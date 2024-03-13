‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating K-9 Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Wednesday is K-9 Veterans Day, dedicated to saluting K-9s who have given their all to protect and serve us.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Greg Anderson, a K-9 owner and handler, and Pico, a retired K-9 officer.

Anderson tells Patty more about the Central Indiana K-9 Association and how it helps K-9s, as well as talks about the infamous “bite suit.”

To learn more, enjoy the full interview above.