Best Bitcoin Slots to Play in 2023: Top Crypto Slot Games for High Payouts & Exciting Bonus Features

If you’re still playing slots the old-fashioned way, it’s time to try something new.

The best Bitcoin slots got everything you need – advanced game features, better bonuses, and awesome mobile adaptability.

Bitstarz is an easy favorite. It’s got over 4,000 crypto slot games, up to 5 BTC in bonuses, and top-tier customer support. But our other recommendations are very promising, too.

Let’s dive in and check them out.

Best Bitcoin Slots

1. BitStarz (The Mighty Toro) – Best Bitcoin Slots Overall

Pros:

Over 4000 casino games on offer

Up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins

Free play or demo mode available

Best customer support of all the online casinos

Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Some geo-restrictions

BitStarz is the reigning champion when it comes to the best slots sites for crypto users. It is a slick online casino with incredible features, not to mention its amazing game selection. With a staggering 4000 in their stable, players are sure never to get bored of their sensational offering.

Game Selection: 5/5

With over 4000 casino games on offer, players are sure never to become bored with the gameplay on offer. They have an excellent selection of crypto slots and a generous selection of fantastic progressive jackpot slots that hit high number jackpot values.

We are enjoying The Mighty Toro, a five-reel, three-row, flawlessly designed game with a Spanish matador theme. There are many wild multipliers up for grabs and a few free spins and scatter symbols along the way.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

BitStarz likes to roll out the red carpet for its new players with a sensational welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

BitStarz doesn’t leave its existing players out in the cold regarding the ongoing promotions they offer. They offer a fantastic Slot Wars promotion. They give away up to $5000 plus an additional 5000 free weekly spins to leaderboard players. They also have other non-slot-related bonuses for their existing players to enjoy.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The BitStarz mobile app is very impressive, especially when you consider that all of the desktop version games are available on the mobile platform. That’s over 4000 casino games, but that didn’t stop the clever makers of the BitStarz app. The app is very well designed, with an intuitive display and excellent overall performance.

There is also a mobile-adapted browser for those not wishing to download an app. The browser works equally as well.

Banking: 4.9/5

BitStarz has one of the savviest banking options that we have seen. It may not have the extended list of cryptocurrencies as some other crypto casinos, but they have several e-wallets and the like to make things as easy as possible. They offer banking via Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, Cubits, and Paysafecard.

You will be glad to know that their withdrawals are either completely free of all fees or have fees as low as 0.2%, which is excellent, considering other online casino fees can be as high as 15.9%. As far as withdrawal times go, you can expect your funds within 24-72 hours.

Other Features: 4.9/5

BitStarz is our all-time favorite online casino because it offers not only a vast range of casino games but also because of the quality of the overall gameplay experience. They perform exceptionally well in each benchmark category and the customer support department.

In fact, BitStarz is so good at its customer support that its support agents need at least three years of online gambling experience before they can apply for a job at BitStarz. Should you need to contact their incredibly efficient team, you can do so via live chat and email. You can also request a call back from their call center.

2. Ignition Casino (Gods of Luxor) – Best Bitcoin Jackpot Slots

Created with GIMP

Pros:

More than 300 online casino games

Great progressive jackpot slots

Excellent mobile functionality

Bumper VIP program

Supports five cryptocurrencies

Cons:

E-wallet payments are not available

Ignition Casino is a fantastic online casino for crypto slot games, especially if you enjoy progressive jackpot slots. They have a sensational lineup of big jackpot progressive slots and a host of support features that make this online casino a dream to play on.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With over 300 slots, Ignition Casino has a sensational lineup of fantastic crypto slot games. We especially love the fabulous selection of generous progressive jackpot slots.

We are currently enjoying the game Gods of Luxor, a five-reel, 20-payline game that promises up to 2500x your bet of up to $200. That is a lot of money to be won. Additionally, the game offers a fantastic RTP value of 96.5%.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino offers a brilliant crypto welcome bonus of up to $3000 split between the casino and poker sections. There is a 25x wagering requirement attached to the welcome bonus, which is generous when you consider the industry standard is 35x.

