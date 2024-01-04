Pet Pals TV: Tap dancing critter found after 92 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Invertebrate conservation coordinator Sergio Henriques joined Midday to discuss the rediscovery of the Faglide Trapdoor Spider and its introverted nature.

“This is a very shy animal it lives underground and has a trap door. That’s what its common name means. It’s often hidden, the trap door is made up of whatever substance the soil has, so it blends in seemingly, you can barely see it so that one in the picture is the image of it once it’s dug out. We’re very gentle with it so we don’t harm the animal, and that was the first time it was recorded scientifically in at least 92 years.” said Henriques.

Watch the full interview to learn more.