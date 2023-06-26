MoneyMutual Reviews – Scam or Is Money Mutual Bad Credit Loan Provider Service Legit?

If you are short on cash and have some urgent payments to make, you can benefit highly from short-term loans.

When people need cash immediately, they forget about the interest rates and loan terms. In this scenario, all they want is someone willing to offer them an emergency loan.

People with poor credit scores often find it difficult to borrow money and hesitate to get some from online lending companies. They often offer predatory loans that come with a very high-interest rate and hidden charges to keep you stuck in the debt cycle.

We have reviewed an online lending company in this article. MoneyMutual helps people with a bad credit score secure money instantly.

If you want to find out more about it, continue reading.

What Is The MoneyMutual Payday Loan Company?

If you are facing money challenges in your daily life, you are not alone. According to a report, 40% of Americans find it unable to come up with $500 in an emergency. MoneyMutual aims to solve this problem by connecting these individuals with a potential lender.

MoneyMutual is an online marketplace that provides you with quick access to lenders. With a marketplace like MoneyMutual, you will always be able to find a lender again. You can sign up on this website for free and get money in as little as 24 hours.

It is a safe and secure website that is heavily encrypted. You can fill up a form on the company website and get access to multiple lenders who would be willing to provide a short-term payday loan to you. An online lender can also provide you with relevant financial assistance so that you can drag yourself out of a sticky situation.

MoneyMutual is not a direct lender that provides you with short-term loans. It is a marketplace that connects borrowers with loan providers through a simple and quick process. This loan approval process does not take much time. Sometimes, the payday lender won’t even perform a credit check to cash advances, payday loans, or installment loans.

You can go to the website of MoneyMutual and register your loan request for free. There are no hidden charges requested by the website once your service is completed.

MoneyMutual has a vast network of 60 unique lenders who charge a competitive interest rate for payday loans. The maximum loan amount is based on your qualifications and monthly income and does not usually exceed $5,000.

Borrowing money with bad credit scores is no longer a hassle with MoneyMutual. It is a legitimate website that is trusted by 2 million + customers.

Let’s take a look at the overview of the marketplace before moving ahead with its details.

Category:

Online marketplace for borrowers and lenders

Founded In:

2010

Interest Rate:

Varies from lender to lender

Maximum loan amount:

$5,000

Minimum Waiting Time:

24 hours

Services:

Payday loans

Cash advances

Installment loans

Bad credit loans

Personal loans

Title loans

Lines of credit

Auto equity loans

How It Works:

Fill out the application form

Wait for the lender’s review

Receive money in your bank account

Pros:

No fees for borrowers

A simplified and quick approval process

No minimum credit score required

Fast lender decisions

Features:

Educational resources available

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance

Safe and secure website

Trusted by 2 million users

Several positive reviews online

Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Have a monthly income of at least $800

Social Security Number needed

Own a checking account in your name

Provide a legitimate email address and working telephone number

What Can You Use This Money For:

Medical bills

Emergency expenses

Car repairs

Unexpected expenses

Gas, groceries, and other essentials

Personal expenses

Contact:

Call 844-276-2063 or email customerservice@moneymutual.com

About MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual is a free online resource that connects potential borrowers and lenders to fulfill their needs. It is not a lending company but a facilitator for both short-term lenders and borrowers. This company allows borrowers to get funds easily with a simple process.

MoneyMutual is based out of Las Vegas, USA, and was founded in 2010 by a group of dedicated individuals who wanted to reform the lending scene in the USA. The motto of MoneyMutual is to help borrowers face financial challenges in life with dignity by choosing the right lender.

Since it is not a direct lender, it does not decide the interest rates that you can get on a credit card cash advance. The lenders decide what rates they will charge. Usually, they make competitive loan offers so that individuals facing unexpected situations can handle difficult scenarios.

MoneyMutual has 60 short-term lending companies. So, any request for an emergency loan is sent to all these lenders who study your application and make their decision.

This marketplace has been trusted by more than two million people as a money-finding free resource. MoneyMutual is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance, which ensures the best practices in the short-term loan industry.

How Can You Get Started With MoneyMutual?

You can get started with MoneyMutual with one simple form that requires your financial and personal details. These details remain safe with the website as it is heavily encrypted.

All you have to do is fill out an application form and get in touch with different loan providers on the MoneyMutual website. You don’t even have to get a credit check done while making a loan request.

The loan offers that you will receive will depend on the loan amounts you are seeking. If the interest rates are fine with you, you can agree to the conditions and receive the money in your checking account.

How Do MoneyMutual Payday Loans And Bad Credit Loans Work?

