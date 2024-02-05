10+ Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites in 2024: TOP Bitcoin Sportsbooks [Update]

Some say that crypto betting is the future – but the reality is that crypto has already become a common payment option at numerous online sports betting sites.

However, finding the best crypto sports betting sites is not that easy considering the virtually endless choices you have. To that end, we’ve decided to do some research of our own and help fellow sports bettors find a legit Bitcoin sportsbook with competitive odds and fair bonuses.

Our top pick is MyStake because of its $500 first-time crypto bonus and its huge range of sports betting markets paired with many tools that’ll make your betting experience better.

To find out more about our top pick and other great Bitcoin betting sites, we’ve put together the perfect guide for you. Let’s dive in.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites – List for 2024

MyStake: Best overall

BetOnline: Live betting with HQ graphics

BC.Game: No KYC

Betwhale: Fastest payouts

Bovada: Up to $750 welcome offer

MyBookie: Up to $1,000 bonus

Sportsbetting.ag: Accepts many cryptocurrencies

Everygame: Longest-running online betting site

BetUS: Top crypto welcome bonus

BUSR: Great horse racing markets

No matter your favorite sport, you’ll discover the perfect crypto sports betting site with top odds for you on our list. These platforms offer generous BTC bonuses, excellent odds, and so much more.

1. MyStake — Best Crypto Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Extensive coverage of Big 4 leagues

$500 first-deposit bonus

3+1 Free Bet

10% crypto cashback

Offers horse racing and eSports betting

Cons:

A bit outdated design

Slightly lower payout limits

MyStake gets to kick things off as the best crypto sports betting site overall. It has everything, from 40+ sports to bet on to exciting deals for new and regular sports bettors.

Betting Markets – 5/5

MyStake’s sports betting lineup covers over 40 sports. The odds and market range for the Big 4 US leagues are excellent, but you can also place bets on horse races, eSports, and other niche markets.

With extra features like live in-game betting and early cash-out, the site caters to all the preferred betting styles.

Soccer fans will find the offerings particularly impressive, which we explore in more detail shortly.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5

MyStake newcomers get a 100% match welcome bonus that boosts their first deposit to a maximum of $500. You just need to deposit at least $20, and this Bitcoin betting site will double your money!

Beyond the welcome bonus, MyStake offers a range of ongoing promos, including reload bonuses, enhanced odds, and a special 3+1 Free Bet promotion where you earn a free bet after making three qualifying bets.

Aside from the welcome offer, our favorite has to be the latest promotion that offers a 30% cashback split across different categories: you can get 10% back on slots, another 10% on mini-games, and 10% for wagers placed on sports events.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.85/5

The payment system at the best Bitcoin betting site is adaptable and user-friendly, accepting the usual credit cards and the more contemporary choice of Bitcoin for transactions.

Typically, cashing out with Bitcoin can be done in as little as an hour, making the process straightforward and convenient. And that’s not all because the site also accepts the privacy-focused crypto coin Monero as well.

>> Double your first deposit up to $500 [MyStake] <<

2. BetOnline — Top Site for Bitcoin Live Betting

Pros:

100% first-time crypto bonus up to $1,000

Over 20 sports betting markets

User-friendly live betting interface

Swift payouts (1-48-hours)

Accredited by TST

Cons:

Slightly high minimum deposit to get the bonus

Simple website design

BetOnline ranks as our top pick and is the ultimate live betting crypto sportsbook.

If you love to dig for promos and take advantage of every possible offer, BetOnline is a sportsbook you must consider. There are tons of constant offers — both crypto bonuses and regular promos — that you can use to boost your bankroll.

Esports bettors also have plenty of alternatives to choose from, thanks to the sportsbook’s premium esports coverage.

Betting Markets – 4.9/5

This crypto sports betting site features over 20 betting markets to choose from. Fans of popular sports such as basketball, football, and soccer, will be pleased by the range of bets they can place on such sports.

Aside from these popular options, you can also place wagers on a couple of niche sports. If you’re looking for an intriguing sport to bet on, you can try placing a snooker or Aussie Rules wager.

Though we’re pleased that the online sportsbook has a great variety of niche sports, bettors can only place surface-level bets in most of these sports. So don’t expect wagers like player props in most of these options — they’re reserved for the heavy-hitters like the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.

