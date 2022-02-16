Sponsored

The best Bitcoin casinos for BTC games and crypto bonuses in 2022

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular, especially in the gambling scene. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the best Bitcoin casinos that have embraced this payment option by providing Bitcoin-specific games and creating special crypto bonuses for their players.

Read on and find out what fun awaits you when you sign up for any of these top online Bitcoin casinos.

First look:

Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall – mBit Casino Best Bitcoin Casino for BTC Bonuses – Cloudbet Best Bitcoin Casino for Game Variety – Bitstarz Best Slot Games Selection – 7bit Casino Bitcoin Casino with the Most Flexible Banking – Wild Casino

Runners-up:

Review of the Top 10 Bitcoin Casinos

1. mbit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

5 BTC and 300 free spins welcome bonus

Bitcoin cashback, reloads, and more

Payouts in under 10 mins average

Cons:

No live dealers

35x wagering requirement

mBit Casino has been around since 2014 and it has clearly created a name for itself as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the industry.

There are over 2000 Bitcoin games for players to enjoy. The welcome bonus is generous enough to convince new players to sign up, and the ongoing promotions make them want to come back.

Welcome Package: 4.8/5

At mBit, you can start your journey with a Bitcoin welcome package that knocks your socks off. You will receive up to 5 BTC to play around with, but the offer doesn’t stop there. The casino even gives you 300 free spins to test a range of its entertaining slots. You may even win big while spinning the reels if lady luck is on your side.

Bitcoin Promotions: 4.9/5

If you’re worried the rewards will stop right after you sign up, don’t be. This site has multiple promotions to keep loyal players happy. There’s a 2×100% up to 2.5 BTC bonus every Friday. You can also enjoy a 3×30% bonus up to 1 BTC when you top up your account every Wednesday and Thursday.

On top of all these, there are several other BTC promos that you can get such as the Refer a friend bonus and other seasonal promos.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Another reason why players enjoy Bitcoin casinos is because of the wide variety of games that are usually available in these online casinos. mBit casino, for example, offers more than 2,700 titles of Bitcoin games in the form of slots, poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and more.

The only thing we are missing in this casino site is a great live dealer section, which we’re hoping to see become available for US players pretty soon.

Banking: 4.8/5

mBit casino supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Banking with Bitcoin at this crypto casino comes with mostly reasonable limits. You’re free to deposit as much into your account as you want. The minimum is only 0.0001 BTC, so you won’t feel pressured to put large amounts into your account.

The same goes for withdrawals, which have a minimum of 0.0002. However, you may be disappointed by the maximum limit (10 BTC). Sadly, you’ll need to make multiple transactions if you want to take out more.

The casino doesn’t charge fees for these transactions on the bright side. There’s one from the Blockchain but that’s fairly standard practice with Bitcoin. The small charge isn’t going to break the bank.

2. Cloudbet – Top Crypto Casino Bonuses

Pros:

100% welcome package match up to 5 BTC

No deposit or withdrawal maximums

Weekly free spins and deposit bonuses

Cons:

40x wagering on free spins

No Bitcoin-specific incentives

Cloudbet is a fantastic Bitcoin casino for players who want bonuses on their favorite games, such as slots or blackjack. Aside from the usual casino bonuses that players experience from other top Bitcoin casinos, Cloudbet offers special promos that keep crypto players coming back for more.

Welcome Package: 4.7/5

Cloudbet offers up to 5 BTC for new players so that you have plenty of funds to test the slots or table games. There is one small downside though, as the site doesn’t include any free spins as other top competitors do.

We’d love to see them include some free spins for a well-loved slot. That way, you could take a test drive of one of the best titles the site offers before deciding whether you want to stick around.

Bitcoin Promotions: 4.8/5

Cloudbet stands out for its blackjack bonus, which gives players $10 for hitting 21 three times on a live Evolution title. It’s an incredible opportunity for blackjack fans, as they can pad their bankroll while enjoying their favorite casino game.

Slot fans also have an exciting opportunity at this crypto casino. You can potentially win 1,000x your stake if you land a Mega Flash symbol on a Spinomenal title. Who wouldn’t love winning a potentially massive payout just by spinning these popular reels?

Other offers include weekly free spins and deposit bonuses that can spice up your gameplay and keep things interesting.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

This Bitcoin casino is one of the most versatile online casinos around. Not only does it offer a competitive library of casino games, but it also allows players to explore its other sections such as sports betting, esports, racing, and even virtual sports betting.

Its casino section itself offers a diverse set of games that are dominated by top-quality slots. Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and other Jackpot games can also be enjoyed by crypto players. Live casino games are also available. There’s really nothing else to look for in Cloudbet’s games portfolio.

