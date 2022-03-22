Sponsored

7 Best Crypto Casinos That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Crypto

Since online gambling platforms are more and more common, gamblers have the chance to play casino games from the comfort of their homes. This way, they can win some money and keep themselves entertained. Bitcoin gambling platforms are on the rise, and they can be extremely convenient.

People are starting to shift towards Bitcoins gambling lately. One of the reasons is that a Bitcoin platform performs transactions faster as there is no third party needed to process them. Moreover, crypto casinos are cheaper since they are non-regulated by institutions or payment services. Bitcoin gambling is also more secure considering no personal data must be submitted – therefore, your data cannot be stolen. People from all over the world can now enjoy these benefits if they want to get into crypto gambling. There are many great crypto gambling sites, but only a few can be included in top lists for all casino lovers. Etheremon did plenty of research with cryptocurrency experts on the best Bitcoin casinos, and they were able to find the top 7 ones.

How We Ranked the Websites

We ranked these websites using a specific methodology that allowed us to determine the quality of the platforms and how convenient they are for people from different regions. Some criteria we used to select these platforms include the following:

How Fast the Transactions Are – It’s important for all Bitcoin gambling lovers to have their transactions processed as fast as possible. Therefore, we used this aspect in determining how good the platforms are.

Reviews – Platform users have all the data necessary to talk about a crypto casino, as they use its services, they can safely say which are the pros and cons. We looked at reviews on websites such as askgamblers.com to find out if the cryptocurrency gambling websites on our list are worth the mention.

Banking Options – When ranking the cryptocurrency gambling sites, we also looked at what banking options are available and how people can make deposits and withdrawals. It’s important to have as many options as possible, so this was an important criterion.

7 Best Bitcoin Casinos

You can find the best bitcoin casino if you know what details to pay attention to. Every Bitcoin casino will have its pros and cons. Even if Bitcoin gambling is less risky and it is a quicker way to make transactions, it doesn’t change the fact that you still have to be careful when choosing your Bitcoin casino.

Not all sites are trustworthy, and if you go with the wrong platform, you may end up regretting it. In the list below, you will find 7 of the best crypto gambling platforms that accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins.

Please note that the bonuses listed for these websites are available with referral links.

Stake is a casino that runs from Curacao and is regulated by the Curacao Egaming authority. It is a website that can offer a wonderful experience to anyone who is looking for Bitcoin gambling. The casino is available to players from numerous countries. Gambling lovers will be able to enjoy games from large providers such as Big Time Gaming, Yggdrasil, and Push Gaming.

Top Perks:

Players can enjoy different types of games like table games, slots, and many others.

There is a Telegram channel with new features, extra bonuses, and promo codes.

Since there is no need to wait for a third party to process the transactions, withdrawals are immediate, allowing you to enjoy your prizes in real-time.

It has positive reviews regarding its customer support.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code ‘GET10BACKBONUS’

VIP Program

Reload bet using the Stake bonus code with up to $5 per day if you bet at least $25

Telegram channel with extra bonuses and promo codes

CloudBet is a great platform for Bitcoin gambling. Since it was first launched in 2013, it refined its website and services, making sure users get the best experience. The UX was upgraded, and they also increased their gaming portfolio. Now, CloudBet is one of the best crypto betting sites out there. The casinohas games from Microgaming, Betsoft, and Spinomenal providers, among others. Also, it is licensed by the E-Gambling Montenegro commission.

Top Perks:

When making withdrawals, you do not have to go through a lengthy process, as there is no verification. This way, you get to maintain your anonymity.

Multiple live casino games, slots, table games, and video slots are available for users.

It supports most of the major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, BCH, and many others.

There are no limits on withdrawals – therefore, you have the option to withdraw as much as you wish.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: 100% bonus up to 5 BTC

Reload bonuses throughout the week

Doubled first deposit

At the BitStarz casino, people have the advantage of getting access to more than 3,000 games. The platform is MGA licensed and it has a gaming license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, with the license number being 131879. The website uses the latest SSL encryption and security technology in order to make sure people can perform Bitcoins gambling without risking their safety. Third parties will never obtain any data from the platform.

