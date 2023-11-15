California Psychics Review 2024 – Get Your Burning Questions Answered

There are only a handful of the original online psychic reading sites still around, and California Psychics is one of them.

Online since 1995, the platform has been one of the pioneers of legit psychic readings with highly-screened psychics at a fair price.

If you want to know more about what this seminal site has to offer, this California Psychics review will show you how to get started on what could be a very enlightening experience.

Is California Psychics Legit?

Nothing says experience and legitimacy like managing to last for 28 years in the rough and tumble online psychics market. Let’s take a look at how California Psychics has been able to pull it off.

What We Like

Over 28 years of experience

Highly screened psychics.

Quick Comprehensive search filter

3 different 20-minute deals

Wide variety of readings and subjects

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Readings via online chat and phone

Satisfaction Guarantee

Extensive blog on everything psychic and spiritual

Free horoscopes

Free birth chart calculator

24/7 professional customer care services

Free mobile app for on-the-go chat and phone readings

What Could Be Better

The platform doesn’t offer video readings

Deals Available

20-minute packages for $1, $2, and $4 per minute

Karma Rewards program for frequent customers

Ongoing promos for registered customers

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Verdict

If, up to now, this California Psychics review sounds like we’re only focusing on the good stuff they offer, we invite you to visit the site and double-check that we’re not sugarcoating anything.

In fact, we suggest you explore the totally transparent customer reviews and reader profiles listed on the site.

That’s because there’s no better yardstick to prove our point than a California Psychics review online that’s been written by a customer who’s paid for the service and loves it.

What Is California Psychics?

Just like Dorothy needed to see The Wizard of Oz for herself, this California Psychics review will show you what’s behind the curtain when it comes to this legendary psychic website.

How to Sign Up and Get Started

How legit could any California Psychics review be if it didn’t outline the nuts and bolts of how to get started?

You can use a Google or Apple ID or even your email to create your account. After that, you’ll need to provide a date of birth to prove you’re 18 and your contact and payment info.

Once your payment info is entered, it will always be safe, secure, and private on California Psychics. That’s because your credit card bill will never reveal the nature of the charges and will only be designated as “TELECASH” on your statement.

Once logged into the system, you’ll be eligible to choose which of the three 20-minute new customer discount packages you prefer, and then it’s off to the races.

How to Choose a Psychic on California Psychics

The next step in this California Psychics review is to show you how to find the right psychic reader for your needs.

No matter what type of reading you’re looking for, California Psychics’ comprehensive filter will let you customize your search and make it as detailed as you want.

For example, there are general categories like customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars and individual ones like abilities and styles to help you find the exact advisor you want.

Since price is also a significant consideration for many people, after your initial discount has been used, California Psychics also has a Karma Rewards program and more for repeat customers.

Is There a Guarantee?

The point of this California Psychics review is not just to show you all the great stuff available on the site but also to provide you with info on what to do in case anything goes wrong.

A case in point would be the site’s satisfaction guarantee.

If it ever feels like you’re not connecting with your psychic, you only have to contact Customer Service, and California Psychics will refund the time in full so you can use it with another reader.

Psychic Readings Available on California Psychics

In this next stage of our California Psychics review online, we will show you a few of the different readings available on the site.

Love Readings

The most common subject psychics are asked about is love, and with over 475 of the best love psychics available, California Psychics has the subject pretty well covered.

Whether you’re interested in finding new love, moving to the next stage in a relationship, or looking for a way to get through the heartache of a breakup, California Psychics can help.

If you don’t believe us, check out a California psychics review online by any of the thousands of satisfied customers who’ve taken the time to rave about the site’s healing love readings.

Life Path & Advice

At some time or other, we all arrive at certain points in life where what’s next may seem complicated or murky.

If you’ve arrived at a crossroads in your journey, California Psychics has over 320 life path advisors ready to help you regain your bearings.

From what to do next to who to trust, a California Psychics review can help you sort out what’s necessary to turn your dreams into a reality.

Career Readings

After love, how to find your dream career is probably the second most important question that psychics are asked.

If you’re looking for a true calling rather than a job to merely sustain your basic needs, we suggest consulting with a career expert at California Psychics.