They also have several ongoing promotions for their existing players, which range from a refer-a-friend promotion to their 100% Weekly Bonus. What sets Ignition Casino apart from other crypto slots sites is their amazing VIP Ignition Rewards Program, a multi-tiered rewards program that gets more exciting the higher your tier.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We like the Ignition Casino mobile app, but it strikes us as strange that not all of the games from the desktop browser are available on the app, especially as BitStarz can manage it, and they have more than 4000 games.

There is also a mobile-adapted browser that works incredibly well, and from what we can tell, all of the games from the desktop version are available on the browser. Both app and browser have excellent responsiveness, intuitive display, and brilliant performance. They are also both compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Banking: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino’s banking suite is a cryptocurrency player’s dream. They offer banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. Fiat currencies carry extremely high fees, so crypto is the way forward with Ignition.

As far as withdrawal times go, you can expect your cash in between 1 and 24 hours, although it is worth noting that the verification process takes two days the first time you withdraw. We especially love that all crypto transactions are free of all fees at Ignition Casino.

Other Features: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino is a phenomenal crypto casino that has the best progressive jackpot slots of all the crypto slots casinos out there. Their selection is well-curated, and their jackpots are generously exciting. Incidentally, Ignition Casino also has an exceptional poker room for those who want to try their hand at poker.

On the customer support front, Ignition Casino provides a decent customer support service, and their agents are very helpful. You can contact their support team via live chat or email. They also have a brilliant FAQ section to answer your questions.

3. Super Slots (Money Wagon) – Best Bonuses to Play Crypto Slots

Pros:

Excellent selection of over 250 crypto slots

Superior progressive jackpot slots

400% Crypto welcome bonus of up to $4,000

Brilliant crypto banking options

Cons:

Limited crypto slots on the app

Super Slots is known for being a generous crypto online casino when it comes to its bonuses and rewards. They also have a superb selection of fantastic crypto slots and a great banking suite of options. It is a remarkably easy online casino to play, and the gameplay is of exceptionally high quality.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With just over 250 different crypto slots to choose from, including a few awesome progressive jackpot slots, Super Slots is a fantastic online casino for players who like to play online slots. Interestingly, the live dealer casino is also exceptional and their live casino games are amazing.

We are currently enjoying the game Money Wagon, a 5-reel, 3-row runaway train wild west crypto casino slots game. It has a funky soundtrack and awesome graphics and animations.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Super Slots likes to bring on the dancing girls and all the bells and whistles when it comes to their bonuses and rewards. They offer a welcome bonus of 400% if you use the code CRYPTO400. This is an incredibly generous welcome bonus. The wagering requirement is 35x.

The site has a few ongoing promotions for their existing players, such as their Tuesday Top Up and Hump Day Special. It also has a great refer-a-friend promotion and a superb VIP program that rewards players every time you play.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Super Slots has a dedicated downloadable app, but not all the games from the desktop version are available on the app, which is a little disappointing. That being said, the app is snappy and a dream to play on.

There is also a mobile-adapted browser that is well-designed, with all of the games from the desktop version. That way you can play your favorite games without any hassle. Both the app and browser are optimized for Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and both versions’ responsiveness is exceptional.

Banking: 4.9/5

Probably one of the best crypto gambling sites in terms of banking options, Super Slots has a long list of crypto banking options. They offer Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Tether, USDC, Apecoin, Tron, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, Polygon, and, of course, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

You will be glad to know that all of their transactions are completely free of all fees, and you can expect your withdrawals in as little as 1 hour in most cases. That is exceptional in our esteem, and we wish all crypto slots sites had such excellent banking options.

Other Features: 4.8/5

Super Slots does everything right. Those who like to play crypto slots with superior support features are in luck with Super Slots. We also love the simplicity of their overall website layout and design.

There is also a great customer support department that you can reach via live chat and email. The FAQ section is extremely helpful.

