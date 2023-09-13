Best Litecoin Casinos in 2023: Top 10 LTC Gambling Sites Online for BIG Wins

Although we’re the first to admit it’s not as popular as Bitcoin or Ethereum, we can’t ignore Litecoin due to its liquidity and P2P superiority, which makes it a natural fit for online gambling.

That’s why we’re breaking down the best Litecoin casinos using strict, player-first criteria.

Whether you’ve been HODLing for years or are new to the LTC game, we’re sure you’ll find a home at one of our top Litecoin casino sites.

Leading our list is 7Bit, offering users over 7,000 casino games, a big welcome bonus, and so much more.

Want to find out more? Keep reading!

Best Litecoin Casinos in 2023

We used strict criteria when reviewing all of these LTC casinos, starting with game variety, bonuses, and so much more. Keep on reading to find out more about the best Litecoin casinos online.

1. 7Bit – Best Litecoin Casino Overall

Pros

7,000+ slots and online casino games

Daily slot races with large prize pools

Plenty of provably fair games available

Attractive welcome and weekly deposit bonuses

Over 8 years in operation

Cons

Geo-restricted games

Could use a better design

Up first we have 7Bit, a highly-popular crypto casino with one of the largest collections of slots and casino games on the net. Since its inception in 2014, 7Bit has grown immensely in popularity and is seen by many as the best Litecoin casino in operation.

Game Selection & Variety – 5/5

If you consider selection the most important aspect of an online casino, it doesn’t get much better than 7Bit. The site currently offers over 7,000 slots and table games, all of which come courtesy of 23 quality developers like BGaming, Beltra, and Evoplay.

If you dig into the available table games, you’ll find an extensive variety of video blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games. If you’re looking to try something different, there’s even a few video poker and dice games thrown into the mix.

7Bit is also an industry leader when it comes to crypto-exclusives, and the site offers several high-RTP and high-volatility classics like Crazy Monkey and Pharaohs Empire.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.9/5

As far as bonuses go, 7Bit doesn’t disappoint, and new players can claim up to 5 BTC in bonus cash over their first four casino deposits. The total possible LTC welcome bonus is slightly lower at 12.5 LTC, though this is still one of the highest Litecoin bonuses going.

Once you’ve worked your way through the welcome package, you’ll find several attractive deposit bonuses at your disposal. Examples include free spins on Wednesdays, a Monday reload bonus, and a weekend cash-back promo.

Unfortunately, whether it be bonus cash or free spins, progressive jackpots and a few select slot games can’t be used to satisfy these wagering requirements. Always check the small print.

Usability & Special Features – 4.9/5

With its cool-blue color scheme, 7Bit’s website is a pleasure to use. All sections are clearly marked out and there’s several filter options available for sorting the site’s massive game collection

One feature we really appreciated is 7Bit’s live chat function. Unlike most online casinos we looked at, connecting with a live representative takes just a few minutes and the support staff comes across as knowledgeable and professional.

While the online casino accepts Litecoin and 6 other cryptocurrencies, no fiat banking options are currently supported. Nevertheless, if you consider yourself a crypto-savvy individual, you’ll have no issue funding your account.

Reputation – 5/5

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a list of top cryptocurrency casinos that doesn’t include 7Bit, something we see as a testament to the site’s popularity among gamers.

Furthermore, 7Bit is owned by Dama NV, a well-known operator of online casinos that currently has over 40 gambling sites under its control.

What’s more, 7Bit was one of the earliest adopters of provably fair gaming, a blockchain-based approach that improves on standard random number generator technology.

2. Wild.io – Best Game Variety of All Litecoin Casino Sites Online

Pros

3,000+ casino games

Up to $30,000 welcome package

500 bonus spins for new users

Exciting tournaments for all customers

24/7 live customer support

Cons

Cluttered homepage

Mobile experience could be better

Coming up next, we have Wild.io, an excellent Litecoin online casino with over 3,000 casino games from the leading providers in the industry. It also offers a huge welcome bonus of up to $30,000 for new users and an additional 500 bonus spins.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.95/5

With over 3,000 Litecoin casino games from the best-known providers online, Wild.io has it all. Some of our favorite games here include Aztec Magic Bonanza, Wild Spin, Aloha King Elvis, and Cleo’s Book, among others.

But slots are just one part of the fun here – there is so much more you can find here. This includes blackjack, roulette, jackpot games with exciting prizes, and many others.