MoneyMutual has made the process of borrowing money a smooth and fast one. It allows borrowers to swim in a deeper sea so that they can obtain an emergency loan more swiftly. You can connect with several loan providers from whom you can get cash advances in no time.

If you don’t want to call up dozens of lenders to secure money, you can use the website of MoneyMutual to find different lenders in one place. You won’t have to ask for financial assistance more than once as the same application go out to all the lenders.

You can call MoneyMutual a middleman in this scenario, as it does not lend you money or review your application. It simply passes on the application to lenders and does not even charge any fees.

Let’s find out how MoneyMutual works in detail.

Fill Your Information

The first thing you need to do is fill out the loan application on the website of MoneyMutual. This form will entail all your personal and financial information, which includes the following:

Bank routing number

Bank account number

State ID number or driver’s license number

Email address

Verified telephone number

Your loan request will be forwarded to the lenders for further review within minutes of filling out the application.

Lenders Review

Once you fill out the application form, your details will be read by potential lenders. After going through all your details, they will determine whether they will lend you money or not.

Every lender has a different set of established requirements to provide loans to individuals. Some perform credit checks, whereas others charge high-interest rates. If a payday lender is satisfied with your information, he/she will contact you with a loan agreement.

You will be given enough time to review this agreement and can remain in direct touch with the online lender. In many cases, short-term lenders ask for your personal information to finalize the lane. They might even ask for your credit report to confirm your income.

Some lenders check your credit score with either of the three big credit bureaus: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian before deciding to deposit cash directly into your account. Your credit usually doesn’t get affected because of short-term loans.

You must not rely on MoneyMutual since it isn’t a direct lender. You should talk to the potential lender to finalize things.

Receive Money

After the lender has given you an offer, you can go through the agreement and make your decision. If you are satisfied with the interest rates and other terms and conditions, you can enter into a contract with the lender. This loan approval process depends on decision-making by both borrowers and lenders.

As soon as you agree to the terms, the lender shall transfer the loan proceeds to your checking account.

What Should You Discuss With The Loan Providers Before Borrowing Money?

The most important aspect of a loan is not making a loan request but discussing its terms with the payday lenders. You should be totally comfortable with all the loan terms that the payday lender offers you.

If you think that you are paying very high rates for certain loan amounts, you can discuss with your direct lender to remake the loan agreement. Loan providers often conduct a credit check before handing out bad credit loans. If you are comfortable, they will ask for your credit report from any of the three big credit bureaus mentioned above.

If you don’t clear out the repayment terms and what happens when you default on a loan with short-term lenders, you can be in big trouble later. MoneyMutual won’t be able to help you if you land in a soup.

What Type Of Loans Can You Get At MoneyMutual?

MoneyMutual does not provide loan services as you already know. You can connect with potential lenders on its website to seek bad credit loans, installment loans, and other types of short-term loans for your emergency cash needs.

There are 60 unique lenders associated with MoneyMutual and every lender offers different types of services. Your loan offer will depend largely on your monthly income, job tenure, etc. Once you pass all the criteria set by the lender and accept all the terms, you can ask for the money to be deposited into your checking account.

These are the financial products or short-term loans that are offered by the lenders usually.

Cash Advance Loans

A cash advance loan is typically a short-term loan that comes with relatively high fees and interest rates. You receive the money upfront and then pay it off in installments over time, just like other types of loans.

The difference is that cash advances have smaller repayment periods and higher fees – usually between 14 to 30 days with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 100% or even higher.

These loans allow you to withdraw cash from your debit or credit card even if you have reached your credit limit. You have to pay back this money to the payday lender at high rates. Cash advances can be pretty expensive for individuals.

MoneyMutual can help you connect with lenders that provide the service of cash advances. If you have to make a payment in cash urgently, this method is the ideal choice for you.

Payday Loans

Payday loans are considered one of the most common short-term loans today. These are the loans that individuals need until their next payday. If you want to pay your bills, do car repairs, or buy groceries, payday loans are the best for you.

You can get a short-term payday loan through the vast network of lenders at MoneyMutual. You have to pay off these payday loans as soon as your paycheck comes in. Apart from agreeing to a credit check, you also have to authorize the payday lender to withdraw money from your account on your payday.

Installment Loans

Installment loans are loans that are paid back in fixed payments on a regular basis until the loan is completely paid off. Generally speaking, you will be given an original loan amount plus interest, which you must repay in fixed amounts each month until the full amount plus interest has been repaid.

When taking out an installment loan, you need to understand what the size of the monthly payback will be (taking into account interest) as well as when the final repayment is due.