4. MyStake (Buffalo King) – Best Variety of Bitcoin Slot Games

Pros:

Over 3,000 online crypto games

Excellent mobile-adapted browser

Fantastic banking options

Great ongoing promotions

Cons:

No free play or demo mode

MyStake has easily one of the best crypto slot games libraries of any of the top crypto casinos. It has over 3,000 crypto games, most of which are fantastic Bitcoin slots. They also have an exceptional lineup of ongoing promotions for their existing players.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

With over 3,000 crypto games, MyStake has one of the best game selections of all the online crypto slots sites..

We are currently enjoying Buffalo King, a fast-paced exciting 6-reel, 4-row game that pays out nearly 10 000x your original bet. There are several wild cards and scatter symbols to collect, and a few free spins up for grabs.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

MyStake offers a welcome bonus of 170% up to $1,000 with a 30x wagering requirement.

The site also has a fantastic selection of ongoing promotions for their existing players. You can take advantage of a 10% loyalty deposit bonus and 10% crypto cashback. There are other sports bonuses intended for sports bettors as well.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

MyStakes does not have a dedicated downloadable app, but its mobile-adapted browser is sensational. The browser is very well designed with a streamlined look and feel and superb responsiveness.

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking options at MyStake are pretty decent. They offer Bitcoin and a few e-wallet options such as Netller and Skrill but they really need to jazz up their crypto options if they want to retain their place as one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there.

Fortunately, there are no fees on any crypto transactions, and the withdrawal times are super-speedy. You can expect your cash within a few hours.

Other Features: 4.8/5

MyStake is one of the most exciting online casinos to play, and we love their amazing website’s setup and design. Everything is easy to find, and the loading times of each page are impressive.

They also have a great customer support department that is available through live chat and email.

5. Bovada (Cash Money Mermaids) – Best Bitcoin Slots for Mobile

Pros

Excellent mobile features

Great selection of nearly 120 crypto slots

Amazing sports betting site

Exceptionally well-designed online casino

Cons:

Information regarding fees is confusing

Bovada is a sleek online casino that offers exceptional crypto slots and other great features, such as excellent mobile functionality and fantastic bonuses and rewards. Incidentally, if you are also looking for a great sports betting site, Bovada should be your first port of call.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Bovada has a smallish but more than decent selection of great crypto slots. They offer just over 120 different slot games, and the quality of gameplay is outstanding. If you are looking for great progressive jackpot slots, you are in luck, as their selection is fantastic.

The game Cash Money Mermaids is a player-favorite. It’s a five reel, 25 payline under the sea slot game with a hint of naughty attached to it.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Bovada offers a fantastic cryptocurrency welcome bonus of up to $3,750 with a great 25x wagering requirement. There is also an additional $750 Bitcoin-only bonus up for grabs. Bovada is known for being generous when it comes to its bonuses and rewards.

The site offers a refer-a-friend bonus and lots of other sports bonuses with low wagering requirements.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

We love the fresh, clean lines and general look and feel of the Bovada app. But even better than the app is the mobile-adapted browser, as it has all of the games from the desktop version.

The browser is exceptionally well designed with a perfect display. The graphics are crystal clear, and the navigation is exemplary.

Banking: 4.8/5

Bovada is a brilliant crypto casino with a few cryptocurrencies on offer. They offer crypto banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. They are a little lacking in information about their fee policies, but having used Bitcoin on the site before, we noticed no fees of any kind on the withdrawals.

Best of all, the withdrawals via cryptocurrency are super fast, and we received our funds within a day.

Other Features: 4.8/5

Bovada is not only a good-looking crypto slots site, but it also has the chops to back up its title as one of the best crypto casinos available on the internet. It also has exceptional mobile functionality and excellent banking options.

On the customer support side, they fare well with a team of professional and knowledgeable agents on hand to assist with whatever questions you may have. You can contact their support team via live chat and email.

Runners-up:

How Do We Rank the Best Bitcoin Slot Sites?