What we like the most about the game library here is that it’s powered by the best-known providers in the industry, guaranteeing the highest quality at all times. Overall, we are very happy with the game library of Wild.io.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.9/5

The fun really never stops at Wild.io!

New users are welcomed with a generous welcome package of up to a $30,000 deposit bonus and an additional 500 extra spins. We found many other bonuses for existing users, too. Including $1,000 daily Rakeback, $30m Drops & Wins, and so much more.

Make sure to visit their website and check the promotions page from time to time – Wild.io is known for updating its offers frequently.

Usability & Special Features – 4.8/5

Wild.io comes with a decent design, but what matters is that everything you might need is always just a few clicks away. One downside is that the homepage might feel a bit cluttered, especially the first time you visit the website.

However, things get much easier thanks to the ‘Search’ function, which allows you to find all your favorite Litecoin casino games in no time. You can also group them by game types, but we believe that the website could use more filtering options, such as ranking the games by RTPs, payouts, etc.

Reputation – 5/5

When it comes to reputation, we should mention that Wild.io has managed to acquire a name as one of the leading destinations for Litecoin gamblers. Although it does not have a decade-long history, it has already managed to become very popular among gamblers.

All in all, it’s an excellent option for Litecoin casino players.

3. mBit Casino – Best Bonuses of All Litecoin Casinos

Pros

2,700+ slots and table games

Generous welcome bonus

Weekly deposit bonus for existing customers

Daily slot races with large grand prizes

Lighting fast payouts

Cons

Some games are not available on mobile

Could use more live games

MBit is another world-class Litecoin casino which, along with excellent variety, is known for having some of the best bonuses in the industry.

Moreover, the online casino boasts a lightning fast withdrawal time of 10 minutes or less, making it a top choice for players seeking a fast withdrawal casino experience.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.8/5

With nearly 3000 slots and casino games available, you’ll never be left without options at mBit. Moreover, the site is known for its daily slot races whose prize pools include everything from free spins and bonus funds to comp points.

MBit is one of the few LTC casinos with a dedicated dice games section. When clicked, you’ll be led to a small collection of games that includes Sic-Bo and rocket dice. If you’re after something more traditional – like blackjack, roulette, or baccarat – don’t worry, you won’t be disappointed.

There is, however, one minor downside worth mentioning. Because of licensing issues, US-based players aren’t granted access to live casino games.

If you happen to sign-up using a non-US-based IP address, you’ll find a solid selection of 36 live dealer games at your disposal, all of which are operated by Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses & Promotions – 5/5

Bit’s welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins is one the most attractive we’ve come across. Keep in mind however that to grab those 300 free spins, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of 1.2 LTC – otherwise you’ll get ‘just’ 20 free spins tacked on.

Reload bonuses for existing customers revolve around mBit’s VIP program. This program is composed of 10 levels for players to work through, each named after a different cryptocurrency.

At the lowest level, users can claim a daily 2% cashback bonus, while at the highest level, this number increases to 20%.

The VIP program also runs a weekly reload bonus that ranges from 25% – 100% up to 1 BTC (or 16 LTC) along with a milestone gift of free spins for each new level you obtain.

Usability & Special Features – 4.6/5

Like 7Bit, mBit has a visually appealing web page that’s both intuitive and easy to use. However, the number of filter options is low, and sorting through the site’s massive game catalog can prove time-consuming.

Nevertheless, the dashboard section is very handy and displays everything from available bonuses, active bonuses, deposit/withdrawal status, and more.

Along with Litecoin and 6 other cryptocurrencies, mBit has recently joined the growing list of online casinos that accept Ripple (XRP).

MBit has garnered a reputation for having some of the fastest withdrawal times in the online casino industry, and once initiated your winnings will hit your wallet in 10 minutes or less.

Reputation – 5/5

Mbit is known among both iGaming and crypto enthusiasts as one of the best Litecoin casinos out there. The site has also managed to build a relationship with 38 game providers, meaning it must be doing something right.

While no major payment issues have been reported, mBit does reserve the right to pay out winnings of 10 BTC or more in 10% increments – let’s hope this is an issue.

Finally, because KYC checks are not a standard part of the withdrawal process, the Litecoin casino may be an attractive option for players who value anonymity.

