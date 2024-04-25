Best Online Casino Bonuses: $4K Welcome Bonus 🎁 350+ Spins 🎰 (Updated 2024 Promos)

Playing online casino games is fun and all – but playing with the best casino bonuses is even better.

Whether it’s a generous welcome offer, thrilling extra spins, or friendly referral bonuses you’re after, we’ve got you covered.

You need a helping hand to go through the small details, so you don’t have to. This way, you know you’re getting the best deals for your online casino adventure.

We’ve looked over hundreds of bonuses, putting together this list of the best online casino rewards for you.

After careful consideration, we found Ignition and its $3,000 welcome package to be the top choice among the best casino welcome bonuses. But there are so many others worthy of your attention.

Let’s get started.

Best Casino Bonuses

While the above overview offers a good glance at the exciting bonus codes and promotions, there’s much more to unpack. Each of these offers has unique features and benefits, so let’s dig deeper and uncover the specifics of each bonus.

1. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino Bonus (Up to $3,000)

Pros:

Casino Games: 250+

250+ License: Curacao

Curacao Ignition Bonus: $3,000 total welcome bonus

$3,000 total welcome bonus Max Payout: $3,000

$3,000 Win Rate: 96.5%

Cons:

Game selection could be better

Fees on credit card deposits

At Ignition Casino, new players can get $3,000 in welcome bonuses that can be played on poker and casino games.

The offer includes a 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games and the same amount for poker, making it the best casino welcome bonus around.

The $3,000 sum only applies to crypto deposits. If you use fiat currency, you will get a 100% deposit match up to $2,000.

The wagering requirements are 25x, which is below the industry standard and a significant plus compared to many online casinos. To make a qualifying deposit, you must fund your account with $20 or more.

You should also note that only slots and specialty games contribute 100% to the rollover requirements. Table games contribute 20%, video poker delivers 10%, while Thundercrash and all forms of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette contribute 5%. Gold Rush Gus, all types of live dealer games, and craps do not contribute.

2. Slots.lv – Best Casino Welcome Bonus for Online Slots (Up to $3,000 + 30 FS)

Pros:

Casino Games: 250+

250+ License: Curacao

Curacao Slots.lv Bonus: Up to $3,000 + 30 Free Spins

Up to $3,000 + 30 Free Spins Max Payout: Not Stated

Not Stated Win Rate: 96.3%

Cons:

Limited banking options

Cluttered homepage

If you’re after the best online casino promotions for slot games, our first runner-up has you covered.

Slots.lv gives new users a chance to claim a 200% welcome bonus on their first deposit, allowing you to claim up to $3,000 if you deposit using crypto. If you use a credit card, you’ll instead get a 100% up to $2,000 welcome bonus.

Plus, crypto depositors get 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo, while those who opt for a credit card get 20 free spins on the same slot.

For example, you can deposit $400 and play with $1,200 on the first deposit if you opt for crypto.

Because of the higher match rates for crypto users, many view Slots.lv as one of the best Bitcoin casino sites available today.

The promotions are subject to 35x wagering requirements. Bonus funds cannot be used for live games or craps. Slots, keno, scratch cards, and specialty games contribute 100%, while video poker, blackjack, and baccarat contribute 10%.

Finally, roulette, single-deck, and double-deck blackjack contribute 5%. The minimum deposit needed for bonus activation is $20. The Slots.lv online casino welcome bonus expires six months after the first deposit. The wagering requirement should be met within these six months.

3. Cafe Casino – Largest First Deposit Bonus Match Rate (350% up to $2,500)

Pros:

Casino Games: 150+

150+ License: Curacao

Curacao Cafe Casino Bonus: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 Max Payout: $2,500 – $9,500

$2,500 – $9,500 Win Rate: 96.1%

Cons:

Some games are geo-restricted

Game variety could be better

New players at Cafe Casino can score up to $2,500 at a 350% deposit match rate.

This offer only applies to Bitcoin deposits, while the fiat welcome offer sits at $1,500 at a 250% match rate. All deposit bonuses are subject to the same playthrough requirements, and not all games contribute equally.

Slots and specialty games are your best bet for claiming that bonus money because they contribute 100%. Table games contribute 20%, while video poker and blackjack contribute 10%.

Finally, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat only contribute 5%, while craps and live dealer games do not contribute at all.

You should also note that players must meet the wagering requirements within 6 months of the deposit.