Crypto Game Selection:

Signing up for a new online casino can be irritating with all the required verification documents. So choosing an online casino with a decent game selection to prevent players from becoming bored is vital.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of enticing new players and building up customer loyalty with existing players. It is also a good way to show up for the competition.

Mobile Compatibility:

Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly popular as we spend more time on our cell phones. Having a dedicated downloadable app is always best, but having a good mobile-adapted browser is good enough.

Banking:

What is online gambling without a few decent banking options to ensure you can easily transact? Having a proper selection of banking options is a great way of gauging a casino’s dedication to player satisfaction.

Why is BitStarz the Best Site to Play Bitcoin Slots?

With over 4000 games, a great selection of superb banking options, and excellent mobile functionality, BitStarz is the best crypto casino available today. They also offer exceptional bonuses and rewards. It would be hard to find a deal better than their current welcome bonus offer of up to 5 BTC with 180 additional free spins.

Why Play Bitcoin Slots Online?

Crypto gambling is the same as traditional online gambling but has a few additional advantages. On the banking side, crypto players generally enjoy fee-free banking, and the withdrawal times are much quicker.

In most instances, the withdrawals are within 15 minutes or take up to 24 hours maximum. There is also the added advantage of additional privacy when you use cryptocurrencies.

Guide to Playing Bitcoin Slots

Can I Play Bitcoin Slots for Free?

Many reputable online casinos offer their players the chance to play their online slots for free to test the games before they commit to any financial outlay. While this is cool, the whole point of online gambling is to try and win some money.

So it is always best to have some skin and wager a few bucks to see if you are lucky enough to hit the jackpot.

Why Are These Bitcoin Slots Sites Considered the Best?

Each of the above casinos can be considered the best crypto slots casino in different fields. However, they all have something in common. They have a great selection of superb features and strong customer support departments that offer exceptional support to their players.

What Does RTP Stand For in Crypto Slots?

The RTP or Return To Player value is the expected percentage of funds that a specific game will return to the player over time. The RTP value can be calculated via either a theoretical or simulated approach, with the method used depending on the game type.

Last Look At the Top 5 Crypto Slots Sites

BitStarz: BitStarz is easily the best crypto slots casino because it performs incredibly in each of our benchmark categories, and has an amazing customer support department. Additionally, its bonuses and rewards are hard to beat. It offers a first deposit bonus of 125% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins. The entire crypto welcome package is up to 5 BTC.

Ignition: Ignition Casino is the best crypto slot casino if you like to play progressive jackpot slots. Currently, the site offers a $3,000 welcome crypto bonus.

Super Slots: Super Slots is not only the king of well… slots, but it also does an amazing job with their bonuses and rewards. Yes, we’re talking about its welcome bonus of 400% up to $4,000.

MyStake: MyStake is a great casino for its sheer number of games on offer as well as its incredible mobile functionality. The site offers a 170% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.

Bovada: Bovada is the best mobile online crypto slots casino with a decent number of high quality games. On the bonuses and rewards front, it offers a decent crypto welcome bonus of up to $3,750.

How To Sign Up at the Best Crypto Slots Sites

Here’s how you can sign up at a top Bitcoin slot site like Bistarz in a few easy steps.

1. Sign Up for a New Bitstarz Account

Go to Bitstarz’s official website and click “Sign Up” in the right-hand corner.

Put in your email, set your logins, and pick a welcome bonus.

2. Check Your Email for Verification

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox.

Click “Confirm Now” to activate your account.

3. Deposit Your Funds and Play

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds.

Ready to Play the Best Bitcoin Slots with the Coolest Themes?

Crypto players know what’s up. They want better games with awesome graphics and advanced features, faster payouts, and zero fees. And that’s exactly what they’re getting at the best Bitcoin slots sites.

From the magnificent overall excellence of BitStarz to the incredible game variety of MyStake and the amazing mobile functionality of Bovada, you will find everything you are looking for on this list of fantastic online crypto slot sites.

We wish you the best of luck on your crypto slots journey and may the force of a thousand jackpots be with you.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you’re thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the “house always wins” phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: