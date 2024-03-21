Leading Mesh WiFi Systems for 2024

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Whether you work from home or the office during the day, or like to game and stream by night, expanding your WiFi network and defeating WiFi dead zones is more important than ever. A whole-home WiFi mesh system can help, and here we investigate the best on the market in 2024.

Who Should Have a Whole-Home Mesh Router System?

A mesh WiFi router system with a main router access point and several satellite nodes is a great way to address common issues and connection difficulties. Mesh router systems are a good fit in large homes and multi-story homes of at least 3,000 square feet. WiFi mesh satellites help the signal avoid odd layouts and obstacles such as brick walls, allowing everyone under one roof to connect simultaneously with blazing-fast WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, or WiFi 7 speeds. If this sounds like your kind of WiFi, read on.

1. NETGEAR Orbi 960

2. Google Nest WiFi Pro

3. NETGEAR Orbi RBK753

4. Asus ZenWiFi XD5

5. Eero 6

6. TP-Link Deco X20

7. Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8

8. TP-Link Deco XE75

NETGEAR Orbi 960

Best Overall – It’s no surprise that NETGEAR Orbi 960 tops our list. This WiFi 6E whole-home mesh system is priced right for a router that delivers up to 10.8Gbps WiFi speeds and coverage up to 9,000 sq. ft., indoors and outside. The exclusive quad-band technology and dedicated backhaul ensure the fastest available speeds for up 200 devices running concurrently. NETGEAR Orbi 960 WiFi 6E opens up the new 6GHz band for high-speed home network wireless connectivity.

Google Nest WiFi Pro

Easy to Use – The Google Nest WiFi Pro is an attractive tri-band WiFi 6E router system. In other words, it uses the 2.4GHz band, the 5GHz band, and the 6GHz band for throughput and backhaul connections. The new 6GHz band is ideal for the latest laptops, Apple iPhones, Android smartphones, and smart home devices, applications, and gadgets. This is attractive and uncluttered WiFi at its best.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK753

For larger homes and offices – Another worthy NETGEAR Orbi router that can keep everyone in your house streaming Netflix shows, making video calls, multi-player gaming, and working from home all at the same time with no buffering or drop offs. Orbi RBK753 mesh networks are engineered for more efficient data transmission using tri-band technology. The result is faster WiFi 6 system performance that doesn’t degrade as you move around the house with your devices. Plus, Orbi satellite unique shape and height encase ultra-premium, high-power components to deliver significantly better coverage and overall performance than the competition. A top pick for most households.

Asus ZenWiFi XD5

Security – The ZenWiFi XD5 system consists of three ASUS AX3000 WiFi 6 routers with unique technologies that result in superfast and reliable WiFi connections. With a total bandwidth of up to of 3000 Mbps, ZenWiFi XD5 is up to 3X faster than WiFi 5 routers. The XD5 supports the high-speed 160MHz bandwidth which dramatically increases network capacity while reducing congestion. This is also one of the best mesh WiFi systems for security across your local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN). A reliable performer.

Eero 6

Smart homes – Eero 6 harnesses the power of WiFi 6 to support WiFi mesh speeds for every corner of the home. An Eero 6 system can increase network efficiency and reduce congestion compared to earlier WiFi standards. With Eero 6 mesh WiFi technology, you can confidently stream 4K video, use game consoles in real-time, conference with colleagues, and complete homework on schedule. Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the Eero 6 system connects compatible devices on your network with Amazon Alexa so you don’t need a separate Zigbee smart home hub for each device.

TP-Link Deco X20

On a budget – The TP-Link Deco X20 offers WiFi 6 internet speeds up to 1,800 Mbps. This is a well-priced mesh system using OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to quadruple capacity. You can connect more devices to your router/modem with simultaneous transmission and enjoy seamless whole-home network coverage with a clearer and stronger WiFi signal. The TP-Link Deco X20 is budget-priced WiFi 6 with all the extras. Deco X20 auto-selects the best connection as you move around your home, and you are fully protected with WPA3 HomeShield security, including parental controls.

Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8

Coverage – The ZenWiFi AX system consists of a two-pack of ASUS AX6600 WiFi 6 routers, featuring unique antenna technologies that give you superfast, reliable and secure internet connections. ZenWiFi AX offers a total bandwidth of up to of 6600 Mbps, up to 2.2X faster WiFi 5 Mbps speeds. This system uses the160MHz bandwidth with 1024QAM for fast device connections and great coverage across the entire network. ZenWiFi AX XT8 offers easy setup for beginners, while more experienced users will appreciate the comprehensive advanced networking features.

TP-Link Deco XE75

Affordable – Buffering, lag, latency, and dead zones are a thing of the past with seamless TP-Link Deco XE75 whole-home WiFi 6E mesh. With WiFi coverage up to 7,200 ft2, without the need for WiFi extenders, an XE75 WiFi three-pack is ideal for home networks, guest networks, and smart home IoT networks. With tri-band WiFi or gigabit Ethernet speeds, TP-Link Deco XE75 has best buy potential, offering fast speeds at an affordable price.

FAQs

Do I need Gbps speeds for a WiFi mesh network?

Speed tests show that WiFi 6/6E and WiFi 7 can support up to 200 devices in concurrent use across networks without any loss in functionality. Products such as NETGEAR Orbi 970, Amazon Eero Pro 6E and Eero Max 7, Linksys Velop, and Rog Rapture GT6 all deliver the multi-gigabit speeds that tech savvy users are looking for.

What specs should I look for in a WiFi mesh router?

The best mesh routers offer 10Gbps speeds to cover close to 10,000 sq. ft. Quality products such as NETGEAR Orbi also have Ethernet ports on the individual satellites along with the main router. These powerful WiFi systems are great for streamers, gamers, influencers, and remote workers. You should also look for a mesh router with an easy setup process plus comprehensive security features for your entire premises.