Live betting markets, on the other hand, are top-tier! The live wagering interface was recently revamped, and the site even supports HD streams on some events.

Finally, most of the go-to esports games are covered, giving bettors the option of backing their favorite pro gamers in games like FIFA, League of Legends, and Call of Duty.

On another note, BetOnline is also one of the best online casinos, with an amazing selection of slots and live dealers.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Like most online crypto betting sites, BetOnline has various crypto bonuses as well as other regular promos.

For crypto bettors, this sportsbook offers up to a $1,000 cryptocurrency bonus that you can get on your first deposit; any amount you lay down will be matched by 100% up to $1,000.

It’s a fantastic promotion, but the 14x wagering requirement is a tad higher compared to other Bitcoin sportsbooks. However, most sites offer a 50% match, so BetOnline’s higher rollover only comes naturally.

BetOnline’s regular welcome bonus for new sports bettors is a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. Though the promo has a lower percentage match when compared to the crypto bonus, it has a more favorable 10x wagering requirement (now you get the point).

These aren’t the only promos available on BetOnline; you can look forward to tons of sports-specific promos on the major sports, a $350 crypto reload bonus, and regular crypto deposit boosts.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.7/5

As we found in our BetOnline review, there are over 20 payment methods available, which is a great range when compared to other crypto betting sites. The available banking methods are also perfectly diverse, giving bettors the option of choosing between a fiat currency deposit method or their favorite cryptocurrency.

Being a Bitcoin betting site, BetOnline prioritizes and promotes Bitcoin over other coins, but you still have the option of using popular alternatives like Doge, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

If crypto isn’t your thing, there are still other common payment methods that you can use for deposits and withdrawals. These include credit and debit cards, wire transfers, and MoneyGram.

>> Claim a $1,000 crypto welcome bonus [BetOnline] <<

3. BC.Game — Best No KYC Bitcoin Betting Site

Pros:

100+ crypto banking methods

No KYC required

10-minute payouts

5 BTC sign-up deal

Public Discord and GitHub channels

Cons:

Still somewhat new in the industry

Design can be a bit overwhelming at first

With over 100 crypto coins accepted, BC.Game delivers exceptional banking variety that no crypto betting site can match. All that with no KYC required upon sign-up!

Betting Markets – 4.8/5

The variety of sports available for betting is truly impressive, with more than 30 sports on offer. Whether you’re into football, basketball, soccer, tennis, or golf, there’s something for everyone at this crypto sports betting platform.

At BC.Game, live betting adds excitement to the game. You’ll find a wide range of betting options, including bets on individual players during each match, making the experience even more engaging.

Fans of the NFL will appreciate being able to place futures bets well in advance and enjoy a plethora of betting choices once the action starts. And they recently added horse racing markets, too!

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

BC.Game greets new players with open arms, offering a generous welcome package totaling up to 5 BTC over the initial four deposits, including a hearty 240% match bonus on your fourth deposit.

Your first deposit is matched at a 180% rate, but the rewards don’t stop with the welcome offer. BC.Game continues to spoil its players with additional reload bonuses and cashback boosts.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.9/5

BC Game pioneered the use of NFTs for betting on its platform and boasts an extensive range of cryptocurrency payment methods.

Players at BC.Game have the luxury of topping up their accounts and withdrawing their winnings with various digital currencies, including popular options like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin, as well as over 100 other types of cryptocurrencies.

At BC.Game, speed is the name of the game – see what we did there? With funds typically reaching players’ wallets under ten minutes.

The platform stands out by offering transactions in various unique altcoins, such as FTM, ATOM, CRO, and NEAR, which are not frequent at even the best Bitcoin betting sites.

>> Grab the 5 BTC welcome pack [BC.Game] <<

4. BetWhale — Best Bitcoin Betting Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Highly competitive NFL odds

Supports live football betting

$1,250 welcome bonus

Offers eSports markets

Fantastic mobile experience

Cons:

Desktop operation is not as smooth as mobile

$150 minimum payout

BetWhale stands out on two fronts – top-tier NFL odds and markets and 5-star mobile experience. The $1,250 sign-up bonus is pretty good, too.

Betting Markets – 4.7/5

While Betwhale shines in several sports, it excels in football. If you want to bet on the NFL, this is the place, including live betting.

Bettors can also enjoy a variety of soccer wagers, placing bets on leagues from all over the world and exploring plenty of prop bets within each game.

