Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Upcoming yard sale at Indy Neighborhood Cats

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent from Indy Neighborhood Cats. McGlinn shares memories of her late cat, Jayna, and also discusses the events coming up for Indy Neighborhood Cats.

“This weekend is our final donation drop-off for our big yard sale, so you could drop off some donations, clean out your closets, and next weekend, you can shop the yard sale,” McGlinn said.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Pet Pals TV’: Taking time to ‘Paws & Think’
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Naturally Inspired Paint Out Day at the Indy Zoo
Pet Pals TV /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Therapy dogs bringing healing to patients and staff
Pet Pals TV /
Studying primates with Pet Pals TV
Pet Pals TV /