That said, mBit reserves the right to request personal information on withdrawals, which it’s known to do from time-to-time.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Litecoin Gambling Site for Mobile

Pros

Convenient mix of crypto & fiat payment options

Up to $8,000 welcome bonus

Excellent mobile support

Supports fast payouts

Cons

Small selection of online casino games

Minimum withdrawal limit of $150

RedDog began operations in October of 2019, making it one of newest Litecoin casinos on our list. Despite being just a few years old, it’s already managed to attract a decent following and the well-optimized mobile site provides one of the best portable gaming experiences out there.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.8/5

Because RedDog only works with a single game developer (RTG), its game selection lags behind the last two Litecoin casinos covered.

Still, within this collection of 156 slots and casino games, you’ll find several popular, high-RTP titles like Spirit of the Inca, WildFire 7’s, and Aztecs Treasure.

If you pay a visit to the site’s table games section, you may be disappointed to find just a handful of options available – most of which come in the form of video blackjack and poker.

Fortunately, RedDog does have 13 live casino games in its catalog, all of which can be accessed by US players without issue.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.8/5

New users can score a generous welcome bonus up to $8,000 at Red Dog Casino.

Existing customers have just a single deposit bonus at their disposal, one that provides them with 24/7 reload bonuses up to 160%, which is as amazing as it sounds.

If the deposit is made via Bitcoin or Neosurf, RedDog tacks on an extra 25%.

Usability & Special Features – 4.75/5

The most impressive aspect of RedDog’s website is its mobile compatibility. When you access the online gambling site from your smartphone, you’ll be met with a seamless gaming experience on both Android and iOS devices.

Additionally, the online casino has its own casino client available for download. Once installed, you’ll be able to access everything RedDog has to offer straight from your desktop, giving you a convenient alternative to browser-based gaming.

Perhaps the only draw back to mention is that the minimum withdrawal limit is $150.

Reputation – 4.75/5

Because of its relatively young age, RedDog hasn’t had much time to build itself a solid reputation.

That said, it’s a great Litecoin casino that’s been growing in popularity year over year.

In some ways, RedDog can be thought of as a hybrid between a crypto and traditional casino.

While the site does accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin deposits, standard payment options like credit cards, Neosurf, and Flexepin are also supported.

5. Wild Casino – Best Litecoin Casino for Live Casino Games

Pros

Attractive welcome and weekly deposit bonus

Large selection of crypto & fiat payment methods

US-player friendly live dealer games

378 slots and LTC casino games

Cons

Limited Litecoin poker games

No provably fair games

Tracing its roots back to 1991, Wild Casino is a well-established online gambling site loaded with tons of exclusive bonuses. If you’re looking for a Litecoin casino with US-friendly live dealer options, consider paying Wild Casino a visit.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.75/5

Wild Casino has just under 400 slots and other Litecoin casino games to choose from, most of which are provided by BetSoft. Dragon Gaming and Fresh Deck Studios, two lesser-known providers, are also featured in the collection and their inclusion adds a refreshing dose of variety to the mix.

Because Wild Casino has chosen to work almost exclusively with BetSoft, you’ll find several popular slot games – like Book of the Dead, Starburst, and Achilles – missing from the casino’s catalog.

On the plus side, Wild Casino offers a decent selection of live dealer games. All games are split between the site’s Red and Black casino and include games like Litecoin roulette, blackjack, super 8, baccarat, and more.

Blackjack rooms have table limits that range from $5 – $5000, and while most rooms are limited to 7 players, there are a handful of unlimited player games available.

What’s more, many rooms allow for unlimited bet behinds.

Bonuses & Promotions – 5/5

Wild Casino is stacked with bonuses, starting with an attractive crypto welcome package of up to $9,000 over the first five deposits.

All Litecoin deposits are rewarded with 5% cashback and funds are automatically credited to your cash balance (and not as a free play bonus). Furthermore, all players can take advantage of a 10% weekly rebate, a Tuesday top-up promo, and a Hump day special.

Wild Casino also runs a game of the week special. Each week features a new game and all participants have the chance to win 1 of 10 $500 cash prizes. These bonus funds come with 10x wagering requirements and a modest 2x max cash-out limit.

When you take all the above into account, it’s clear that this Litecoin casino offers some of the better bonuses and promotions around.

Usability & Special Features – 4.7/5

Wild Casino’s site layout is fairly standard, and while it could do with a bit of tidying up, players will have no issue navigating the various sections.

Besides Bitcoin and Litecoin payments, Wild Casino accepts an interesting selection of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin Cash, Solano, Binance Chain, and Cardano.