In fact, from our findings for this California Psychics review, they have over 325 career advisors to help you find the right position for your unique aptitudes and potential.

Money Readings

Money is energy, so if you want to get more in tune with the overall flow of universal abundance, we’d suggest seeing one of California Psychics’ insightful money gurus.

While gathering information for this California Psychics review, we discovered that the site has over 240 of the best money psychics who can help you with everything from sales and investments to re-evaluating your basic self-worth.

Pet Readings

We all love our furry little friends and feel deep connections to them, but in many cases, what they do or why they do it can be a complete mystery.

If you have a problem pet, or if you’d just like to know what’s going on in the head of your little prince or princess, perhaps the experienced pet psychics at California Psychics can help.

In our quest to discover more about the platform for this California Psychics review, we uncovered that they have over 45 pet whisperers on staff who can assist you in bridging any communication gap that may exist between you and your pet.

Past Life Readings

If you’ve ever been strongly drawn to a person or situation and don’t know why, or if you’ve had a particularly jarring déjà vu, maybe you need a past life reading to sort it out.

There are over 70 past life psychics available on the site that can help you clarify why someone or something might seem so eerily familiar.

Deceased Loved Ones

Whenever someone passes, those of us left behind can’t help but wonder, “What’s next?” and “Is our missing loved one safe or suffering?”

If you want to reconnect with a departed loved one to ensure their spirit is okay, you should consider seeing a psychic medium at California Psychics.

Our California Psychics review has uncovered that there are over 135 mediums available on the site that can connect with your loved one and provide the healing and closure you need.

Lost Objects

Is anything ever really lost, or does it merely pass into a different state of entropy that’s just outside of our normal realm of perception?

If you can’t find something but sense it’s somewhere within your power of retrieval, maybe a lost object psychic can help you solve the mystery.

Our California Psychics review has unveiled that there are 7 lost object specialists on the site, and each is uniquely adept at finding what others can’t.

Missing Persons

It’s one of the better-kept secrets of law enforcement that psychics are occasionally brought in to assist with helping to locate missing persons.

If someone has disappeared from your life, either intentionally or not, perhaps one of the missing persons psychics at California Psychics can help you to reconnect with them.

Our California Psychics review has uncovered that there are 13 missing persons psychics on the site (an auspicious number), and together, their customer reviews rate an overall 4.7/5.

How To Choose the Best Psychic for You

If you’ve never had an online psychic reading before, then finding the best psychic for your needs can often be quite tricky.

We’re hoping that perhaps this California psychics review can help to demystify some of the inexperience, uneasiness, and awkwardness that can often plague first-time psychic customers.

Here are some simple tips that might help when it comes to finding the right psychic for you.

Be clear on the kind of reading you want . Different psychics specialize in different things, and knowing what subject you need advice on will help to narrow the field of psychics you’ll have to search through.

. Different psychics specialize in different things, and knowing what subject you need advice on will help to narrow the field of psychics you’ll have to search through. Set a budget . Knowing how much you can afford will also help narrow the field of psychics that can help you.

. Knowing how much you can afford will also help narrow the field of psychics that can help you. Enter the info about the type of reading you want into the site’s comprehensive search filter and then browse the results. Carefully examine as many reader profiles as you can.

into the site’s comprehensive search filter and then browse the results. Carefully examine as many reader profiles as you can. Pay particular attention to the customer reviews in each reader’s profile. A California Psychics review written by a satisfied customer who’s paid for a reader’s services is worth its weight in gold.

in each reader’s profile. A California Psychics review written by a satisfied customer who’s paid for a reader’s services is worth its weight in gold. Don’t forget to consult your own intuition on what you sense about a psychic you’re interested in. It is essential to feel a strong and positive connection with a psychic to ensure they can tap into what you need to hear to find your truth.

on what you sense about a psychic you’re interested in. It is essential to feel a strong and positive connection with a psychic to ensure they can tap into what you need to hear to find your truth. Don’t hesitate to utilize the Satisfaction Guarantee if your chosen psychic doesn’t seem to be connecting with you. Trust your own California Psychics review (a.k.a intuition) about what’s going on.

California Psychics Communications Methods

The next thing we will cover in this California Psychics review involves the different ways you can receive your psychic reading.