4. Bitstarz – Best Online Casino Sign Up Bonus for Crypto (5 BTC + 180 Free Spins)

Pros:

Casino Games: 4,500+

4,500+ License: Curacao

Curacao BitStarz Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 180 FS

Up to 5 BTC + 180 FS Max Payout: No withdrawal limits

No withdrawal limits Win Rate: 96%

Cons:

No sportsbook

Only crypto banking is supported

When you join Bitstarz, you will score up to 1 BTC and 180 bonus spins. The welcome package extends to your first four deposits and goes up to 5 BTC, which is more than most online casinos offer.

The wagering requirement is 40x, and only select slots contribute 100%. Table games and video poker titles only contribute 5%.

Players need to fund their accounts with at least $20 to be eligible for the welcome package or any deposit bonus, excluding the free spins bonus.

Also, you will not receive all 180 free spins at once. The best casino bonus spins promo is credited to your account in increments of 20 spins per day. The first batch lands right after the initial deposit, and then the rest starts dropping at a pace of 20 spins per 24 hours. This welcome bonus makes Bitstarz one of the best slots sites out there.

5. Super Slots – $6,000 Welcome Casino Bonus

Pros:

Casino Games: 300+

300+ License: Panama

Panama Super Slots Bonus: Up to $6,000

Up to $6,000 Max Payout: $2,500 – $100,000

$2,500 – $100,000 Win Rate: 96.1%

Cons:

Some games are not available on the mobile version

UI could be better

Super Slots offers beginners an opportunity to grab an amazing $6,000 welcome bonus package. Your first six deposits can grant you $1,000 each, bringing the total bonus offer to $6,000.

The only difference is that the first deposit match rate is 250%, while the remaining five deposits are set at 100%. The minimum deposit is $20.

These are some of the best online casino bonus codes around. The first time you fund an account, use the bonus code SS250 and then go with SS100 for the other five. You can only use the bonus funds on the select slot, table, and video poker games. The offer is not valid for live dealer games.

Check out even more Super Slots bonus codes here.

Players must meet 35x rollover requirements within 30 days of claiming the offer. The maximum bonus funds you can withdraw are 10x the bonus amount up to $20k.

Online slots – excluding progressive jackpots – contribute 100% to the wagering requirements. Draw High-Lo, and 3 Card Rummy contribute 20%, while all table games contribute 10%.

All blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, plus Pai Gow, Red Dog, Casino War, and Pontoon, contribute 5%. Craps, Ride’m Poker, progressive slots, and craps are not eligible for welcome bonuses.

6. Wild Casino – Largest Casino Welcome Bonus (Up to $9,000)

Bonus Description:

Welcome bonus can go up to $9,000

Promo code CRYPTO300 on the first deposit

Pros:

Exciting & regular tournaments for blackjack players

About 400 games from leading providers

18 payment options supported

Cons:

No sportsbook

Only slots contribute 100% to rollover

The Wild Casino welcome bonus package lets players secure up to $9,000 for crypto players and $5,000 for traditional banking methods.

Use the bonus code CRYPTO300 for a 300% match up to $3,000, and then enter CRYPTO150 for your subsequent four deposits. The second code will grant you a 150% deposit match bonus up to $1,500 per transaction.

The online casino deposit bonus applies to Bitcoin and all altcoins the site supports. The minimum deposit required is $20, while the maximum bonus withdrawal is $20,000.

If you take the traditional banking route, the code WILD250 grants a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. WILD100 will boost your online casino wallet by $1,000 at a 100% match rate for the subsequent four deposits.

The welcome bonus has 35x wagering requirements with a $20 minimum deposit. The maximum bonus release amount is $20,000, making it one of the best crypto casino bonus offers around.

Only slot games contribute 100% to the rollover requirements. Table games contribute 10%, while all blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games contribute 5%. Live casino games, progressive jackpots, and craps don’t contribute.

7. Red Dog Casino – Welcome Package up to $8,000

Bonus Description:

Welcome package of up to $8,000

40x wagering requirement

Pros:

Free-play available for all games

No fees on transactions

Amazing customer service

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal is $150

Free spins not included in the welcome bonus

At Red Dog Casino, you can tap into a welcome package of up to $8,000 using the bonus casino code LEPREDOG.

The wagering requirements are 40x. The minimum deposit ranges from $10 for Neosurf to $20 for crypto and $30 for credit cards.

The promo code covers the first few deposits you make.

The maximum bet you can place using bonus funds is $10, while the maximum payout is 30x the deposit amount. Apart from slot games, the bonus is also valid for Real-Series video slots, scratch cards, keno, and board games.

8. Bovada Casino – Lowest Casino Bonus Wagering Requirements (Up to $3,000)

Bonus Description:

Total welcome bonus package can go up to $3,000

Wagering requirement is 25x

Pros:

Curacao-licensed online casino

Nine payment options supported

Great selection of live casino games

Cons:

Only 200 casino games are available

Could use more filtering options

Bovada, a popular choice, allows new players to unlock $3,000 in casino bonuses at a 100% match rate with the bonus code CAWELCOME100.

