‘Pet Pals TV’: Canine Companions raising service dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Brandt Carter, a puppy raiser with Canine Companions, and service-dog-in-training Linus.

Carter shares with News 8 the training and raising process for Linus, who is the 20th puppy she’s raised while working with Canine Companions. She also tells more about how Canine Companions serves those in need of a service animal.

To learn more about Canine Companions, watch the full interview above.