If you don’t want the headache of paying the loan amount all at once, you can get installment loans through lenders associated with MoneyMutual. When you take an installment loan from a loan provider, you agree to pay back the amount in a pre-decided number of payments.

These installments are scheduled by the loan provider, so you must opt for installment loans only if you have the discipline to make the payments on time.

A downside to taking an installment loan is that if you encounter any kind of cash flow issue mid-repayments, it may be difficult to change payment terms without significantly affecting your credit score – thus making it harder for borrowers to obtain additional financing in future situations where they may need it most.

Personal Loans

These loans are a wide category of loans that entail everything from money for grocery shopping to holidays and getaways. You can make a loan request for personal loans if you have the absolute need for money right now and won’t mind paying it back at a high-interest rate later.

Bad Credit Loans

Bad credit loans are designed to serve people with no or poor credit records by allowing them to access a loan regardless of their score. This can be hugely beneficial for individuals who need emergency funds that may otherwise not be accessible due to their lack of borrowing history or low-credit rating.

Additionally, the fast nature of bad credit loans means that borrowers can get money in as little as 24 hours if needed.

Important Note: MoneyMutual isn’t a direct lender that can fulfill your loan request for any of the above loans, most of which qualify as bad credit loans. It is because of low credit that you are willing to pay such high rates (in triple digits) for a small amount of money.

If you don’t want to get stuck in a debt cycle by getting a bad credit loan, try to improve your credit score.

What Are The Interest Rates Of MoneyMutual?

Although you don’t have to pay any loan application processing fees on the official website of MoneyMutual, you have to pay high-interest rates to secure bad credit loans.

MoneyMutual isn’t a direct lender. Hence, it won’t be able to provide you with the exact interest rates on your loan application. This is the reason the annual percentage rates (APRs) vary from lender to lender.

A standard payday loan offer by a payday lender would involve a high-interest rate. Usually, payday loans hover between 250% and 1300%. This is why you should be very careful while agreeing to a bad credit loan.

Are You Eligible For A Bad Credit Loan?

You are eligible for a loan if you fulfill the following criteria:

Be 18 years old

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Have a consistent monthly income (minimum $800)

Possess a valid checking account for the transfer of the loan proceeds

If you are taking payday loans or cash advances, you need to authorize the lender to withdraw money directly from your account on your payday.

Why Do People Need A Marketplace Like MoneyMutual?

If you wish to get a MoneyMutual loan offer, you need to submit a loan application process on its official website. The website will then connect you to short-term lenders who provide bad credit loans, cash advances, installment loans, and payday loans to individuals with bad credit scores.

These lenders do not perform hard credit checks and don’t even check your credit history to provide you with an emergency loan. The website has a very smooth and quick loan approval process so that you can get a bad credit loan easily.

Online Lenders Alliance – Is MoneyMutual A Member?

Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) promotes healthy practices in the lending industry and makes sure that lenders adhere to the laws protecting borrowers. It tracks down predatory lenders who offer predatory loans at high-interest rates and take advantage of people with low credit scores.

MoneyMutual is a proud member of OLA and observes responsible lending practices. Hence, it is one of the most used lending companies on the market right now.

Is MoneyMutual Safe? Does MoneyMutual Have A Transparent Lending Process?

MoneyMutual follows a transparent lending process so that borrowers don’t face any hassle while getting a short-term loan. It has a very detailed loan approval process that necessitates the lender to provide you with all the information about the given payday loan beforehand.

You must find out about the interest rates, credit check requirements, and loan term conditions before signing the loan agreement.

If you have a low credit score, many payday loan companies try to charge you high rates. MoneyMutual is not one of them. It observes all the laws protecting borrowers set by OLA for your convenience.

However, you must consult your financial advisor before taking any step to secure a loan.

What Are People Saying In Their MoneyMutual Reviews Online?

MoneyMutual has been around for more than a decade now. It has gained high popularity among individuals who require instant cash and cannot search for lenders in ten different places. Many people have secured loans on the MoneyMutual website to deal with difficult situations.

MoneyMutual claims that it has helped more than 2 million people secure personal loans and face monetary challenges with pride. Our team read many MoneyMutual reviews online to determine the experiences of these users. This is what they have to say.

Edward in his MoneyMutual review says, “I had an emergency situation with my vehicle. I submitted my application on MoneyMutual and within minutes a lender contacted me. Everything was settled quickly and the lender transferred the funds into my bank account shortly thereafter. I was back up on my feet the next morning. Thank you MoneyMutual!”