Then, you can use the Bovada bonus code BV2NDCWB twice and claim up to $2,000 over the subsequent two deposits.

The sign up bonus casino offer carries 25x withdrawal requirements and cannot be used on live dealer games or craps. As with most top casino bonuses, slots contribute 100% towards the rollover requirements, and so do specialty games.

Table games contribute 20%, video poker and online blackjack – 10%, and roulette and baccarat only take it up to 5%. The welcome deposit bonus wagering requirements must be met within 6 months.

9. BetUS – $5,000 Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

150% deposit match up to $5,000

Wagering requirement is 30x

Pros:

Great selection of betting markets

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

Design could be better

Not a great choice for poker players

At BetUS, new players can use the bonus code CAS150 and earn up to $5,000 in bonus funds at a match rate of 150%.

The BetUS top online casino bonus offer carries a 30x playthrough requirement on casino games, while the maximum payout is $10,000. The promotion expires in 14 days.

Slot games contribute 100% to the wagering requirement. There are some other promotions that are worth checking out at BetUS.

10. EveryGame Casino – 200% Up To $7,777 + 77 Free Spins Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

The welcome bonus triples your first deposit

The wagering requirement is 30x

Pros:

Offers instant play

Amazing mobile compatibility

Live chat is available 24/7

Cons:

No third-party certificates

Bonuses have a cashout limits

EveryGame Casino presents an intriguing welcome offer, where new players can snag $7,777 + 77 free spins on Cubee.

Use the promo code USA200 when registering to the platform and make sure to deposit at least $20. The welcome promotion is subject to 30x wagering requirements, which is slightly lower than other online casinos.

Apart from slots, bingo games, keno, scratch cards, and European slot poker also contribute to the rollover requirements for this casino bonus sign up promotion.

EveryGame updates its promos more frequently than many other casino sites, so make sure to go back to their website and see if there are any new offers waiting for you.

11. BetOnline Casino – $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

New users can receive a 100% match up to $3,000

The wagering requirement is 30x

Pros:

Supports instant-play

Great live casino selection

SSL Encryption for higher security

Cons:

Fee for credit card deposits is 7.5%

Slower live chat replies during peak hours

BetOnline offers new players an opportunity to claim a $3,000 casino welcome bonus at a 100% match rate.

Use the code BOLCASINO for your first three deposits and fund your account with at least $25.

The wagering requirements are 30x, and you must meet the rollover criteria within 30 days. Note that these are the only online casino best bonus funds you can claim before meeting the wagering criteria.

12. Sloto Cash – Deposit $25, play with $125

Bonus Description:

Play with $125 with just a $25 deposit

30x wagering requirement

Pros:

Payouts are processed within 48-72 hours

All games are audited independently

Uses SSL Encryption

Cons:

The design could be better

Mobile compatibility could be better

With Sloto Cash and the promo code 25EASYWIN125, you can grab $125 in free bonus funds by depositing a simple $25.

While these numbers are lower compared to many different online casinos, the bonus is much more straightforward. Deposit $25, and win $125 more in free money.

13. 7bit Casino – 5 BTC Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

5 BTC welcome deposit match + 15% daily cashback

40x wagering requirement applies

Pros:

Offers instant-play

SSL Encryption

About 1,300 games

Cons:

The design could be better

Live games not available on mobile

7bit’s attractive welcome pack lets you acquire up to 5 BTC and provides a 15% daily cashback for crypto users.

14. El Royale Casino – 250% Slots Bonus

Bonus Description:

Welcome package can go up to $12,500

Wagering requirement is 35x

Pros:

Generous daily deals to keep gamers excited

Great variety of casino games

Amazing customer support

Cons:

No sports betting

$150 minimum withdrawal

El Royale opens up the opportunity for slot game fans to earn a potential $12,500 in welcome funds at a hefty 250% match rate with the code TRUECROWN.

15. Slots Empire – $7,000 Welcome Bonus for New Players

Bonus Description:

Total bonus can go up to $7,000

Wagering requirement is 40x

Pros:

Amazing mobile compatibility

Curacao-licensed online casino

253 games from leading providers

Cons:

No sportsbook

Cartoony website design might not be for everyone

Lastly, when you join Slots Empire and use the promo code RAINBOWRUSH, you have a chance to scoop up to $7,000 in welcome bonuses.

The minimum sum you need to deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit cards. The code is valid five times and has a 40x wagering requirement attached.