This is important because convenience and comfort in the contact method you use can significantly enhance the effectiveness and enjoyability of your session.

Even though California Psychics offers many excellent features, they fall short in contact methods. They only provide an online chat and phone option.

This is less than some other sites, though they have an excellent phone app that allows you to connect with the best phone psychics and access as many of the same features as if you were online.

Available for free download through either the Apple Store or Google Play, these are some of the features our California Psychics review discovered about the site’s dependable mobile app.

You can browse the site’s complete list of psychic readers.

There are free personalized daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes.

Free Zodiac compatibility advice regarding the people in your life

You can engage in either chat or phone readings.

You can draw a free daily Tarot Card from an automated Tarot Oracle

How To Prepare for a Psychic Reading on California Psychics

For a psychic reading to be successful, it needs to be a cooperative effort between the psychic and the customer.

If you want to get the most out of your psychic reading, here are some tips to help you prepare spiritually and mentally.

Find a quiet place to have your reading. Make sure it is private, and you won’t be disturbed.

to have your reading. Make sure it is private, and you won’t be disturbed. Take a few moments to calm down beforehand . Doing a short meditation or some breathing exercise would be a good idea.

. Doing a short meditation or some breathing exercise would be a good idea. Check all of your equipment ahead of time . Ensure your headset, microphone, etc., are in good working order.

. Ensure your headset, microphone, etc., are in good working order. Prepare your questions in advance . Online readings are charged by the minute, so you don’t want to waste time trying to formulate questions during the reading.

. Online readings are charged by the minute, so you don’t want to waste time trying to formulate questions during the reading. Prepare yourself to take notes or record the session . During the excitement of the reading, it is easy to misunderstand or even not remember something important. Some sites even provide free transcripts and voice recordings of past readings accessible through your account. Check to see if your site does this.

. During the excitement of the reading, it is easy to misunderstand or even not remember something important. Some sites even provide free transcripts and voice recordings of past readings accessible through your account. Check to see if your site does this. Try not to talk too much. Keep your ears and mind open and consciously absorb everything the psychic is telling you.

Cost of Psychic Sessions

Keeping in mind that online psychic readings charge by the minute, our California Psychics review found that the site’s everyday rates range from $4.99 per minute to a maximum of $8.50 per minute.

Our California Psychics review also uncovered that new customers to the site are eligible for three different budget-friendly 20-minute deals that only charge $1, $2, or $4 per minute.

There is also a Karma rewards program for frequent customers that provides discounts based on your number of purchases and additional ongoing promotions and other special deals.

Compared to other sites, our California Psychics review concluded that the site’s standard prices, rewards programs, and discounts are equal to and often better than, the competition.

What Do Customers Say About California Psychics?

The most valuable and revealing part of this California Psychics review is probably the research we did into what their customers have to say about the service.

That’s because when it comes to evaluating the site and its readers, a California Psychics review online written by a customer is perhaps the best indicator of what to expect.

Here are some California Psychic reviews we pulled off the site to show how good these folks feel about the readings they received.

She Told Me Something That Materialized

This is a California Psychics review online of Bridget, an astrologer and tarot reader who has done over 51,000 readings on the site. In their California Psychics review online, J.K. Phoenix felt that overall, Bridget was great.

The prediction she gave came to pass, and J.K. also learned some other important details. According to J.K., they won’t be reading with anyone else on California Psychics.

Kind, Honest, On Point!

This is a California psychics review online of Alexia, a clairvoyant and empath who has done over 14,400 readings on the site. In their California Psychics review online, T.P.

Alpharetta felt that Alexia was kind and honest in her reading and was also on point with the information she shared. T.P. also felt that Alexia helped her recognize her fear and trust her intuition. She will definitely read with Alexia again.

An Absolutely Amazing Reading!!!!

Here is a California psychics review online of Sybil Ann, a clairvoyant and empath who has done over 35,000 readings on the site. In his California Psychics review online, Joe Searcy felt that his reading with Sybil Ann was “absolutely amazing.”

She was able to tune right into him and his person of interest and seemed to know so much about them both. He also felt she gave him the confidence to initiate a reunion with this person.

