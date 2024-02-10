‘Pet Pals TV’: Genetically testing Patty’s dog Harry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock with Noah’s Animal Hospitals and investigative reporter for “Pet Pals TV.”

Have you ever been curious kind of dog your pup really is? This was the question Patty asked after adopting her 8-year-old rescue, Harry. So, to help find some answers, Patty had Harry’s DNA tested.

Dock shares with News 8 how the test works.

First, a DNA swab was taken from Harry’s cheek cells, then was compared to over 200 dog breeds in a database using next-generation sequencing.

That sequencing tool helps scientists understand and read the genetic codes of different organisms, which helps determine not only Harry’s ancestry, but also the genetic markers that made Harry look like Harry.

And lastly, for a big reveal, Dock reveals the “top secret” results of Harry’s DNA test.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more!