Top Perks:

The mobile version of the casino was optimized for an outstanding gambling experience. Furthermore, people can download a Bitstarz Casino app from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

More than 3,000 games are available, including table games, slots, live casino games, and many others.

When you use Bitcoin to make a payment, there are no fees associated.

Multiple cryptocurrencies are accepted, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

BTC to EUR exchange is offered by the site for people who want to try out a fiat currency experience.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

30 Free no deposit casino spins

No deposit bonus of 20 spins

Various bonuses for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits

7BitCasino has been around since 2014, and it has improved its services ever since. People can now start gambling cryptocurrency on the platform for a safer and more convenient experience. 7BitCasino is regulated by Curacao Egaming authority, and its services are available for multiple jurisdictions. More than 4,000 crypto slots can be played by users, offered by gaming providers like Microgaming, DTech, and NetEnt.

Top Perks:

People can play a variety of games such as live games, virtual slots, table games, races, and many others.

When making deposits and withdrawals with cryptos, there are no fees applied.

Various cryptocurrencies are available – therefore, users can perform Doge, Ethereum, and Bitcoin gambling among others.

among others. There is no maximum withdrawal limit.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

Monday reload, daily cashback, Weekend cashback, and Wednesday free spins

JooCasino was founded in 2014, and it is available on Windows, iOS, and Android. The BTC gaming website has a license from the Curacao eGaming Authority, and it is available in various countries. Their games are offered by providers such as BigTimeGaming, Vivo Gaming, Net Entertainment, Booongo, Betradar, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming, and many others.

Top Perks:

While it features no app, the platform has a fully optimized mobile version of the website, which is compatible with multiple operating systems.

It has an amazing interface that supports several languages.

Most major cryptocurrencies are accepted, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.

There is a VIP Club that is open for all players.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: 1000 USD + 100 FREE SPINS

Monday After-Party Reload Bonus of 40% up to 100 Euros

Wednesday Free Spins

Exclusive bonuses and gifts through the VIP Club

N1 Casino offers services in multiple languages. You can use the casino in English, Russian, French, Norwegian, Finnish, Polish, and German. The platform was launched in 2017. To operate safely, N1 Casino has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. It has over 2,000 games available, all of them from reputable providers like Relax Gaming, Red Tiger, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Betsoft, and others.

Top Perks:

You can play a plethora of games depending on your preferences. You can choose from video poker, video slots, dice casino games, VIP table games, and many others. Users also have the chance to participate in casino tournaments.

Withdrawals are performed quite fast, in only 24 hours.

There is a VIP club available with a lot of VIP rewards for users.

Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: 15000 EUR + 200 FREE SPINS

VIP rewards

Weekly reload bonuses + free spins

The online Bitcoin gambling platform mBit was established in 2014. It is operated by Direx NV Casinos, so it has some experience in the casino world. mBit is amazing for newcomers as it is easy to work with. It is regulated by the Curacao eGaming authority, and it allows anonymous gambling. Its games come from providers like Endorphina, BetSoft Gaming, Play’n Go, and many others.

Top Perks:

Outstanding live chat support that allows people to contact the staff whenever they experience any issue or have questions.

According to positive reviews from Reddit and Trustpilot, it is one of the most user-friendly Bitcoin gaming sites, but also one of the safest cryptocurrency gambling platforms.

sites, but also one of the safest cryptocurrency gambling platforms. The payouts are very fast, so you don’t have to wait for ages for a withdrawal.

Several game types to choose from, including slots, live games, table games, lottery, and many others.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

No-deposit bonuses

Bonuses for the 1 st , 2 nd, and 3 rd deposits

, 2 and 3 deposits Loyalty program promotions

FAQ

Is cryptocurrency gambling on online casinos safe?

Yes, cryptocurrency gambling is very safe. There is no third party involved, so your data is not sent to anyone.

Is Bitcoin legal?

While some countries listed Bitcoin as illegal, most parts of the world allow it and see it as the future of payments.

Which license should a crypto gambling site have?

Most of the crypto casinos will have licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao eGaming authority.

Conclusion

There are many Bitcoin gambling websites you can use, but only some of them can be listed as top Bitcoin casinos. The platforms on this list are exceptional, so you should check them out if you enjoy crypto gambling. They will offer you the crypto gambling experience you are looking for.