Banking: 4.7/5

When it comes to crypto banking, Cloudbet allows great room for flexibility. It supports 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, ETH, USDT, LINK, PAXG, DAI, USDC, DSH, DOGE, PAX, and LTC.

While it does not support traditional payment options, there is a way for you to still enjoy the casino. You can buy coins using your fiat money, credit card or e-wallets through Cloudbet’s partnership with Moonpay. This is one way to get started with crypto gambling if you don’t have crypto funds available yet.

3. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino for Game Variety

Pros:

Over 3,500 crypto casino games available

Low minimum deposits on Bitcoin bonuses

Crypto-exclusive games

Cons:

No live casino section

Homepage tends to be cluttered

If you’re looking for some game variety, Bitstarz casino is no doubt the best on our list. With over 3,500 titles, most of which are crypto-exclusive casino games, there are more than enough games for you to explore without ever getting bored.

Welcome Package: 4.7/5

If you sign up at Bitstarz, you’ll get an impressive welcome package of 5 BTC and 180 free spins. This deal is fantastic for exploring what the site has to offer. The only casino that offers more free spins is our number one pick, Mbit Casino.

Bitcoin Promotions: 4.5/5

Every Bitcoin deposit at this online casino receives a 10% boost. This promotion is an incredible incentive for using this currency. You are rewarded simply for using your preferred currency!

Unfortunately, this is the only Bitcoin-specific bonus on the site. However, you can take advantage of plenty of other offers, including free spins and several tournaments.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Aside from providing crypto players a good platform to spend their crypto funds on, Bitstarz is also known for its extensive games library. With over 3,500 casino games, players are spoiled for choice – whether it be classic slots, Megaways, table games, jackpots, or more.

We’d like to note, though, that while it has the most impressive portfolio of games on our list, Bitcoin does not offer any live casino games for US players.

Banking: 4.8/5

Bitstarz makes Bitcoin banking straightforward and stress-free with high maximums and no fees. The $20 minimum deposits and withdrawals may be too steep for some players, though, so please factor this in.

What’s noteworthy about Bitstarz is, despite its being a Bitcoin casino, it does allow deposits using traditional payment methods such as credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, paysafe, zimpler, and more. That’s on top of the cryptocurrencies it supports, which are Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

4. 7bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Slots Selection

Pros:

Over 1200 Bitcoin slots

20+ software providers

Great VIP program

Cons:

40x to 45x wagering requirements

No dedicated mobile app

If you’re a slots fan and you’re into cryptocurrency, you need a decent Bitcoin online casino to play slot games at. 7bit casino is designed with crypto fans in mind, but they definitely put more emphasis on slots fans. Any list of Bitcoin casinos would be incomplete without it, as it’s one of the pioneering crypto sites.

Welcome Package: 4.7/5

Like many other Bitcoin casinos on our list, 7bit Casino offers new players up to 5 BTC to kickstart their site experience. This bonus also comes with 100 free spins with a wagering requirement of 45x.

Bitcoin Promotions: 4.67/5

Aside from its generous welcome bonus, this Bitcoin casino also has an amazing cashback offer. You get between 5% and 20% refunded every weekend. Further good news is that this isn’t the only exciting cash-back bonus on the site. The popular Bitcoin casino also offers a daily refund ranging from 5% to 15%. You can minimize your losses this way.

Other Bitcoin promotions include free spins and weekly reload offers which you can use to top up your online casino wallet.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

7bit casino is undoubtedly one of the most competitive Bitcoin casinos around, and it shows when it comes to the quality of games it offers. We’ve counted around 1200 titles so far, but the site advertises over 7000 Bitcoin games on offer, which means there’s more for the players to explore.

With an overwhelming list of online casino games, it’s worth noting that 7bit’s specialty lies in its slots selection. This Bitcoin casino site has the most advanced Bitcoin slots you’ll find in the industry.

Banking: 4.73/5

7bit Casino makes banking simple. It won’t charge you any transaction fees, so you know exactly how much is going in and coming out of your account. Plus, you aren’t restricted by unreasonable minimums, as you only have to deposit at least 0.003 BCH (Bitcoin Cash) or 0.001 BTC.

This crypto casino does not restrict its payment methods to just cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are over 10 options for players to choose from, including credit cards, Maestro, Neosurf, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Netelller, Paysafecard, Rapid, Skrill, ecoPayz, and Zimpler.