A slight downside with the site is that some sections of the desktop interface could be better designed. Yet, this minor flaw is easily forgivable considering the premium-tier mobile experience.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

Upon joining this Bitcoin sports betting site, your initial deposit is boosted at a generous 125% match rate, granting you up to $1,250 in welcome bonus money.

To take advantage of the promotion, a deposit of $50 or more is required, a bit higher than what’s usual in the industry. However, the 10x wagering requirement is relatively low compared to many other competitors.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.8/5

The banking variety at this Bitcoin sports betting site is decent but nothing to write home about. The real highlight is the payout speed which is instant in most cases.

You can use BTC, LTC, ETH, and USDT. When depositing funds, $20 is the minimum deposit for all crypto coins, except Tether, where you must deposit $40+.

You can use Bitcoin and USDT when cashing out, with a $150 minimum payout and no more than $2,500 per withdrawal.

>> Take the $1,250 welcome offer [BetWhale] <<

5. Bovada — Best Crypto Betting Site for Bonuses

Pros:

$750 BTC sports welcome bonus

30+ sports betting markets

Tons of crypto bonuses

Handy prop builder tool

Favorable wagering requirements

Cons:

Occasional late lines

Dual lines

Fewer crypto payment methods

Our next pick is Bovada, one of the most best crypto betting sites. This online sportsbook was founded in 2011, lending the site more than a decade’s worth of experience in the gambling industry.

During that time, Bovada has evolved into a globally established brand and has become one of the go-to Bitcoin betting sites for many crypto bettors.

Betting Markets – 4.6/5

One of Bovada’s greatest strengths is the number of sports betting markets. Bettors can place wagers in 29 different sports.

As you can expect, all the traditional American sports are included, while the niche alternatives on the site include sports such as futsal, winter sports, and wrestling.

Bovada also has a spectacular range of betting options, especially in the major sports, guaranteeing bettors a great variety of pre-game and live wagers. If you’re into props, you can use the site’s unique prop builder to design custom prop bets.

Esports bettors can also place wagers on many popular games, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Counter-Strike.

If you’re a sharp bettor, you’ll most likely find the dual lines and occasional late odds a real headache.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.8/5

There are two Bitcoin betting bonuses for new bettors. For sports bettors, there’s a 75% Bitcoin deposit match bonus up to $750. This bonus has a superb 5x wagering requirement, making it easily cashable.

In our Bovada review we found that there’s a 125% Bitcoin deposit match bonus up to $1,250 for casino players, but this bonus has a 25x wagering requirement attached to it.

If you prefer fiat currency over crypto, you can claim Bovada’s standard sports welcome bonus – a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $250. Just like most of the site’s sports bonuses, there’s a standard 5x wagering requirement that bettors will need to meet.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4/5

One of the drawbacks of this Bitcoin sports betting platform is the number of available payment methods. There are just nine payment methods that you can use, while competitors such as BetOnline have up to 19 available banking methods.

Bitcoin is the default cryptocurrency, and most of the crypto bonuses deal with Bitcoin, but crypto bettors can also use Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash.

For traditional payment methods, bettors have to choose between either MatchPay, Voucher, MasterCard, Visa, or AMEX, and these available methods are quite limiting to a lot of bettors.

>> Claim up to $750 on your first deposit [Bovada] <<

6. MyBookie — Best Bitcoin Online Sports Betting Site for American Sports

Pros:

Above-average odds for American sports

A prop builder tool

Great coverage of parlays and “if” bets

Tons of bonuses and promos

Cons:

Limited banking methods

High wagering requirements on some bonuses

Last but not least, we have MyBookie — an online crypto betting site that was founded in 2014.

This sportsbook is arguably one of the best crypto gambling sites for American sports. Baseball, hockey, basketball, and American football all receive premium coverage, and this allows bettors to place a wide range of sports bets on such options.

Betting Markets – 4.4/5

While some of the best Bitcoin betting sites like Bovada and BetOnline have many more sports betting markets, MyBookie comprehensively covers the sports that are listed on the site. During major sports events like the Super Bowl, you’ll be spoiled for choice by the number of sports bets you can place.

In the major sports, you’ll have more options to bet on. For example, if you want to place a basketball wager, you won’t just be limited to NBA and NCAA games. Instead, you’ll also be able to bet on many other international basketball leagues and tournaments.

