer.

Bovada – One of the most established brands on this list, Bovada features a superb range of sports and is perfect for bettors who crave niche offerings and sports bonuses. Sign up and redeem the code “BTCSWB750” to get a 75% Bitcoin bonus worth up to $750.

Cloudbet – New sports bettors will greatly appreciate CloudBet’s effort to teach them the ins and outs of crypto betting. Better yet, new users can receive a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC when getting started.

MyBookie – If American sports are your bread and butter, MyBookie will give you plenty of betting options in popular leagues like the NBA, the NHL, and the NFL. Just sign up and make your initial deposit using the promo code “MYB50”, and you’ll qualify for the site’s 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. You can also claim up to $100 in crypto rewards.

How to Sign Up at a Top Crypto Sports Betting Website

If you’re new to crypto betting, signing up at a site may look complicated at first. Luckily, we’re here to show you that it’s extremely easy to do so.

Using BetOnline as an example, our best crypto site, here’s how you can easily complete the registration process:

Step One – Go to the Sportsbook’s Website

Visit BetOnline using this link

Press the “Join Now” button

Fill out the sign-up form using your personal info

Click “Create Account”

Step Two – Check Your Messages/Email

Head over to your email inbox and click the link sent to you by the sportsbook

After you click on that link, your account will be validated

Step Three – Claim the Bonus

When making your initial deposit, use the promo code CRYPTO100 to activate the welcome bonus

to activate the welcome bonus Finally, place your first sports wager on the site

Still Looking for the Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites?

The main takeaways for today – The best crypto sportsbooks offer better odds, bigger bonuses with fair terms, and feature zero fees and quick payouts.

While each online gambling site has its own perks, we have to give our props to BetOnline — the best crypto sportsbook with many regular promos and vast sports coverage.

Either way, any of the online gambling sites on this guarantees a great crypto betting experience — you just have to pick your most suitable one.

Finally, betting with cryptocurrencies on sports is not an investment nor a way to financial freedom; it’s only entertainment, so remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

Sponsored by Paradise Digital Media