5. Wild Casino – Most Flexible Banking

Pros:

18 payment options including 10 cryptos

10x to 30x wagering requirements

Five-part Bitcoin welcome bonus worth up to $9,000

Cons:

Could add more Bitcoin games

Limited table games section

Bitcoin casinos are known to favor crypto players, but it’s also nice to have banking options that are usually seen in traditional online casinos to accommodate other players. Wild Casino is one of those ‘hybrid’ casinos that allow both. Aside from its flexibility in terms of banking, there are other features that both crypto and non-crypto players will surely appreciate about it.

Welcome Package: 4.6/5

Wild Casino starts your experience on the right foot with up to $9,000 when you deposit with Bitcoin. The first deposit is a 300% match up to $3,000, followed by four 150% up to $1,500. There’s a 45x playthrough requirement for this bonus – a bit steep for most players, but it’s one of the most generous packages we’ve seen in Bitcoin casino sites.

Bitcoin Promotions: 4.64/5

When you deposit with Bitcoin at Wild Casino, you receive a 10% boost. While this is the only Bitcoin-exclusive offer on the site, it’s a pretty incredible one. Who wouldn’t love getting free funds on every deposit?

There are several non-Bitcoin-specific promos available as well, like the 10% weekly rebate, Tuesday top-up, VIP reload, refer-a-friend, and more.

Game Variety: 4.2/5

Wild casino does not seem too wild when it comes to game variety. There are less than 400 titles on offer at the time of writing. It may not be as extensive as other Bitcoin gambling sites but what it does offer is more than enough for both crypto and traditional players.

There are slots, blackjack, video poker, and other table games. It also has live dealer games, which is something that not all crypto casinos offer.

Banking: 4.71/5

While it doesn’t excel in the games selection department, Wild Casino definitely makes up for it in terms of banking flexibility. This crypto casino makes it easy for both traditional and crypto players to deposit and withdraw funds into their Wild Casino accounts using whatever payment option they prefer. There are 18 options to choose from, including 10 cryptocurrencies.

This Bitcoin gambling site offers high transaction maximums, so even high rollers don’t feel restricted when funding their account or withdrawing winnings. However, the transaction minimums are a bit steep, especially if you’re a small-stakes gamer.

How We Rank the Best Online Bitcoin Casino Sites

Welcome Package

Online players are mostly in it for the entertainment, but they all want to get their money’s worth when they sign up to the best Bitcoin gambling sites. And the crypto casino with the best welcome bonuses delivers the most value for them. That’s why it’s one of the first things we considered while reviewing the top online crypto casinos.

Bitcoin Promotions

Bitcoin-specific promotions are also one of the things we carefully considered. We want to know that the crypto casino’s generosity doesn’t stop at their welcome bonuses. We looked for crypto casinos that will continue to reward you, even after your welcome bonus is all used up.

Game Variety

You can only make the most of your crypto gambling experience when you have all the options laid in front of you. That’s why we looked for the best crypto casinos with diverse online casino games, even including some specific Bitcoin casino games.

We also included options like crypto sports betting site and crypto casino sites that offer esports, horse racing, tournaments, and more.

Banking

Flexibility in terms of banking options is something that every player looks at before signing up for an online casino. While their ability to support multiple cryptocurrencies is the highlight of our review we also considered crypto casino sites that allow fiat currencies and other payment methods.

What Else Should I Look For in a Bitcoin Casino?

You can find out how to pick out the top Bitcoin casinos here, but here are some additional factors you should consider:

Security

Keeping your information safe is crucial when playing at online casinos. Consider factors like what encryption technology they use and their safety policies to protect your money when you fund your account or withdraw winnings.

License

Top Bitcoin casinos have trusted licenses, which means a respected authority monitors them and keeps them in line. Look for seals on the online casino from places like Malta or Curacao.

Overall User Experience

A simple and easily navigable interface is one of the things to consider when choosing the best crypto casinos. You want to be able to access important links in just a click or two. A simple sign-up process is a good thing as well, not to mention a quick payout process. All of these contribute to a player’s overall Bitcoin gambling experience.

Final Thoughts on the Best Cryptocurrency Casinos

We’ve presented ten of the best btc casinos in the industry today, and gave an in-depth review of five of our top picks. mBit casino stood out as our most trusted Bitcoin casino because of its impressive games variety, generous welcome bonus, exclusive promotions on Bitcoin deposits, and smooth banking process.

But even if you don’t choose our number one pick for the best crypto casino, we know you’ll have a top-notch experience at any of these sites. Now pull out your crypto wallet and start spinning the slot reels or roulette wheel!

IMPORTANT:

Gambling is strictly 18+ only. The sites mentioned in this review may not be available in your region. Always practice due diligence and do your own research about gambling policies in your area. The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk. Gambling is addictive. If you suspect you may have a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org and begambleaware.org for free resources.