This sports betting platform also excels with its range of teasers and prop bets. In fact, there’s a nifty prop builder tool that will let you craft your own unique props.

Our only gripe with the site is the number of available esports games. Only major names like League of Legends and CS:GO get odds here, leaving fans of less-popular games like Rocket League and Starcraft II without an option.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.4/5

The standard welcome promo for sports bettors at MyBookie is a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. Funds from this promo are subject to a 10x wagering requirement, and the bonus funds are issued in the form of free play.

If you’d prefer a promo with less stringent rollover requirements, there’s a 10% deposit cash bonus up to $200. Though this is a cash bonus with a superb 1x wagering requirement, you’ll end up receiving a lower bonus amount.

Ironically enough, MyBookie also features up to $100 in crypto rewards that you can claim by depositing with — wait for it — credit cards. 10% of each credit card deposit you make here will be credited to you in the form of crypto rewards that you can redeem once you make your first cryptocurrency deposit.

Banking and Payment Methods – 4.3/5

One of the biggest cons of this site is the limited number of payment options. Bettors can only deposit or withdraw using 8 payment methods.

Crypto bettors have to use either Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, or Ethereum, while non-crypto players can use MasterCard, Visa, or MoneyGram.

>> Enjoy a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 [MyBookie] <<

Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites — Our Ranking Criteria

Cryptocurrency Betting Markets

Our primary benchmark when narrowing down a list of the top crypto betting sites was assessing the number of sports offered and their odds. Betting options were also a priority; aside from offering common wagers like moneyline bets and game totals, a good site needs to have a superb range of futures bets, props, parlays, and live wagers.

Bonuses and Promotions

We only considered Bitcoin sportsbooks featuring realistic wagering requirements and generous promotions. If a crypto site has more than one welcome bonus, that’s a definite plus. In addition to this, a site also needs to have regular ongoing promos for registered users.

Payment Methods

While accepting Bitcoin is great, we had to think about bettors with other cryptocurrencies in their crypto wallets. Therefore, we only considered online sports betting sites that at least accept Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash. Accepting deposits via regular payment options was also a plus.

What Cryptos Can You Bet With Online?

There are a lot of cryptocurrencies to choose from when betting online. Some are more common than others in the real money online betting sites world, so here’s a look at some of the options you will have at a crypto sportsbook:

Bitcoin: As you might have expected, the most popular option for crypto sports betting is Bitcoin. We do call them Bitcoin betting sites, after all! It makes sense that the most popular crypto in the world is also the top choice when it comes to sports betting.

As you might have expected, the most popular option for crypto sports betting is Bitcoin. We do call them Bitcoin betting sites, after all! It makes sense that the most popular crypto in the world is also the top choice when it comes to sports betting. Ethereum: In a fairly close second in the popularity race is Ethereum. This is the only cryptocurrency that’ll ever really stand a chance at toppling the supremacy of Bitcoin, and a lot of people are choosing to bet with it instead already.

In a fairly close second in the popularity race is Ethereum. This is the only cryptocurrency that’ll ever really stand a chance at toppling the supremacy of Bitcoin, and a lot of people are choosing to bet with it instead already. Litecoin: The third most popular cryptocurrency, offering numerous advantages for those who bet with it.

The third most popular cryptocurrency, offering numerous advantages for those who bet with it. Cardano: Right now, we’re moving further into the world of altcoins, and a lot of people are choosing to use Cardano as their alternative crypto payment option. You’ll see Cardano at a lot of crypto sportsbooks.

Right now, we’re moving further into the world of altcoins, and a lot of people are choosing to use Cardano as their alternative crypto payment option. You’ll see Cardano at a lot of crypto sportsbooks. Dogecoin : What started as a meme coin, Dogecoin is now accepted at some of the best Dogecoin casinos and sportsbooks, making it a popular choice for online bettors seeking unique crypto options.

: What started as a meme coin, Dogecoin is now accepted at some of the best Dogecoin casinos and sportsbooks, making it a popular choice for online bettors seeking unique crypto options. Ripple: And we’ll leave with another of the most famous altcoins. Ripple, again, is a great option for players looking to move away from the big three.

Sports You Can Bet on at Top Crypto Betting Sites

Each sport brings its unique fun and strategies, so let’s break down the most popular ones you’ll find at the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.