All withdrawals require 24-48 hours to complete, and while this isn’t instant, it’s a processing time that’s ahead of most traditional online casinos.

One change we would like to see is the inclusion of a live chat function. Although Wild Casino claims their support staff is available 24/7, the only available contact method is email.

Reputation – 4.75/5

Given what this Litecoin casino offers, it’s no surprise it holds a decent reputation among Litecoin gambling enthusiasts. We especially like how there’s a bonus available for nearly every day of the week and most wagering requirements are very reasonable.

6. Cafe Casino – Best Litecoin Casino for Slot Games

Pros

Attractive first deposit bonus

Regular slot tournaments

30+ progressive jackpots

Crypto and fiat payment options available

Cons

Less than 200 slots and casino games

Limited deposit bonuses

Rounding out our top 5 is Cafe Casino, a Curacao-based outfit that’s been serving gamers since 2016. This US-friendly casino site is one of the most trustworthy Litecoin casinos in operation and is enjoyed by thousands of state-side gamblers each week.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.65/5

With just around 200 slots and casino games available, Cafe Casino’s selection is significantly less than what most Litecoin casinos offer. That said, you may be surprised at just how much fun you can get out of this smaller-than-average collection.

For example, their online casino has regular slot tournaments that run all day long. These tournaments last 10 minutes each and feature a minimum bet amount of just $1. The top 3 contestants win a small cash prize of between $5 and $15.

Cafe Casino is home to several popular progressive jackpot slots, including well-known titles like 777 Deluxe, Caesar’s Empire, and CyberPunk City. If you’re lucky to be around at the right time, you may catch a jackpot of well over $10,000.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.7/5

As a welcome gift, Cafe Casino offers new customers 350% up to $2,500 on their first crypto deposit. If you choose to fund your account via fiat currency, this match bonus drops to 250%.

Loyal customers can enjoy a weekly mystery bonus, and as the name implies, you never know exactly what you’ll get. More often than not, this bonus will come in the form of cashback, free spins, or a mixture of the two.

From then on, Cafe Casino’s bonuses are tied to their VIP program, which awards cash back the higher you climb up the ladder – plus even unlocking Bitcoin SV as a payment method.

Usability & Special Features – 4.6/5

Cafe Casino’s interface is simple and the LTC casino has no doubt taken a ‘less is more’ approach. Still, we would like to see more filter options for sorting games, as right now, you don’t even have the option to search by developer.

That minor issue aside, the site looks great when accessed from a mobile device, and customer support is usually quick to respond. We also appreciate how all games can be played in demo mode, allowing you to test out new titles without spending a dime.

Reputation – 4.7/5

Because Cafe Casino is owned and operated by the same people that brought you Bovada and Ignition, it’s one of the more trusted online casino gaming sites for US players.

If you value safety and security over selection and variety, then Cafe Casino is one of the best crypto casinos around.

What’s more, the site has been in operation since 2016, so it’s got years of loyal customers to back them up.

How We Chose The Best Litecoin Casinos

Litecoin Casino Games

When creating our list of the best online crypto casinos accepting Litecoin, we considered several important factors. We started by analyzing the game variety and only ranked online casino sites that offer a variety of games from leading providers.

Mobile Compatibility

We checked each of the Litecoin casinos for mobile compatibility. Dedicated mobile apps are always a plus, but some casinos manage to offer casino games on the go without the need to download any apps directly from the mobile browser.

Bonuses and Promotions for Litecoin Players

Then, we had a look at the bonuses and promotions of each casino we listed. All the casinos listed here offer generous bonuses and promos with fair terms and conditions.

Reputation

All of our top picks are well-known brands. We considered the reputation of each casino we listed. In the end, we created a list of the most reputable online casinos that allow users excellent gaming experience.

Litecoin Integration

Naturally, we also took a look at Litecoin integration. All our top picks have integrated Litecoin on their websites. We made sure that casinos allow for fast banking and low fees for Litecoin users.

User-Friendly Interface for LTC Transactions

Finally, our team of expert gamblers made sure that the interface for banking was user-friendly. At most of our top picks, you can easily go to the cashier section, pick Litecoin as your deposit method of choice, and follow the very easy instructions to finalize the deposit.

Top Litecoin Casino Games

Slots

Slots are undoubtedly one of the most popular casino games, and thanks to our top picks, you can now play them using LTC. Slot machines operate on random number generators, ensuring fair play.