Debbie shares in her review, “I was having trouble finding reliable short-term lenders who would be willing to give me money despite my poor credit score. I found the perfect lender on MoneyMutual who charged a double-digit interest rate from me. This changed my life and gave me the strength to become a new person altogether.”

Kim says, “We had to move suddenly due to a family incident and needed a boost to come up with the expenses. We got an installment loan at MoneyMutual and it was quick and easy. The best part about it was being able to do everything online. These are pretty typical terms for these types of loans from lenders. It helped us greatly.”

How Much Does It Cost To Use MoneyMutual?

The best part about MoneyMutual is that it does not cost you a penny to use this marketplace. It is completely free! Unlike other marketplaces that charge a hefty fee for signing up, MoneyMutual does not require you to pay anything for using its services to connect with lenders.

If you have a low credit score and need to secure funds from a lender, you can find one on the official website of MoneyMutual. It is not a direct lender but is associated with several lenders who can provide a short-term loan to the checking account of any individual who has filled out the loan application process.

Once lenders decide to give you money, they pay MoneyMutual for the connection.

FAQs

People with poor credit scores often have many questions regarding loans and lenders and how they generally work. Our research and editorial team has answered the most common questions regarding MoneyMutual, lenders, and borrowers.

How Soon Can You Get Money After Using This Website?

According to the official website of MoneyMutual, you can get funds transferred to your checking account in as little as 24 hours only. Of course, the loan proceeds depend on how your discussion goes with the lender.

How Long Is The MoneyMutual Loan Approval Process?

Once you have submitted your application, lenders will contact you and take more information. They might ask for your credit score and perform a credit check themselves to know more about your creditworthiness.

This loan approval process can take anywhere between 24 hours to a few weeks.

Which Loan Is Better – Short-Term Loan Or Long-Term Loan?

If you have a low credit score, require cash immediately, and do not have a problem with high-interest rates, you should go for short-term loans. Otherwise, you can seek to secure a long-term loan.

Does MoneyMutual Decide The Terms And Details Of Your Short-Term Loan?

MoneyMutual isn’t a direct lender, which means it does not decide any of the loan term details or interest rates. It merely acts as a middleman between the borrower and the lender to make things happen for the two parties.

Do Lenders Require A Hard Or Soft Credit Check?

Most lenders associated with MoneyMutual don’t perform a hard credit check so that your credit score is not affected negatively. They don’t even require your credit history to ascertain the loan term agreement. These lenders only run soft credit checks on certain individuals.

How Can You Improve Your Bad Credit Score?

If you have a bad credit score, you should try not to miss any more payment due dates and catch up on past accounts. You must limit taking further long-term loans and applying for new bank accounts as it can deteriorate your credit score.

How Is Your Information Protected On The Company Website?

MoneyMutual is a secure website that uses heavy encryption to keep your personal and financial information safe. It means that all your bank account details required to finalize the loan agreement process are secure on the company website.

Can You Get A Loan Offer If You Receive Social Security, Disability, Or Pension As Your Income?

There are a few lenders who consider disability, pension, and social security an acceptable form of income. If your monthly income is at least $800 and you are able to meet the other requirements of the lender, like minimum credit score, loan term, and others, you are more likely to get an offer.

These conditions vary from lender to lender.

What Is The Renewal Policy Of These Loans?

The renewal policy of your loan will depend on your loan agreement with the respective lender. Some lenders may allow you to pay the loan a little late without charging additional fees whereas some might charge more fees.

Before you finalize an offer, review the renewal policy so that you are not stuck in a fix at the time of payment.

What Are Predatory Loans?

Predatory loans are those loans that are unfair to the borrower because they are usually offered at very high-interest rates. There are some predatory lenders who are just looking to steal from you and worsen your credit score significantly.

What Are Credit Card Cash Advance Loans?

It is a type of short-term loan that permits you to withdraw cash from your account or ATM using your credit card. A credit card cash advance does not require you to fulfill a lengthy application process.

MoneyMutual Review – Summing Up

Your search for lending companies ends with the all-in-one marketplace. It has everything for the borrower and the lender on its website. Individuals with poor credit have so much to gain as they can get money for unforeseen circumstances in this marketplace.

Apart from getting money in your bank account, you can also find a regular lender who is willing to help you out. All this can help you with low credit scores that have been holding you back forever.

With MoneyMutual, individuals can keep their integrity and secure funds online in just a few days.

You must understand that this involves financial risk, so it is suggested to consult a financial advisor before agreeing to any agreement.

Also Read: Best Bad Credit Loans: Top Direct Low Credit Lenders

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.