Soccer

As the most popular sport worldwide, soccer presents an exciting betting landscape. Many crypto platforms offer an extensive list of leagues and matches. Soccer betting sites offer odds on everything from the Premier League to the MLS.

UFC

Mixed Martial Arts, especially UFC, has experienced a surge in popularity recently. Cryptocurrency-based UFC betting sites offer you the chance to place bets on your favorite fighters and matchups.

Tennis

With its frequent tournaments and matches, tennis provides many opportunities for sports betting. On tennis betting sites, you can place crypto bets on Grand Slam events, ATP and WTA tournaments, or even specific match outcomes and player performances.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the most dynamic and high-scoring sports, making it an excellent choice for betting. Many basketball betting sites offer comprehensive odds on NBA games, college basketball, and international leagues.

Boxing

Boxing matches are high-stakes and packed with intensity. You can place wagers on match outcomes, round results, and specific event propositions at the top crypto boxing betting sites.

Formula 1

Formula 1 racing is all about speed, precision, and high-adrenaline action. The best F1 betting sites allow crypto players to place bets on races, qualifying times, and even championship winners, adding an extra layer of excitement to each race.

Cricket

Despite being concentrated in specific regions, cricket has a massive fan base and a rich tradition all across the globe. Cricket betting sites offer a plethora of betting options on international tests, one-day matches, and T20 cricket leagues.

Esports Betting

The best crypto sports betting sites often feature several esports betting options, covering popular games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2. This new form of sports betting is continually growing, reflecting the ever-evolving world of competitive gaming.

Sports Betting With Bitcoin vs. Fiat Sports Betting

So what actually are the perks of playing with crypto at online sports betting sites? There are a few things that you might not have considered before.

Well, for a start, there’s the perk of potential anonymity when you’re gaming online. The blockchain allows us to only hand over the minimum of details at some Bitcoin sports betting sites. In fact, you might only have to give as much as an email address.

Also, you’re likely to get better bonuses at the best Bitcoin soccer betting sites. There’s something about crypto that allows gambling sites to offer out more cash for welcome and reload bonuses, whether you’re carrying out sports betting or playing Bitcoin casino games.

A final benefit is that you can expect to receive your money pretty much instantly after you make a withdrawal request in most cases. The blockchain should only take a few seconds to complete a transfer, although it could be as much as 10 minutes in some cases.

That’s still a whole lot less than having to wait several days for a card payment or even several weeks for a bank transfer!

Best Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonuses

Which bonuses should you be looking out for at cryptocurrency sports betting sites? Check out some of the most common offerings here.

Matched Deposit Bonus

A staple in the world of online betting, the matched deposit bonus provides bettors with additional funds proportional to their initial deposit. The best sportsbook sign up bonuses are often in a form of matched deposit.

For example, if a site offers a 100% matched deposit bonus and you deposit $100, you receive an extra $100 in bonus funds. But keep in mind that these funds will be subject to terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements.

Free Bets

Players might also be able to get free bets of specific amounts. Often, free bets are tied to your activity.

For example, you might be offered a free bet on a particular game if you’ve already placed a bet of a specified amount on that same game or a related one.

No Deposit Bets

Free bets might also come without a deposit or a qualifying bet in the first place. These are typically as a tactic for a sports betting site to bring in new customers.

No deposit bets are likely to be lower in value and subject to more terms and conditions than free bets that require a deposit or qualifying bet. But, when they come for free, they’re usually worth a go!

VIP Rewards

VIP reward programs are an excellent bonus option for players who frequently bet. These programs usually operate on a points-based system – the more you play, the more points you earn.

Accumulating points allows you to ascend through various VIP levels, unlocking increasingly attractive perks and bonuses along the way.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites – FAQ

Is It Safe To Use a Bitcoin Betting Website?

It’s completely safe to use a crypto betting site, especially if you’re going for one of the sites on this list.

However, always do your due diligence if you’re going to bet on sportsbooks not featured here — crypto scams are common nowadays.

How Do I Buy Crypto for Sports Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin?

Buying crypto for BTC sports betting sites involves getting Bitcoin through a cryptocurrency exchange, then transferring it to your sportsbook account.

You’ll probably have to simply scan a QR code to complete the transaction in your coin wallet or copy and paste a personalized coin wallet address.