Poker

Poker is a game of skill and strategy, and playing it with Litecoin adds an extra layer of excitement. Litecoin poker rooms offer a level of anonymity that traditional online poker rooms cannot.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a classic casino game that combines luck and skill. Litecoin blackjack allows players to enjoy this exciting game with the added benefits of using cryptocurrency. Just like regular online blackjack, blackjack variants at LTC casinos follow the same rules.

Roulette

Roulette is another casino favorite that has made its way into the world of Litecoin gambling. Players can place their bets using Litecoin and watch the wheel spin in real-time.

Many Litecoin online gambling sites offer several roulette variants, including American, European, and French roulette, each with its unique set of rules and betting options.

Litecoin Casino Bonuses Available at LTC Casinos

LTC Deposit Match Bonus

You will come across deposit match bonuses at all Litecoin casinos. These promos work in a very simple manner: the casino matches a percentage of your deposit with bonus funds.

For instance, a 100% match bonus would double your deposit, giving you twice the amount to play with.

Free Spins Bonuses

Free spins bonuses are extremely popular at LTC casinos, especially for slot enthusiasts. As the name suggests, these bonuses grant you a certain number of free spins for playing casino games. This allows players to potentially win real money without risking their own.

An added advantage of free spins bonuses at an online Litecoin casino is that the winnings are typically paid in LTC. These bonuses often come with specific terms and conditions, such as a cap on winnings from free spins, so be sure to read the fine print.

LTC Casino No Deposit Bonus

Perhaps one of the most sought-after bonuses at any Litecoin gambling site is the no deposit bonus.

This type of bonus is given to players without them having to make a deposit. It’s essentially extra funds to play with, allowing you to try out the casino’s games without putting any of your own Litecoin at risk.

No deposit bonuses can take various forms, including free spins, cashback, and bonus cash. The main advantage here is the lack of risk; you can play real money games without spending a dime.

Best Litecoin Gambling Sites – FAQ

What Is Litecoin?

Created in 2011, Litecoin is an early spin-off of Bitcoin and one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in circulation.

Unlike Bitcoin, Litecoin is designed to process a block (a permanent record of digital transactions) every 2.5 minutes, making Litecoin transactions 4 times faster than Bitcoin.

Today, the coin is heavily utilized as a P2P payment network, which explains its high-level inclusion in the world of online crypto gambling. Litecoin gambling sites offer near-instant withdrawals and other perks such as unique provably fair games.

What Is a Litecoin Casino?

Litecoin casinos are regular online casinos that offer slots, table games, and bonuses – except they also accept Litecoin transactions.

This means you can use your LTC funds to play casino games and win in LTC.

What Online Crypto Casinos Accept Litecoin?

Many online casinos have embraced the growing trend of using cryptocurrencies like Litecoin for transactions. Here are the top Litecoin casinos right now:

Are Litecoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, Litecoin casinos and gambling websites are safe so long as you’re using licensed and reputable ones like 7Bit Casino.

That’s why it’s important to check Litecoin casino reviews from experts like us who have tested and verified the sites.

What Is the Best Litecoin Wallet To Use?

Most casino sites advise against funding your LTC casino account using Coinbase or Kraken and instead, recommend using a crypto wallet.

If you don’t have much experience using Litecoin wallets, we recommend taking a look at Atomic Wallet.

Not only is it Litecoin-compatible, but its interface is very user-friendly compared to other options like Electrum-LTC and Exodus.

However, the most secure way to store your LTC and other cryptocurrencies is by using a hardware wallet like the Ledger Nano S or Trezor Model T.

How Long Do Litecoin Casino Withdrawals Take?

Because each block is mined in 2.5 minutes or less, all Litecoin transactions take 2.5 minutes or less to complete.

Transaction fees are very low and usually cost just a few cents. During periods of heavy use, the network may become congested, causing transaction fees to increase slightly. Even when this occurs, network costs are still very low.

How to Choose the Best Litecoin Casino For Me?

When choosing the best Litecoin casino, take a moment to consider the following:

Games Selection: Is there something in particular you’re after? Perhaps a specific slot game or an alternative version of Litecoin roulette? If so, make sure the casino in question offers it.

Is there something in particular you’re after? Perhaps a specific slot game or an alternative version of Litecoin roulette? If so, make sure the casino in question offers it. Bonus Terms: Even if a casino site offers an attractive first deposit bonus, check that the wagering requirements are reasonable and within your ability to satisfy.

