‘Pet Pals TV’: Upcoming yard sale at Indy Neighborhood Cats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent from Indy Neighborhood Cats. McGlinn shares memories of her late cat, Jayna, and also discusses the events coming up for Indy Neighborhood Cats.

“This weekend is our final donation drop-off for our big yard sale, so you could drop off some donations, clean out your closets, and next weekend, you can shop the yard sale,” McGlinn said.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!