Some betting sites take it one step further and allow you to buy crypto directly on their website.

Is Online Crypto Sports Betting Really Anonymous?

While betting with crypto does offer a higher level of privacy compared to traditional payment methods, it isn’t entirely anonymous.

It’s absolutely possible to be completely anonymous when betting with crypto, but some gambling sites will still require you to provide some details.

But, even then, you’re probably not going to have to give anywhere near as much info as a fiat currency gambling site.

Do Best Bitcoin Betting Websites Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Just like traditional sportsbooks, crypto sportsbooks also reward new users with welcome bonuses. Most of these crypto betting sites have regular promos, while others have crypto-specific offers and free bets.

Do Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites Only Accept Bitcoin?

It’s rare for a crypto betting site to only accept Bitcoin. Most crypto bookmakers accept other options as well, including well-known alternatives like Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Dogecoin, just to name a few.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for Me?

To end up betting at the ideal crypto betting site, you need to choose one that offers numerous betting markets and competitive odds. The live betting system and betting types are important as well, but it all boils down to the formerly-mentioned sports betting options and odds.

Top Betting Sites That Accept Crypto — Quick Comparison

Here’s a summary of our top crypto betting sites and the main features you can expect from them:

MyStake – The best Bitcoin betting site overall, with over 40 sports to bet on, thousands of daily markets, and plenty of regular promos. All new players are greeted with a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $500.

BetOnline – If you’re looking for the best live sports betting experience, you should probably go with BetOnline. This bookmaker covers over 20 sports, features some of the best odds on the market, and has the most user-friendly live betting interface we’ve used. You can get started with a 100% bonus up to $1,000.

BC.Game – The No. 1 pick if you’re looking for a no-KYC crypto sportsbook online. The site supports over 100 crypto banking methods, which is straight-up exceptional! New sports bettors can grab the 5 BTC sign-up bonus in 4 tiers.

BetWhale – The best crypto sportsbook for NFL betting, offering highly competitive odds and heaps of betting markets for America’s most popular sports league. The welcome bonus matches your initial deposit at a 125% rate, up to $1,250.

Bovada – One of the most established brands on this list, Bovada features a superb range of sports and is perfect for bettors who crave niche offerings and sports bonuses. Sign up and redeem the code “BTCSWB750” to get a 75% Bitcoin bonus worth up to $750.

MyBookie – If American sports are your bread and butter, MyBookie will give you plenty of betting options in popular leagues like the NBA, the NHL, and the NFL. Sign up and make your initial deposit using the promo code “MYB50”, and you’ll qualify for the site’s 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. You can also claim up to $100 in crypto rewards.

How To Use Bitcoin for Sports Betting — Guide To Getting Started

If you’re new to crypto betting, signing up at a site may look complicated at first. Luckily, we’re here to show you that it’s extremely easy to do so.

Using MyStake as an example, our best crypto site, here’s how you can easily complete the registration process:

Step 1 – Choose a Bitcoin Sportsbook

MyStake is our top choice, but you may have different preferences

Each BTC sportsbook on our list is a solid option

The process is roughly the same, no matter which one you choose

Step 2 – Create an Account

Visit the MyStake website

Press the “Join Now” button

Fill out the sign-up form using your personal info

Click “Create Account”

Step 3 – Verify Your Email

Go to your email account

Find an email from MyStake

Can’t find it? Check your spam folder

Open the email from MyStake

Click the validation link inside the email

Step 4 – Make a Deposit

Sign in to your new account

Go to the cashier section

Pick your preferred deposit method

Follow the prompts to add funds to your account

Step 5 – Start Online Sports Betting With Bitcoin

By depositing $20, you will qualify for a 100% match bonus

Check the available betting markets and craft your bet slip

Place your first sports wagers on the site

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites?

The main takeaways for today – The best crypto sportsbooks offer better odds, bigger bonuses with fair terms, and feature zero fees and quick payouts.

While each online gambling site has its own perks, we have to give our props to MyStake — the best crypto sportsbook with many regular promos and vast sports coverage.

Either way, any of the online gambling sites on this guarantees a great crypto betting experience — you just have to pick your most suitable one.

Finally, betting with cryptocurrencies on sports is not an investment nor a way to financial freedom; it’s only entertainment, so remember to gamble responsibly!