Even if a casino site offers an attractive first deposit bonus, check that the wagering requirements are reasonable and within your ability to satisfy. Reputation: Finally, always stick to Litecoin casinos that have a reputation for being fair and secure.

Still not sure which Litecoin casino is right for you? Check out our in-depth review of 7Bit Casino, our top pick in this LTC gambling guide.

What are the Best Litecoin Gambling Sites? Quick Comparison

Litecoin Casino Apps

While many top-notch Litecoin casinos offer downloadable apps, an increasing number are opting to provide a mobile-compatible version of their platform.

The point is the same – access to all the online gambling features from the desktop version on all iOS and Android mobile devices.

More casino players prefer the mobile-friendly option as it eliminates the need for downloading and updating an app, saving space on your device.

Additionally, it ensures you can access the casino’s full features without worrying about compatibility issues or software bugs that could disrupt your gaming experience.

Now, let’s look at the mobile offerings of our top three Litecoin casinos:

7Bit : 7Bit Casino provides a seamless mobile experience through its mobile-compatible site. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring players can access their favorite games with just a few taps. All features available on the desktop version, including deposits and withdrawals in Litecoin, are also accessible on mobile.

: 7Bit Casino provides a seamless mobile experience through its mobile-compatible site. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring players can access their favorite games with just a few taps. All features available on the desktop version, including deposits and withdrawals in Litecoin, are also accessible on mobile. Wild.io : With an excellent website, Wild.io allows playing all your favorite casino games on the go as easy as it gets. It also has over 3,000 casino games for all players and an excellent up to $30,000 welcome bonus once you sign up.

: With an excellent website, Wild.io allows playing all your favorite casino games on the go as easy as it gets. It also has over 3,000 casino games for all players and an excellent up to $30,000 welcome bonus once you sign up. mBit: While mBit does not offer a dedicated app, it does provide a mobile-friendly version of its site. The layout is designed to fit perfectly on any screen size, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable online gambling experience.

How to Get Started With a Litecoin Casino

Here are the few easy steps you’ll need to follow to sign up for a new account at 7Bit Casino.

Step 1: Create a New Account

Visit 7Bit

Click the Sign-Up Button

Provide your details

Follow the instructions

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Check your email

Follow the confirmation link

Activate your account

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Open your account

Go to Cashier

Pick Litecoin as your deposit option

Step 4: Play Litecoin Casino Games & Start Litecoin Betting

Visit the game library

Look for your favorite games

Start gambling online!

How to Buy Litecoin for Gambling

Buying Litecoin for gambling involves a few steps that ensure the security of your funds and a seamless gaming experience. Here’s a rundown of the process – you’ll be able to play Litecoin casino games in a minute!

1. Choose a Reliable Exchange: The first step is to choose a reputable cryptocurrency exchange that supports Litecoin. Once you’ve chosen an exchange, you’ll need to create an account, which should not take more than a few minutes.

Bonus Tip: Some Litecoin online casinos, like Bitstarz, allow you to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the site!

2. Deposit Funds: After setting up your account, you’ll need to deposit funds into it. Most exchanges accept various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and even other cryptocurrencies.

3. Buy Litecoin: With funds in your account, you can now buy Litecoin. Ensure to check the current market price and fees associated with the transaction before confirming your purchase.

4. Set Up a Wallet: While some gamblers keep their Litecoin in their exchange accounts, setting up a separate digital wallet provides an extra layer of security. Wallets can be online, offline, mobile, or hardware-based.

5. Select a Gambling Platform and Deposit LTC: Choose a reliable and secure BTC casino that also accepts Litecoin. Our top recommendation is 7Bit. Then, deposit your Litecoin into your casino account. This typically involves generating a deposit address from the casino and sending your Litecoin from your wallet to this address.

6. Start Gambling: With Litecoin in your casino account, you’re ready to start playing! Remember to gamble responsibly and consider setting a budget for your gaming activities.

Ready to Get Started at the Best Litecoin Casinos Online?

When we consider game selection, provably fair gaming, free spins, and available bonuses, it’s no mystery why 7Bit is our pick for the best Litecoin casino online.

That said, depending on your specific needs you also can’t go wrong by deciding to play casino games at any of the online casinos on our list.

Whichever option you end up choosing, good luck, and happy gambling!