How We Chose the Best Casino Bonus Offers – Ranking Criteria

Bonus Value:

One of the first factors we focused on when picking the best online casino offers. The more bonus value, the more attractive it is for players.

Wagering Requirements:

Wagering requirements are massively important. Also known as rollover or playthrough requirements, they show how long you have to play real money games to cash out your bonus money.

Add-Ons:

Apart from bonus cash funds, deposit bonuses can include additional benefits. For example, they can consist of free spins for specific slot games; or a higher bonus value for players who use cryptocurrency.

The Fine Print:

Do you know those walls of text known as casino bonus Terms & Conditions? We’ve actually read them for you to ensure no unpleasant surprises and that all online casino bonuses work as advertised. Relevant factors include bonus validity, what happens to unused bonus funds, and more.

How Do Online Casino Bonuses Work?

Online casino bonuses are offered by the casino platforms to their players. They come in several forms – such as deposit bonuses, free spins, and many more. They’re all designed to enhance the player’s gaming experience.

They usually work like this:

You sign up to a casino site that you choose and fulfill the terms need to qualify for the bonus. In most cases, that means you need to fund your account in order to get a deposit match or extra spins. Other bonuses might require you to enter a promo code, whereas the VIP promotions just require you to keep playing.

Keep on reading to find out more about all the different types of online casino bonuses you can get.

Types of Online Casino Bonuses & Promotions Available

Some of the best online casinos notably outshine physical casinos through their diverse bonuses and promotions. Let’s explore the various types available.

Welcome Bonuses (Casino Sign up Bonus)

The first bonus you’ll likely encounter is the casino welcome bonus, arguably one of the best offers available for new players. In most cases, the casino welcome bonus is given out when you make your first deposit.

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses don’t end with the welcome offer. Rather, online casinos often match a certain percentage of deposits for existing players as well. It’s a great way to boost your bankroll and experience new games. Some sites feature a dedicated deposit casino bonus for live dealer casino games, table games, slots, or even sports betting.

Bitcoin Casino Bonus

It’s an open secret within the online gambling world that crypto casino bonuses are more generous than the fiat ones. Casinos are using this approach to highlight crypto’s speed and security benefits in online gambling. You can even use some online casino offers to play exclusive Bitcoin slots on some of the platforms we’ve highlighted, like BitStarz.

Free Spins

Free spin bonuses are an excellent option for slot fans. These bonuses provide a set number of free spins on one or more selected slot games. They give players a chance to spin the reels for free while keeping any winnings earned from those spins.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are designed for existing players, offering an additional bonus amount on deposits made after the initial one. They come in various forms, but the most common is a match deposit bonus.

Exclusive Online Casino Bonus Codes

Some online casinos offer special online casino bonus codes. This is a piece of text that can unlock exclusive bonuses that may range from deposit matches to free spins or even cashback offers. These can provide some of the biggest online casino bonuses, giving your gameplay an impressive boost.

VIP Bonuses

For those who stake higher amounts, VIP / High Roller bonuses offer exclusive rewards. These might include higher deposit limits, faster withdrawals, personal account managers, and more. You can claim them by playing and collecting loyalty points.

Referral Bonus

When you refer a friend to the casino, and they sign up and make a deposit, you can receive a bonus. It’s a win-win situation – your friend discovers a new online casino, and you receive a bonus for your efforts!

Terms and Conditions You Should Know – Online Casino Promotions

Understanding the terms and conditions of online casino promotions is crucial to making the most of your gaming experience. In this section, we’ll explain these key terms in the simplest way possible, so you know exactly what you’re signing up for. Let’s delve in!

Deposit methods – Specifies accepted payment methods for bonus activation.

– Specifies accepted payment methods for bonus activation. Wagering requirements/playthrough – The amount you need to bet before bonus winnings can be withdrawn.

– The amount you need to bet before bonus winnings can be withdrawn. Game contributions – Not all games contribute equally to meeting wagering requirements.

– Not all games contribute equally to meeting wagering requirements. Time limit – The timeframe within which you must use the bonus or meet wagering requirements.

– The timeframe within which you must use the bonus or meet wagering requirements. Cap on winning – The maximum amount you can win using bonus funds.

– The maximum amount you can win using bonus funds. State restrictions – Some bonuses may not be available in certain regions.

– Some bonuses may not be available in certain regions. Game restrictions – Certain games may be excluded from the bonus offer.

Best Casino Bonuses Online – FAQ

What are Casino Bonuses?

Casino bonuses are incentives offered by online casinos to attract new players and retain existing ones. They come in various forms, such as welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, free spins, etc.

Can I Claim a Welcome Bonus if I’m Not a New Player?