He Blows Me Away With His Readings

This is a California Psychics review online of Elliot, a medium and empath who has done over 27,500 readings on the site. In their California Psychics review online, Vania Etobicoke felt that Elliot’s guidance and clarity were amazing. Elliot’s accuracy blew him away, and he trusts his predictions because he has been right in the past.

Another Hit!

This is a California Psychics review online of Anastasia, an Oracle card clairaudient who has done over 8,600 readings on the site. In their California Psychics review online, Alec mentioned that Anastasia predicted that someone attracted to him from the past would reach out, and they did. He further said that Anastasia always does stuff like that, and people should read with her.

If I Could Give Her 10 Stars, I Would

This is a California Psychics review online of Flossie, an oracle card reader and clairvoyant who has done over 18,500 readings on the site. In their California Psychics review online, Kiara expressed her love for Flossie and stated that if she could give her a 10-star review, she would.

She’s Okay

This is a California Psychics review online of Felicia, a clairvoyant tarot reader who has done over 10,000 readings on the site. In their review, an anonymous reviewer said Felicia was only okay, and she would have preferred a pair of other readers she was more familiar with.

What Alternatives to California Psychics Are Available?

California Psychics Review – FAQs

We’ve now come to the section of our California Psychics review online, where we share some of the most common questions our readers ask.

What Makes California Psychics Unique?

Our California Psychics review found that the site was unique for the time they have been online and the rigorous screening they put their psychics through.

In fact, only 2 out of every 100 psychics who apply are accepted at California Psychics. That’s why the site is eager to offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee if you’re ever dissatisfied with your reading.

You can contact the California Psychics customer support team 24/7 by going to the site’s Help Center and choosing the “Contact Us” option. There, you will find a 1-800 number where you can speak to a representative around the clock.

Is There a California Psychics App?

Yes, there is a California Psychics mobile app. In the research for our California Psychics review, we found that it’s free to download this app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and offers the following features.

You can browse the site’s complete list of psychic readers.

Free personalized daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes are available

You can get free Zodiac compatibility advice regarding the people in your life.

You can have chat and phone readings.

You can pick a free daily Tarot Card.

Does California Psychics Have a Refund Policy?

Yes, our California Psychics review found there is a refund policy, but it operates within the limits of its Satisfaction Guarantee.

That means if you’ve had a bad reading, you’ll need to contact Customer Service within 24 hours, and they will give you a 100% refund in the form of time to be used for another reading.

Is California Psychics Safe?

Yes, California Psychics guarantees that your payment and personal information will not be shared with a third party, nor will their readers have access to your identity or info.

What Payment Methods Does California Psychics Accept?

California Psychics accepts all major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover), debit cards, and PayPal.

Do You Have to Deposit Funds Before Choosing a Reader?

No, you don’t have to deposit funds before choosing a reader, but there is an option to deposit between $40 and $850 ahead of time that can be used to pay as you go.

Does California Psychics Screen Its Psychics?

Yes, California Psychics rigorously screens all its psychics ahead of time. In fact, in researching our California Psychics review, we found that only 2% of all the psychics who apply to California Psychics are accepted as readers on the site.

What Can I Expect From a Psychic Reading on California Psychics?

Our California Psychics review concluded that you can expect an accurate reading, highly-screened psychics, first-time discounts, and a satisfaction guarantee with a purchase on the site.

Is California Psychics Confidential?

Yes, California Psychics is confidential. In fact, our California Psychics review revealed that purchases assigned to your credit card or PayPal account will never specify the service paid for but will only read as “TELECASH” on your statement.

California Psychics Review Final Thoughts

Hopefully, this California Psychics review has given you some indication of the overall experience, quality, and savings the site offers.

When it comes to experience, California Psychics has been online since 1995, making them one of the original pioneers in the online psychic reading industry.

As far as quality is concerned, they’re known for having some of the most highly screened psychics on any online psychic site. In fact, only 2% of the readers who apply to California Psychics end up working there as advisors.

And finally, they not only have great intro deals for new customers but also ongoing promotions and a Karmic Rewards Program for their repeat clients.

With that kind of experience, quality, and savings, you probably want to head west (or to the nearest search engine) to get a reading at California Psychics.

Please do, and experience the site for yourself.