No, you can not claim a welcome bonus if you’re not a new player. These bonuses are exclusively for new players.

If someone using the same home or IP address has already claimed it, you will not be eligible.

What Are Wagering Requirements at Online Casinos?

It’s the amount of money you have to spend at a gambling site to withdraw the bonus money. 40x wagering requirements mean you have to spend $4,000 on casino wagers to cash out $100 in bonus cash. You are not obliged to win or lose, only to wager.

What Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

We found Ignition to have the best deposit bonus for newcomers. It gives your bankroll a significant boost (up to $3,000) and comes with very low wagering requirements.

Usually, crypto gambling sites feature better bonuses than traditional fiat casinos.

Is a Casino Sign Up Bonus valid for a Limited Time?

Yes, many gambling sites limit the time you can use their welcome bonus codes. It typically ranges between one week and several months.

Are Bonus Spins Valid for a Limited Time at Online Casinos?

Yes, bonus money, free chips, and free spins are all limited to a specific time when players can use them. The validity period can range from a week to several months.

Do Casino Bonus Codes Work on Mobile Devices?

Yes, a mobile bonus is typically no different than a desktop one. Whichever device you use to claim your offers, you’ll score the same bonus funds, free chips, or free spins.

Can I Claim a Deposit Bonus on Any Casino Game?

Yes, but it’s not always strategic to play all games due to differing contribution rates. Slots usually contribute 100% to wagering requirements, while games like roulette often contribute less.

In detail, a deposit bonus can technically be used on any casino game. However, the effectiveness of this strategy varies based on each game’s contribution towards the wagering requirements. For instance, if you bet $100 on slots, it would fully count towards your wagering requirement because slots typically contribute 100%.

Conversely, betting $100 on roulette, which may only contribute 10%, would only count as $10 towards the requirement. Thus, understanding these varying contribution rates is key to effectively using your deposit bonuses.

What Online Casinos Have the Best Casino Promotions? Quick Comparison

Ignition Casino – $3K Welcome Bonus: Ignition is a top-tier destination for poker players in the online casino industry. The casino offers $3,000 in welcome bonuses, split evenly between the casino game and poker sections. The deposit match rate is 150%!

Slots.lv – $3K Welcome Bonus + 30 FS: It might be called Slots.lv, but this online casino is about so much more than just slots! Once you sign up, make sure to score your $2,000 welcome package. Using crypto? Even better! You can score up to $3,000 welcome bonus.

Cafe Casino – $2,5K Welcome Bonus: Cafe Casino is loaded with jackpot options. The welcome deposit bonus will grant you up to $2,500 at a 350% match rate.

Bitstarz – 5 BTC + 180 FS Welcome Bonus: Bitstarz, a well-known BTC online casino with a lot to offer. Our favorite casino bonus available here right now is the exciting welcome package, which offers users up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins bonus!

Super Slots – $6K Welcome Bonus: As the name indicates, Super Slots is a quality destination for slot fans. The welcome offer will boost your account by up to $6,000. The first deposit also grants players 50 free spins.

Wild Casino – $9K Welcome Bonus: If you use cryptocurrency, Wild Casino will greet you with $9,000 in welcome bonuses over the first five deposits. The deposit match rate for your first deposit is 300%.

Red Dog Casino – $8K Welcome Bonus: This online casino is your best option for zero-fee transactions and free-play games. You can score up to a whopping $8,000 when you join the platform.

Claim Your First Online Casino Signup Bonus – How to Sign Up Guide

Claiming the best casino bonus is easy as ABC. All it takes are three steps, and we’ll go through each of them using the Ignition Casino site as an example, as it is one of the best gambling sites in the industry and the leader on our list.

Step 1: Create Your Online Casino Account

Visit the official Ignition Casino site

Click the orange button in the top right corner that says “Join”

Provide the data requested in each field

Click the Register button

Step 2: SMS verification

The casino site will send you a phone text message

Open the message and enter the 4-digit code at the casino site

Click the Verify button

If not automatically redirected, visit the Ignition Casino login page and manually sign in

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Enter the Deposit department of your profile

Adjust the desired payment method and select your top offer from the list of first deposit bonuses

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fund your account

You can now do some online gambling

Looking for the Latest Casino Bonuses? Final Verdict

We hope this guide was helpful and that you’ve found your top online casino bonus codes. Whether you’re searching for welcome deposit casino bonuses or reload bonuses, we’re positive you’ll find the right gambling site here.

As a quick recommendation, we say head over to Ignition Casino and enjoy up to a $3,000 welcome bonus in casino and poker funds.

Don’t miss our top 5 bonus offers summary if you’re short on time, and remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

